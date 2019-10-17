5-Year TIPS Auction Results In Surprisingly Low Yield

Obviously, this TIPS issue was met with strong investor demand, indicated by both the lower-than-market yield and then higher-than-trending inflation break-even rate.

The real yield to maturity of 0.054% was much lower than Treasury estimates at the market close Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury's auction today of $17 billion in a new five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security generated a surprisingly low real yield to maturity of just 0.054%. That was well below the Treasury's estimate of 0.22% at the market close on Wednesday.

The coupon rate for this TIPS, CUSIP 912828YL8, was set at 0.125%, the lowest the Treasury will go. And that means investors at today's auction had to pay a premium for the higher coupon rate, about $100.35 for about $100 of par value. (This TIPS will have an inflation index of 0.99997 on the settlement date of October 31, essentially equal to 1).

A TIPS is a Treasury investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

The auction result of 0.054% was lower than any Treasury five-year real-yield estimate since September 1, when the estimate dipped to 0.01%. This surprising result indicates strong demand from investors for this new TIPS. As recently as April, a new five-year TIPS was auctioned with a real yield of 0.515%, 46 basis points higher.

Here is the trend in the five-year real yield over the last year, showing the much higher yields at the close of 2018, but declining through 2019 as the Federal Reserve began trimming short-term interest rates:

Note that this chart tracks the Treasury estimates until Tuesday, Oct. 15, when the estimate stood at 0.22%. Today's result was 17 basis points lower.

Inflation break-even rate

With a nominal five-year Treasury trading today with a yield of 1.56%, this TIPS gets an inflation break-even rate of 1.50%, the lowest at auction since August 2016. It means this TIPS will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages more than 1.5% over the next five years. (U.S. inflation is currently running at 1.7%).

While 1.50% is an attractive break-even rate, it is sharply higher than the 1.34% reflected in the market close on Friday and 1.30% based on Treasury estimates Tuesday. This is another indication of strong investor demand at auction for this new TIPS.

Here is the trend over the last year for the five-year inflation break-even rate:

Again, this chart shows results until Tuesday, October 15, when the break-even rate was 1.30%. Today's auction result was 20 basis points higher. In this case, a higher break-even rate may not indicate investor sentiment toward higher inflation, but simply a blip because of high demand for this issue.

Reaction to the auction

It's surprising to see a new-issue auction veer so strongly from both the Treasury real yield estimates and secondary market trading in TIPS of four to five years. Even after the auction close at 1 p.m. EDT, a TIPS with four years, six months to maturity, continued trading with a real yield of 0.18%, 13 basis points higher. The TIP ETF, which had been trading higher all morning, bounced higher after the auction close, but not dramatically so. (A higher price indicates lower yields).

I wasn't a fan of this auction, but I had called it "mildly interesting" because 1) the real yield looked like it could possibly reach 0.25%, and 2) the inflation break-even rate looked like it could drop as low as 1.30%. Wrong on both counts! The much lower yield and much higher break-even rate indicate investors jumped in strongly.

A real yield of 0.054% is dipping very close to the ultimate insult for a TIPS investor: Negative real yields. Let's hope this trend reverses in future auctions. CUSIP 912828YL8 will have a reopening auction on December 19, potentially one day after the Federal Reserve announces another rate cut.

Here results for recent four- to five-year TIPS auctions:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can be purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.