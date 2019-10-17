Evans Bancorp Offering Decent Dividend Yield, Price Upside

Due to the prospects of earnings increase, dividends are expected to rise to $1.08 in 2020, implying a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Provisions charge is likely to remain subdued after the pay-down of a single commercial construction loan of $8.5 million. Non-interest expense is also likely to remain subdued.

Evans Bancorp's (EVBN) earnings are expected to rise slightly in 2020 on the back of loan growth and increase in non-interest income. Due to the prospects of earnings increase, I'm expecting EVBN's dividends to rise to $1.08 in 2020, implying a forward dividend yield of 2.94%. EVBN also offers a double-digit price upside of 12.9% based on my valuation analysis.

Provisions Charge to Remain Subdued

EVBN's provisions for loan losses declined in 2QFY19 due to the resolution of a big non-performer. According to disclosures made in the 2QFY19 investor conference call, the non-performing loan was of $8.5 million, and belonged to the commercial construction loan segment. Going forward, I expect provisions charge to remain low due to this resolution. Further, the management hopes to resolve two other big remaining non-performers by the first quarter of 2020. These two non-performers, with a combined value of around $5 million, also belong to the commercial real estate loan class. To be prudent, I'm not incorporating the resolution of these two loans in my estimates.

I'm expecting EVBN to book low provisions charge of $400,000 in the second half of 2019, and $1.2 million in 2020.

Loan Growth to Remain Strong for the Remainder of 2019

Due to a strong commercial loan pipeline, the management expects loan growth to remain high for the remainder of 2019, as mentioned in the 2QFY19 conference call. Taking management's guidance, I'm assuming EVBN's loan book to grow by 2% quarter on quarter in both 3QFY19 and 4QFY19.

In 2020, however, I expect the loan growth rate to decline due to the economic outlook for western New York, where EVBN is based. The table below shows my estimates for EVBN's loans and other key balance sheet items.

Non-Interest Expense to Normalize

EVBN booked a one-time professional services fee of $300,000 in 2QFY19. The absence of this fee in the third quarter of 2019 will reduce non-interest expense on a linked quarter basis. Further, EVBN's management is planning to purchase a new administrative office building in Amherst, New York, which will help consolidate the three office spaces they occupied into one facility. I believe this will give EVBN an opportunity to constrain its costs in the future. I expect EVBN's non-interest expense to remain subdued in the future, falling by 1% quarter on quarter in 3QFY19, and then growing by 5% in 2020.

Non-Interest Income to Support Earnings

EVBN's non-interest income is likely to continue to remain high due to the Richardson & Stout Insurance Agency acquisition that was completed last year. I expect a 0.5% quarter on quarter growth in both the third and fourth quarters of 2019. For 2020, I'm expecting growth of around 5%.

Net Interest Margin Reduction to Affect Earnings

Net Interest Margin, NIM, is expected to pressurize earnings going forward. I expect EVBN's yields to fall in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020 due to the 50bps Fed Funds rate cut. The effect of lower yields on NIM will be partly offset by the lowering of funding cost following Fed rate cut. As EVBN decreased its time deposits in 2QFY19, average funding cost will be more responsive to the interest rate cut. The company was able to reduce the proportion of time deposits in total deposits to 22.6% by the end of June 2019, from 24.8% at the end of December 2018.

In the 2QFY19 conference call, the management expressed their view that the margin could experience a moderate level of compression of 3-5bps for the remainder of 2019. The management also mentioned that the interest rate environment, including the flat yield curve, will continue to present challenges to the margin. My assumptions are more pessimistic than management's guidance.

Earnings to Rise Slightly in 2020

As mentioned above, I expect loan growth and higher non-interest income to boost earnings in 2020. Their effect is likely to be partly offset by the reduction in net interest margin, and subdued growth in both provisions charge and non-interest expense. I expect EVBN's earnings to grow by 1% in 2020 to $3.43 per share, as shown in the table below.

Dividend to Rise Again in 2020

EVBN has raised its dividends in the past in line with earnings increase; therefore, I expect the company to increase its dividend again next year. I expect EVBN to pay $0.54 semiannually, leading to full year dividend of $1.08 for 2020 and a forward dividend yield of 2.94%.

There is very little threat of a dividend cut as the estimated dividend suggests a payout ratio of only 31.5% for 2020. Usually bank holding companies maintain a higher payout ratio of around 40%. Further, EVBN is currently well capitalized with a Tier 1 ratio of 11.84%, which is far above the regulatory requirement of minimum 8.0% (for well-capitalized category). Consequently, there is very little need to cut dividends.

Expecting Double Digit Price Upside

I'm using EVBN's historical average price to book multiple of 1.29 to value the company. The table below shows the trend of EVBN's price to book ratio, P/B, over the years.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $32.1, gives a target price of $41.4 for December 2020. My target price implies a 12.9% upside from EVBN's October 15, 2019 closing price, as shown in the table below (shaded column). The table also shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance

Given the estimate of double digit price upside, I'm adopting a bullish stance on EVBN. Adding the forward dividend yield of 2.94% to the potential price upside of 12.9% gives a total expected return of 15.9%; hence, my suggestion is to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.