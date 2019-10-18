General Electric: Back To The Future - 3 Tax Deferred 10% To 13% Trades

GE only pays $.01/quarter, but we offer three longer-term trades yielding up to 13.29%.

GE is still in reset mode in 2019, but management sees fewer headwinds in 2020.

General Electric (GE) has had a long slide down the mountain in the 21st Century, falling from ~$60.00 all the way down to as low as ~$6.66 in late 2018. Any unlucky investor who bought in at $60.00 would have seen 85% of his investment wither away. Meanwhile, the benchmark Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) rose from ~$32.00 to over $77.00, a 140% rise:

GE has bounced back a bit in 2019, rising ~22%, and has outperformed the XLI and the S&P 500, but it has lagged both of them over the past month, quarter, and year:

Earnings:

GE's Renewable Energy segment posted the biggest year-over-year revenue gain in Q2 '19, at 33%, followed by Oil and Gas, where revenues rose 11%, Aviation, with a 6% revenue gain, and Healthcare, up 4%. The Power segment's revenue fell -5%, while Capital segment revenue fell -4%.

(Source: GE site)

Like its price/share, GE's annual normalized EPS has also fallen over the past several years, although not always in a direct downward path:

The past 4 quarters have produced lower EPS figures, but Q1 '19 and Q2 '19 did have smaller deficits vs. Q1 and Q2 '18:

Financials:

GE's debt/equity ratio of 1.97 is significantly higher than industry averages, while its EBITDA margin is roughly in line.

GE's ROA and ROE are both negative due to negative net income of ~-$43.68B over the past four quarters. It racked up -$44.91B in one-offs/"unusual items" during this period, which begs the question, "when will these huge writeoffs end?"

We're trying to find more bright spots here, but all of GE's negative numbers remind us of the desperately upbeat comments on some of the more obscure baseball cards we used to collect in yesteryear - "Veteran catcher Jerry Smith is a lifetime .130 hitter, but he enjoys dancing."

Guidance:

Management has said that 2019 is a reset year and that they expect to make significant improvement in 2020-2021, with diminishing headwinds.

This guidance chart points to the Industrial segment as having positive FCF in 2020, with an acceleration in 2021. Power, Aviation, and Renewables also are expected to be positive in 2021:

(Source: GE site)

Debt:

GE recently announced that it will be freezing the U.S. GE Pension Plan for ~20,000 employees with salaried benefits and U.S. Supplementary Pension benefits for ~ 700 employees.

The pension freeze is expected to reduce GE’s pension deficit by ~$5-8B and industrial net debt by approximately $4-$6B.

GE is pre-funding ~$4-$5B of estimated minimum ERISA funding requirements for 2021 and 2022, and will offer a limited time lump-sum payment option to 100,000 eligible former employees who haven't yet started receiving their monthly pension payments.

(Source: GE site)

Valuations:

Predictably, except for EV/EBITDA, most of GE's valuations are cheaper than industry averages, including its trailing and forward P/Es, price/sales, and price/book. Its book value is a rapidly-moving target, with all of the discontinued operations from asset divestitures.

Analyst Upgrades and Price Targets:

Although GE began 2019 with a Buy upgrade from Argus, it has received three downgrades since, plus one coverage initiation with an equal weight rating from Morgan Stanley in September.

At $9.04, GE is a whopping 81% above the lowest price target of $5.00, and is 10.58% below the $10.11 average price target:

Dividends:

In a bid to conserve cash, and shore up its balance sheet, management cut the quarterly dividend from $.24 to $.12 in Q4 '17, and subsequently to just $.01 in Q4 '18.

Options:

Since GE is in a reset mode until mid-2020, we looked at some of GE's LEAP options, which expire in June 2020, and even further out, in January 2021.

Covered Calls - GE's June 2020 $10.00 call strike pays $.77, an 8.5% nominal yield in eight months, or 12.79% annualized:

Cash Secured Puts - If you're interested in buying GE at a lower price, selling cash secured puts below its current price/share can fill the bill.

GE's June 2020 $8.00 put strike pays $.63, a 7.88% nominal yield in ~8 months, or 11.83% annualized:

If you think that GE's management will be able to right the ship by 2021, this January 2021 put-selling trade takes you even further out in time to that period.

The January 2021 $8.00 put strike pays $1.00, a 12.5% nominal yield in ~15 months, or 10.16% annualized. Your breakeven would be $7.00, ~5% above GE's 52-week low:

Taxes: All three of these trades also have a potential tax deferral advantage. Even though you receive the option premium money in 2019, if the June 2020 trades aren't closed in 2019, you won't have to pay taxes on that income until mid-April 2021. Likewise, if the January 2021 trade isn't closed until 2021, you won't have to pay taxes on it until April 2022, 2.5 years down the road.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.