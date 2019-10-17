Marriott Vacations: Shares Offer Fantastic Value

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) recently hosted its 2019 Investor Day, where it notably guided to a financial plan through 2022 that confirmed Street expectations for revenue, contract sales, and adjusted EBITDA growth. Management expects $1.3-1.5 billion of FCF to be generated through 2022, which is earmarked for strategic M&A or shareholder return via dividends and share repurchases. Further, annual synergies from the integration of ILG have proven to be greater than expected ($125+ million versus the previously expected $100+ million).

Despite this mostly in-line guidance, VAC's confirmation of Street expectations leaves me more upbeat about its pressured valuation context. In my view, VAC offers fantastic value for investors given the multiple organic levers for growth that it presents, its seemingly resilient business model regardless of its discretionary nature, and its strong capital return plans.

I suspect investors have been wary of VAC owing to its sensitivity to the macroeconomic environment. However, I would emphasize the progress VAC has made to a points-based timeshare system (from a weeks-based one), which is more resilient to economic downturns.

I believe a near-term catalyst to generate value for the stock could be further news on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) buyout, as reported earlier by the New York Post.

Multiple Levers for Growth and Efficiency

VAC underlined select growth levers this Investor Day that added to my confidence in its growth prospects; a key initiative that should seemingly drive organic growth for VAC is its digital marketing initiatives to offset declining volumes of its Call Transfer initiatives. Presently, digital is only ~2.5% of VAC's mix, which provides significant room to grow its digital channel and reach a greater audience. Meanwhile, management also intends to help Vistana close the 40% first-time buyer VPG (a measure of sales effectiveness) gap versus legacy Marriott Vacations by importing VAC's 'principles of direct sales excellence' to ILG (see Exhibit 1). Irrespective of the macroeconomic environment, such initiatives should help VAC continue to grow revenues year-over-year, given that they rely on tapping into existing inefficiencies at the company.

Exhibit 1

Source: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Timely Discussion on Recession

Versus other discretionary expenditures, VAC's points-based timeshare system implies that customers have already 'bought-in' to the timeshare. As such, we believe investors should be less concerned about a dramatic drop in revenue and instead look to slowing growth figures. The points-based system is also highly flexible relative to the traditional weeks-based product in that customers may convert the timeshare points into other vacation experiences (e.g., hotel and air packages). Along these lines, VAC's VO product is sold to customers as a 'value vacation opportunity' given the flexibility (and consequent efficiency) and relative bargain offered to customers. We think that in an economically depressed environment, VAC should outperform its timeshare peers.

Further, average FICO scores of US-based Marriott Vacations customers are ~740 (Equifax categorizes this as a 'very good' credit score), with a median net worth of ~$1.5 million and an annual income of ~$130 thousand. This is key to understanding VAC resilience through recessions given that its target market is 'upper-middle-class, college-educated, married, home-owning consumers' that aren't as significantly impacted by milder recessions versus 'lower socioeconomic segments.'

And while the last recession of 2007 to 2009 structurally disrupted businesses across the board, management indicates that VAC grew revenues in all prior recessions. We believe that if the US economy faces a milder recession and given a more efficient points-based system, VAC revenues could continue to grow.

Financial Guidance and Valuation

VAC confirmed Street expectations of a 5-8% revenue CAGR and a 7-11% adjusted EBITDA CAGR through 2022. Contract sales are also guided to grow 7-11% through the same period, also meeting Street expectations.

Going forward, VAC expects to generate between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion in adjusted FCF through 2020 to 2022 (compared to ~$980 million expected between 2017 and 2019), to be used for strategic M&A, share repurchases, and dividends. The company also has no sizable debt maturity until 2025. And given that the lumpier VO only contributed 28% of 2018 adjusted EBITDA (see Exhibit 2), going forward, we continue to expect stable cash flows as a result of the remaining revenue streams. Management expects total cash available of $1.5-2.3 billion from 2020 to 2022. At its midpoint, this represents a significant ~40% of VAC shares presently outstanding. This comparison is especially relevant with the context that from 2015 through to 2018, VAC returned ~80% of its $900 million in adjusted FCF to investors.

Exhibit 2

Source: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Note: Excludes VRI-Europe (sold December 2018).

Using a 9x Consensus adjusted EBITDA multiple on 2021 consensus adjusted EBITDA of $920 million, a fair value of $140 per share, implying an upside of ~30% from current share price levels. In addition to this, investors should also consider the potential 30-40% upside from capital returned by VAC to shareholders through buybacks and dividends (I will reiterate here that ~80% of the last 3 Fiscal Year's Adjusted FCF was returned to investors). The assigned multiple of 9x is based on HGV's 2021 Trading EV/Consensus Adjusted EBITDA of 9x. Investors' expectations for VAC appear low given that it is trading at 7.5x 2021 consensus adjusted EBITDA, likely owing to an anticipated weak future consumer spending environment. A near-term catalyst that could help VAC close the valuation gap vs. HGV would be any further news or progress concerning the HGV M&A. Select downside risks to the price target include a drastic economic downturn, sub-par execution of its digital initiatives, and failed integration of ILG.

Conclusion

VAC's Analyst Day guidance largely confirmed Street long-term expectations for growth, margins, and synergies. And with several organic initiatives to drive revenues, a resilient points-based timeshare system, and its significant capital return program, VAC should create significant value for investors. Investors may have turned away from the stock (and thus pressured its valuation) owing to concerns about the discretionary nature of its product, but I believe that near-term catalysts such as an industry buyout of its peer could lead the market to re-rate VAC's shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.