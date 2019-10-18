Iron Mountain: This 7.5% High-Yield REIT Could Reward You With Mountain-Sized Returns

The first half of the year saw some headwinds, yet management has reaffirmed guidance for the remainder of the year.

The company will have invested $300 million by the end of 2019 to growth their Data Center segment.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is a high-yield dividend REIT I have followed for some time, but I never initiated a position until recently. Over the course of the past two years the stock is down roughly 20%. When one thinks of Iron Mountain they think of their storage and shredding business, which is a staple of the company.

However, the area of the business I am most excited about going forward is their Data Center segment. In this digital age, many companies are looking to lesson their hardcopy paper trails and move to more electronic storage. This digital age movement is great for IRM as the data center margins will add another high margin business to their portfolio alongside the company's legacy business.

The company is still building their digital footprint, but you receive a dividend yield of 7.5% to go through the transition with the company. Being that the company has had a rough few months, it had peaked my interest and hit a valuation I have been looking to get for some time. As such, I initiated a position in IRM last month in my Reliable Income REIT Portfolio.

A Look At Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain is not your average storage company. Unlike traditional storage companies such as Public Storage (PSA) and CubeSmart (CUBE), which lease space to consumers, IRM focuses on business clients and the storage of their important files.

The company is a global giant in the space dedicated to not only storing, but protecting and managing, information and assets. The company was originally founded back in 1951.

Since then, the company has been focused on developing long-lasting business relationships, which is evidenced by the company’s 98% customer retention rate.

The company maintains a presence in 50 countries across 6 continents. In addition, the company services over 225,000 customers, and 95% of Fortune 1,000 companies.

Source: Investor Presentation

The business is commonly divided into 6 main operating segments:

Records Management (61%): The core of the business and largest segment. Data Protection (12%): This is a growth driver for the business and an area in which the company is investing heavily. Shredding (10%): This is an area of the business many consumers associate IRM with but is only the third largest segment of the business today. Data Center (6%): Similar to the Data Protection segment, this is a growth driver for the company and one I focused my thesis on prior to purchasing shares in the company. Fine Arts (2%): Similar to Records Management, this segment is focused on the storage of Fine Arts Other (10%): includes fulfillment services, technology escrow services, consulting, and other ancillary services.

Source: Investor Presentation

Storage revenue still makes up the majority of the company’s total revenue, making up 63% of total revenue as of Q2 ’19. The main driver within that segment is records management, which accounts for 46% of total revenue.

As you can see in the Business Mix slide above, Data Centers still only make up 6% of total revenue. This gives you an idea of 1) How much room there is for growth for the area of the business, and 2) It gives you an idea on just how large the records management mix is, which can transfer to data center business as well.

The Next Growth Driver For The Company

As I mentioned above, Data Centers are a focus area for the business moving forward and the next great growth driver. The company has discussed this openly for some time now, but things are coming to fruition now evidenced by their capex dollars they are putting to use. Here is a look at their capital spending as of Q2.

Source: Q2 IRM 10-Q

As you can see, 77% of total growth investment capital has been put towards the Data Center segment, a 314% increase from prior year. By the end of 2019, the company is expected to spend roughly $300 million on Data Center investments. This will pay great dividends for the company moving forward as they are in the business of protecting company records, and more companies are moving to a digital framework.

The company, with their 98% retention rate, will have the opportunity to cross-sell this product offering to their clients. Being that the company is in the transition/investment phase as it relates to this segment, it will take some time for the company to reap the benefits. As we saw in the product line mix chart above, Data Centers account for only 6% of revenue right now.

The company now has 14 Data Center facilities with over 105 leasable megawatts and plans to grow capacity by 250%. In Q2 of 2018, data centers accounted for $54 million in revenues, in Q1 of 2019 they accounted for $62 million. This number is going to continue to grow as they bring more data center facilities online and grow their customer base for this segment.

Management has been pleased with the momentum they are seeing as it relates to this segment. Thus far, IRM has been able to sign 5 of the top 10 cloud providers as data center customers. Being that their legacy business is already a high margin business, data center growth will further strengthen margins for the company in the long-run.

Rising Debt Levels A Concern

Though Data Centers are the growth drivers moving forward, there are still risks that lurk. One of the main risks that bears discuss quite often is the company’s rising debt levels. Debt levels are big risk factors, and rising debt levels can be a cause for concerns. Though it is quite normal for debt levels to be inflated when it comes to REITs, it must still be manageable.

When discussing debt levels, one area I like to review is the company’s free cash flow, as these are funds the company can utilize to pay down debt. Here is a look at the company’s cash flow from operations per share compared with interest expense.

Source: Bruce Miller

Though debt levels have been rising, partially due to acquisitions the company has made in years past, the company’s cash flow is trending in the right direction having grown for five straight quarters now.

Another area I like to review is the company’s credit rating and outlook. Currently, the company maintains a credit rating of Ba3 from Moody’s with a stable outlook. The outlook was recently upgraded on July 1 from negative to stable, which was a positive for the company.

In terms of interest rate swings, which at the beginning of the year we were looking at rising rates, only to see them being cut now, 69% of IRM’s debt is fixed rate debt. Total debt for the company has a weighted average interest rate of 4.8%.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

Increased debt levels have inflated debt/adjusted EBITDA metrics recently, but improved Q2 results have improved metrics. However, through half the year, adjusted EBITDA is down roughly 4%, mainly due to increased labor expenses.

Looking Ahead Through The Remainder Of The Year

Though the company saw some labor expense headwinds through the first half of the year that have had adverse effects on adjusted EBITDA numbers, management has reaffirmed their 2019 guidance.

Source: IRM Q2 Earnings Presentation

In the first half, IRM has had $2.1 billion in revenue and $0.7 billion in Adjusted EBITDA in the first half. Guidance suggests $2.2 billion and $0.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA in the second half. Based on these figures, the company is expecting to have a better second half in 2019, which we will get a first glance when the company reports Q3 earnings in a few weeks.

Management Is Focused On Dividend Growth

Next, let’s look at the company’s dividend history and how well it is covered moving forward. Looking back, IRM has sported an average dividend yield of roughly 6.3% over the past five-years. As it trades right now, IRM currently offers a dividend yield of 7.5%, suggesting the stock is undervalued.

Over the same five-year period, the IRM board has increased the annual dividend roughly 7% per year. The company is expected to hike the dividend in the coming weeks as they tend to do so during Q4, historically. Based on the current dividend, the AFFO payout ratio is 85%.

Source: IRM Q2 Earnings Presentation

As you can see in the slide above from the company’s Q2 earnings slide, dividend growth is clearly a strategic plan for management in terms of cash use. Based on the slide above, the company has about $230 million to invest in capital recycling and dividends.

Though the company has a moderately high dividend AFFO payout ratio, I do believe company management intends to further increase dividends in the coming weeks. The ratio should lower as other investments begin to show further returns.

Investor Takeaway

As you can see, IRM is a great high-yield REIT to consider for your portfolio moving forward. The company has had a rough couple of months, but the long-term strategy is still taking shape. As I discussed above, management is making significant investments in their Data Center segments, which will pay great dividends moving forward.

The company has a great opportunity to use their strong customer base to cross-sell their Date Center offerings, which is as good of a time as ever as companies look to become more digital moving forward.

In addition to the company’s strategy/transition taking shape, investors are receiving a 7.5% dividend yield, which should see an increase in the coming weeks. Debt levels are a risk to keep an eye on, but it seems as if they are under control based on current metrics.

Source: FAST Graphs

Based on current trading levels, I believe the company is a solid long-term buy. The prospects of a growing Data Center segment backed by their strong legacy business with a 98% retention rate provides the company a wide moat.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.