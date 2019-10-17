Lenovo Group: More Than Just A PC Company

The Mobile business was profitable in 1QFY2020 as the company streamlined the business to focus on profitable regions and segments. The key is to not over-expand and over-invest.

The Data Center business remains loss-making due to near-term headwinds and long-term structural issues, but Lenovo is trying its best to win new clients and expand product offerings.

Lenovo is the No.1 PC vendor with a 24.9% global market share, but there is still room to grow with expansion in specific segments and industry consolidation.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed technology company Lenovo Group Limited (OTCPK:LNVGY) [992:HK] for its potential to gain more market share in the PC business via industry consolidation and expansion in specific geographical and client segments. But the company's Data Center business remains loss-making and a work-in-progress, as it tries to win more clients and expand its product offerings.

Lenovo Group currently trades at 10.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 9.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, which represents a discount to its Asian-listed peers. I will prefer to see more clarity on the progress of Lenovo Group's Data Center business's developments, before considering the stock as an investment candidate.

Company Description

Started in 1988 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1994, Lenovo Group is best known for its Lenovo brand of personal computers or PCs, and its core PC & Smart Device segment contributed 75% of the company's FY2019 (YE March) revenue. Its Data Center and Mobile Business segments accounted for the remaining 12% and 13% of Lenovo Group's FY2019 top line. The company derived approximately 32%, 25%, 24%, and 19% of its FY2019 sales from the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), China and Asia Pacific regions, respectively.

PC Business Is Top In Global Sales Volumes, But There Is Still Room For Growth

Lenovo Group's PC & Smart Device segment or PC business (including tablets and other smart devices) is the most important segment for the company as it contributes the bulk of the company's revenue and earnings. Apart from accounting for three-quarters of FY2019 revenue, the PC business was also the only profitable segment in the most recent fiscal year. Lenovo Group generated an operating profit of $1,612 million prior to deducting unallocated group expenses, of which $1,982 million was derived from the PC business and partially offset by operating losses of -$139 million and -$231 million for the Mobile Business and Data Center segments, respectively. The Mobile Business was no longer loss-making in the most recent 1QFY2020 quarter and expected to be marginally profitable for FY2020, but the Data Center segment is expected to remain in losses for FY2020. In other words, Lenovo Group's PC business will account for almost all of the company's profit in the near term.

Lenovo Group was the No.1 PC vendor globally for the 1QFY2020 or March-June 2019 period in terms of sales volumes with a market share of 24.9%, slightly ahead of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) which had a market share of 23.6%. Dell Technologies (DELL) is the third largest PC vendor with a market share above 15%.

Lenovo Group's PC business also delivered significant growth in the most recent 1QFY2020 quarter. The PC business grew its segment revenue by +11.7% YoY to $9.6 billion for 1QFY2020, and its YoY PC volume growth of +17.9% significantly outpaced the industry growth of +4.7% in the quarter. In terms of geography, the Americas and Asia Pacific regions were the outperformers with top line growth of +20% YoY and +40% YoY respectively for 1QFY2020. With respect to product segments, Lenovo Group achieved double-digit volume growth for the Workstation, Thin & Light, Visuals, Gaming and Chromebook PC segments. Specifically, the Chromebook and the Thin & Light segments delivered YoY volume growth of +91.3% and +49.5%, respectively, for the recent quarter.

Although Lenovo Group is already the global market leader for PCs, there is still room to grow.

Firstly, Lenovo Group is not yet No.1 across all geographies and client segments. Lenovo Group is estimated to be No.1 in PC sales for China and Asia Pacific, but only the second largest player in EMEA and Latin America, and the third largest PC vendor in North America.

Also, while Lenovo Group is ranked first in PC sales for both the consumer and enterprise client segments, it is not the largest PC vendor for the small-to-medium businesses sub-segment within the enterprise client segment.

Secondly, the PC industry is consolidating, with the top three players grabbing more market share, a view which industry consultants Canalys and IDC agree on. In the March-June 2019 period, the top three PC vendors, Lenovo, HP, and Dell have a combined market share close to two-thirds of the PC market, with no other single PC vendor having more than 10% market share. Five years ago, the top three PC vendors had a market share of just under 50%.

Given the unexciting single-digit volume growth for PCs and the importance of scale economics in competing in the PC industry, further industry consolidation is expected and Lenovo Group's PC business will be a key beneficiary. Industry consolidation could happen in many ways, either with weak sub-scale players exiting the market, or mergers & acquisitions. For example, Lenovo acquired a 51% stake in the PC arm of Japan's Fujitsu Limited (OTCPK:FJTSF) in May 2018.

Thirdly, Lenovo Group is picking its spots well in terms of product segments. It was the No.1 vendor with respect to sales of commercial notebooks in the $800 and above price category for FY2019. By focusing on high-growth and premium PC segments like the commercial notebooks in the $800 and above price category, Lenovo Group is able to deliver revenue growth which surpassed the industry growth rate.

Nevertheless, there are two key concerns for Lenovo.

One is that PC sales growth is expected to slow down in the next one to two years, as the positive effects of the Windows 10 migration and the end of support for Windows 7 wear out over time. Lenovo Group thinks that Windows 10 migration will continue for the remainder of calendar year 2019 till early 2020. But even if the overall PC industry growth is disappointing, Lenovo should be able to grow via market share gains.

Another concern relates to U.S.-China trade tensions and U.S. import tariffs. While there has been positive progress on U.S.-China trade talks in recent weeks, there is no certainty that a trade deal will be concluded until it is official. Lenovo Group derived 32% of its group revenue from the Americas region in FY2019, but it has highlighted that U.S. import tariff had limited impact on its businesses in FY2019 and 1QFY2020. The company has a globally diverse manufacturing footprint, and it has factories in India, Japan, Europe, Brazil, Mexico, and the U.S. among others.

Data Center Business Remains Loss-Making Due To Near-Term Headwinds And Long-Term Structural Issues

Lenovo Group's Data Center business has a product portfolio spanning servers, storage, converged and hyper-converged, networking, hyperscale, software and services. The Data Center business segment saw operating losses narrow from -$425 million in FY2018 to -$231 million for FY2019, but its recent 1QFY2020 results were disappointing.

The Data Center business segment's revenue declined -17% YoY to $1,356 million for 1QFY2020, and the segment remained loss-making with an operating loss of -$52 million for the quarter. The significant revenue decline was due to weak demand from hyperscale data center clients following excessive inventory build-up in FY2019 and a drop in server average selling prices or ASPs resulting from a fall in memory pricing.

Apart from near-term headwinds, Lenovo Group's Data Center business faces some key structural issues. Simply put, the Data Center business segment does not have the scale and scope needed to compete and be profitable. As a comparison, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's (HPE) Hybrid IT business has approximately four times the sales of Lenovo Group's Data Center business and a more diversified revenue profile with storage accounting for roughly 15% of sales (rather than being reliant on core server business). The results speak for themselves with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's Hybrid IT business having an operating margin of 12%, while Lenovo Group's Data Center business is still loss-making.

Lenovo Group understands these issues, and it is trying its best to win new clients and expand its product offerings.

Lenovo Group is guiding for three new hyperscale clients to be in the Data Center business's top 10 customers list soon. The company is already doing business with six of the top 10 hyperscalers in the market who account for approximately 60% of the public cloud market. Thanks to new design wins, three of these six hyperscalers are expected to be in the Data Center segment's top 10 customers list. Going forward, Lenovo Group has expanded its sales force to try to win more business with emerging hyperscalers currently not in the top 10.

In September last year, Lenovo Group formed a joint venture in China with NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) to co-develop new Lenovo-branded storage products utilizing NetApp’s all-flash data management solutions. Lenovo Group expects to be China's third largest storage company leveraging on the joint venture with NetApp. Looking ahead, Lenovo Group's Data Center business needs to continue making new investments to expand its range of product offerings, given that server sales are bundled with storage, enterprise applications, software and services.

Lenovo Group's Data Center business is making the right moves to address the structural issues relating to a lack of scale and product scope, but this will take more time and additional investments.

Mobile Business Is Profitable For 1QFY2020

Lenovo Group's Mobile business became marginally profitable in 1QFY2020 after a -$139 million operating loss for FY2019. 1QFY2020 also represented the fourth consecutive quarter that the Mobile business has achieved a YoY growth in profit before tax in excess of $100 million. The Mobile business has also been profitable for three straight quarters since 3QFY2019.

Lenovo Group acquired the Motorola mobile business in October 2014, and the Mobile business has suffering losses in the past few years because Lenovo Group was expanding the Motorola mobile business in the wrong price segments (e.g. premium) and geographic (e.g. China) markets.

Today, Lenovo Group's Mobile business and the Motorola mobile brand are focused on mass-market smartphones in the Americas, after successful efforts to streamline the business. Lenovo Group is the second largest smartphone OEM in Latin America and the fourth largest in North America. The company's North American mobile phone sales volumes grew +28.4% YoY in 2Q2019, versus a -9.0% YoY decline in phone sales for the overall North American market, implying that Motorola gained market share in the quarter. The Latin American mobile business saw flat volume growth YoY for 2Q2019, but this is already the 11th consecutive quarter where the Latin American business has either matched or exceeded industry growth in the market.

Lenovo Group's Mobile business is now also focused on the mass market, and its average phone ASP is below $200. The optimization of the company's mobile product portfolio has led to a -48% decrease in SKUs (stock keeping units) and a +60% growth in volume per sales model since Lenovo Group acquired the Motorola mobile business.

Going forward, the worst thing that can happen is for Lenovo Group to over-expand and over-invest in its mobile business on the back of its recent turnaround to profitability. Consumers are fickle-minded, and the upcoming 5G cycle will give them an opportunity to upgrade their phones and possibly switch brands. Lenovo Group's Mobile business should do well by focusing on its core North American and Latin American markets and keep to its mass market positioning to keep the business profitable.

Valuation

Lenovo Group trades at 10.7 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E and 9.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$5.43 as of October 16, 2019.

The stock is valued at a discount to its Asian-listed PC peers. Acer Inc. (OTC:ASIYF) (OTC:ACEYY) [2353:TT] trades at 15.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 14.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, while ASUSTeK Computer (OTC:AKCPF) (OTC:ASUUY) [2357:TT] trades at 14.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 12.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

Lenovo Group also offers a trailing 5.1% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Lenovo Group include a slowdown in PC sales, a longer-than-expected time taken for the Data Center segment to turn profitable, and over-expansion of its Mobile Business segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.