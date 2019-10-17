Global Oversupply And High Capex Spending Are Killing Aurora

Intro

On October 3rd, Aurora provided updates on their current facilities and the promising future these compounds would provide. Unfortunately for Aurora (ACB), their problem is not an inability to produce enough product, it is the burden of a massive overhead expense created trying to build an infrastructure large enough to provide their products globally. On top of this, Aurora currently is producing much more marijuana than they are selling, which will lead to a decrease in margins as they try to dispose of their product.

With the cannabis industry seeing a massive selloff in recent months, Aurora’s current business plan is too forward-looking and needs to remedy their oversupply problem before their stock can fully bounce back.

With all of this said, I have written many articles on ACB about their promising future and their thirst to gain a ‘first-movers’ advantage in this industry. I believe with rapid legalization and increased usage of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational purposes, Aurora has the potential to thrive, but for now, they need to fix their over-supply problem and decrease their CAPEX spending.

Facilities Near Completion:

On a positive note for Aurora, they have seen very little setbacks on two of their largest construction projects: the Aurora Sun, and the Nordic Sun. The Aurora Sun facility is located in Medicine Hat, Alberta and is 1.6 million square feet of enclosed space that can control every aspect of the growing process. As for the Nordic Sun, it is located in Odense, Denmark and is part of the same “Sky Class” facilities that the Aurora Sun is in. Management states that the Nordic Sun is located in Denmark for strategic purposes which makes sense as the European Union is in serious consideration of decriminalizing marijuana and allowing cannabis for medicinal use. Countries like Germany and Italy have taken the lead for medicinal use and the natural next step of decriminalization puts the Nordic Sun facility in an attractive location from the standpoint of distribution, EU regulation, and quality control.

Beyond this, Aurora has four other facilities that are under construction that should target high margin businesses such as oils and edibles. More information on this can be found here.

High Capex Spending

Although production of global facilities can be seen as a positive for the long-term prospect of Aurora, the high capital expenditures are a burden to the company and most facilities are currently overkill considering that Aurora constantly has a massive surplus of product.

Source: Aurora Financial Statements

As seen above, in their most recent quarter Aurora had $414,298,000 attributable to the purchase of property, plant, and equipment. This highlights the extremely high CapEx spending of Aurora and shows their dedication to creating a global infrastructure. This is also not entirely bad as they are setting up for what management believes will be a major uptick in demand and they will only have to maintain their current facilities.

So, in all, this high expense is very bittersweet and is currently hurting Aurora as the immense spending cannot be currently justified as the sales from both their recreational and medicinal divisions have not kept up with their production. If future demand meets the current production capacity of all of its facilities, Aurora is positioned to thrive in the cannabis industry.

Now this problem is not just specific to Aurora but has affected all of the cannabis industry as shown in the image below from Health Canada.

Source: Health Canada

This shows the relatively mild growth in sales across the cannabis industry compared to the major increase in production. A large component of this growth is after decriminalization, company’s like Aurora have scrambled to find facilities and create a lasting footprint to establish their brand and a first-mover advantage. With this, it is understandable that there has been such an expansion in inventories, but even the finished inventories are 5x the current demand.

Basic economics tells us that if there is an increase in demand, the demand line shifts right and requires a lower price for the product. As seen below, a shift from Q1 to Q2 creates a downward shift on the price from P1 to P2. This creates lower gross profits across the board as these companies are fighting just to effectively sell their surplus to the public.

Source: Toppr

Although Aurora has been able to decrease costs per gram of cannabis, their overall selling price per gram decreased by $1 over the past year. In June of 2018 management cited the selling price per gram of between $7.26 and $8.95. This June, the price per gram was $5.86. This is a fairly considerable amount and accentuates the current problem in the cannabis industry.

Conclusion

In all, the cannabis industry is really suffering from an oversupply of product and needs to see a rapid increase in adoption to offset this issue. With relatively stagnant growth of demand in the last few months paired with a major surplus; these cannabis companies are forced to decrease prices to stay competitive.

This is incredibly tough as Aurora is egregiously spending cash on their facilities in hopes of future demand increases, but until then, they will continue to be losing a considerable amount of money.

As I’ve touched on in previous articles, if global demand increases, I like the acquisition and facility hungry Aurora. It has the potential of being a dominant player in the cannabis industry but until there is an increase in demand and decrease in CAPEX spending, it might be tough to find a bottom for this stock.

I believe there is long-term future potential, but with an industry that is nosediving, I would not enter this stock until it stops its free fall and the sentiment surrounding the industry begins to become more positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.