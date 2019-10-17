Delta Air Lines: Outlook Remains Bright

Late last month, Delta paid $1.9 billion for a 20% stake in LATAM providing the airline with exposure to a notable segment of international travel.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) has long been an industry leader, topping the list as the country's largest airline in terms of market capitalization. The company recently reported their Q3 earnings delivering healthy results. The airline continues to make advances on the international side of the business, positioning themselves to benefit from growing air travel demand.

Source: CNN

As the industry continues to grow, Delta is likely to capture a healthy percentage. Shares are currently valued slightly below the peer group. With best-in-class margins and consistent capital returns to shareholders, we believe Delta is attractively valued and a favorable investment for investors with long-term holding periods.

What Does the Future Hold for Delta?

Revenue in the most recent quarter came in at $12.56 billion, up 6.5% YOY on non-GAAP basis (adjusted for third-party refinery sales). Growth in the company's top-line was driven by a combination of factors, with key drivers being growth in business/premium ticket (+9% YOY) and a strong loyalty program (+31% YOY). Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) came in at $16.57 in Q3, up 2.5% YOY.

Source: QuickFS

Management highlighted the fact that in the past 123 days, there hasn't been one cancellation system wide. With many competing airlines facing issues from 737 MAX aircraft within their fleet, Delta has been a beneficiary with not one 737 MAX in their fleet. Looking ahead to Q4, management expects lighter performance, with revenue per available seat mile expected to be flat to +2%.

Source: ICAO

Taking a look at the bigger picture, demand for air travel is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the coming decade. According to a presentation by the International Civil Aviation Organization - or ICAO - total passenger traffic is expected to continue growing in the mid-single digits through 2030.

Source: Statista, Bureau of Transportation Statistics

In the U.S., the top three airlines by market share include American Airlines (AAL) at 17.6%, Southwest Airlines (LUV) at 17.3%, and Delta at 17.2%. United Airlines (UAL) trailed the pack at a 15.1% market share. With Delta boasting a strong presence in the domestic airline space, we believe that the domestic top-line outlook for the firm is bright.

On the international side of the business, management has positioned the airline to capture a piece of international growth in air travel. Just last month, Delta acquired a 20% stake in LATAM (LTM) for $1.9 billion. Additional consideration will be provided for a handful of aircraft (A350s) alongside purchase obligations for future aircraft deliveries. Management notes that the transaction will not impact cash flows or shareholder returns and will be EPS accretive within two years.

Other factors we see driving Delta's top and bottom line in the coming years include the company's renewed partnership with American Express (NYSE:AXP). In the Q3 conference call, management noted that:

American Express is another important long-term partner and the combination of our two brands has created an industry-leading co-brand credit card portfolio. Our recent contract renewal provides a diverse, high-margin revenue stream that we expect to grow to nearly $7 billion by 2023 with further growth through the end of the decade. Source: Q3 Earnings Call

Source: QuickFS, Company Filings

On top of their top-line performance, the company's margins continue to fare well, with operating margins reaching 16.3%, up 260 basis points YOY. Cost per available seat mile ("CASM") excluding fuel in the quarter rose by 2.4% YOY, coming in at $9.84. For 4Q19, management guided CASM growth between 4-5%.

Labor-related costs have been a topic of discussion among investors, with rising wages posing a risk to profitability. In the most recent quarter, management bumped wages for flight attendants and ground employees:

We are making important investments in our people, including improvements to benefits and a 4% base pay increase that went into effect last week for ground employees and flight attendants. Source: Q3 Earnings Call

Although higher labor costs can impact profitability, we recognize the upside it provides too. We see any labor-related headwinds as an industry-wide problem and are optimistic that in the long run, Delta will be able to mitigate any adverse effects through top-line growth and cost management in other key areas.

The company's balance sheet in Q3 held over $10 billion in debt and ~$1.9 billion in cash and equivalents. Adjusted debt to EBITDAR came in at 1.7x, on the low end of management's target range (1.5-2.5x). Servicing the debt has not been an issue - Q3 interest expense of $70 million was more than covered by $2.1 billion in EBIT.

When it comes to capital allocation, Delta has been consistently returning capital to shareholders. In Q3, Delta repurchased $208M worth of shares reducing share count by ~40 million and paid out ~$260 million in dividends.

Valuation & Takeaways

As we touched upon, the big picture outlook remains bright. With increasing activity in air travel - both domestically and internationally - we believe that Delta is well-positioned to capitalize on a portion of this growth. Even with rising costs in areas like labor, we're confident that top-line growth and strong cost management will mitigate any effects.

Looking at Delta next to its peers shows a valuation we feel is more than reasonable. At ~8x forward earnings, the airline comes in below its peers which trade at a median forward earnings multiple of ~9x.

Source: QuickFS

Adjusting for net debt, the company's enterprise value is ~8x EBIT, well below the peer group median EV/EBIT multiple of ~11x. Going forward, we believe Delta is well-positioned to continue returning capital to shareholders through dividends (forward yield now ~3%) and share buybacks.

In the long run, we remain optimistic in the airline's top-line growth, fueled by a strong international segment and loyalty program. We feel that management's focus on cost management is also greatly beneficial, allowing the company to better compete with discount airlines. With an attractive valuation, investors with a long-term holding period can expect to obtain healthy returns on their capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.