Netflix: The Best Days Are Over

We are initiating on Netflix (NFLX) with a BEARISH view and a target price of $220, implying 30% downside from the current level.

Our thesis on NFLX is that we think the best days for the company are over as it is entering an increasingly challenging environment driven by subscriber and market maturity, higher content investments and limited pricing power that will ultimately compress its valuation in-line to that of traditional content producers and distributors.

With the broader US OTT subscriber growth hitting maturity, it is becoming increasingly difficult for NFLX to win more subs in light of the proliferation of alternative OTT options such as Disney+ (DIS), Hulu, Amazon Prime (AMZN) and Apple TV (AAPL), without putting greater emphasis on content investment to achieve differentiation.

That said, it is important to remind investors that content remains the king, and we do not believe that NFLX has sufficient resources and talents to create sustainable IP given that it has not become a proven content creator compared to that of DIS. Although NFLX changed the way we consume media by shifting content from TV to online, it did not create materially competitive content and IP that can withstand the test of time. By pivoting into the content creation territory, NFLX is up against the traditional content holders that it previously disrupted in the TV space but has proven track record on IP creation (i.e. DIS, VIAB), and this places NFLX at a significant disadvantage given its limited content creation history.

Regardless, we continue to believe that NFLX will invest heavily in content to win subscribers and retain its current pricing power. The downside to this is that cash flow is unlikely to be positive in the foreseeable future, which means the upside to leverage is a distinct possibility.

Because NFLX's emerging competitors have higher quality content and are priced at roughly the same level as NFLX or have a better perceived value proposition, we do not expect NFLX to retain its pricing power. At the most optimistic scenario, NFLX could be priced at the same level as its nearest competition such as DIS at $13/month. Any higher pricing would result in incremental churn on NFLX which will further negatively impact its growth outlook.

Finally, we believe that the current valuation is demanding given NFLX is entering a phase of slower growth and an increasingly competitive environment. Although NFLX will continue to cut cost in an effort to drive profit such as the case with Q3 when it missed on both revenue and subs and beat on profit, we believe that this stock remains largely a subscriber and revenue growth story, and the price will likely remain volatile in the upcoming quarters. The current valuation of 6.5x EV/sales and 54x P/E on 2020E estimate is likely to see multiple compression if the company does not deliver on the subs growth in light of the growing competition.

Our $220 target price is based on 25x 2020E EV/EBITDA, which also implies 4.7x EV/sales and 38x P/E.

We believe that a 25x EV/EBITDA for NFLX is justified given the decelerating domestic subs growth, limited pricing power and decelerating international growth which ultimately result in a normalized 15% revenue CAGR from 2018E - 2023E.

Our target EV multiple is based on peer analysis. Content owner and media companies typically trade between 6-10x EV/EBITDA while DIS trades at 16x. We think NFLX deserves a higher multiple relative to the traditional content owners and DIS given its early-mover advantage in the online streaming space, which still allows the company to have subscriber advantage. Our target also implies 4.7x EV/sales (one turn higher than DIS 3.7x) and 38x P/E.

Battling Market Maturity

NFLX US subs growth upside is limited given the maturing OTT market in the US. Per eMarketer estimate, US OTT subs base is estimated to be 182m by the end of 2019, growing at a modest 2-3% CAGR to 202m in 2023E. Over the same period, percentage penetration of OTT subs is expected to grow from 55% to 59% or roughly 1ppt/year compared with 3-5ppt/year growth in the prior decade.

The maturing subs growth is evident in the NFLX reported numbers and we expect domestic paid subs growth could see 4-5% growth per year in the next two years (around 3m net adds per year) while consensus expectation appears to suggest 5-10% (or roughly 3-5m net adds per year). Worth noting, the net adds growth in the past two quarters has been alarming as both quarters missed consensus estimates. We believe that the current consensus net adds estimate does not fully grasp the 2020E net adds when trial membership ends, which we believe could drive further downward pressure on net adds as the free trial is an important selling tool to attract new subs. We expect further downward revision in net adds for 2019E and 2020E as consensus fully grasps the true nature of NFLX subs growth.

In terms of pricing power, we do not expect much upside unless NFLX is willing to accept an elevated subscriber churn. NFLX's latest price hike has already resulted in higher than expected subscriber churn and we believe that further price hikes could severely limit NFLX's net adds trend, potentially resulting in a quarterly net churn. At the end of Q3, domestic ARPU is roughly $13.33 and we model an average ARPU of $13, in-line with the Disney+ product that is expected to hit the market later this year.

On the other hand, we expect international subs to be relatively better than domestic subs growth mainly due to the lack of meaningful competitors in the international market. We believe an annual net adds of 20-25m/year is achievable this year and next and we model 105m international subs for 2019E and 128m for 2020E accordingly.

Similar to the US pricing dynamic, international pricing power will be equally challenging. International ARPU has grown roughly 10% YoY in 2017 and 2018, but has become lumpy in 2019. We model a 2% YoY ARPU growth for 2019E and beyond as we think international competitors in their respective geographies could keep NFLX's ARPU in check. That said, much of the international revenue growth will be driven more by subs rather than price hikes.

Factoring in the domestic and international assumptions we outlined above, we model a 26% 2019E revenue growth followed by 18% next year. Medium-term revenue growth is largely driven by international (subs growth) as pricing power is capped in both the US and globally.

The Unproven Producer

Unlike its competitors, NFLX does not have a proven track record of producing quality content. When it comes to content, we think quality matters more than quantity, and more importantly, long-lasting IP matters more than anything else.

Netflix easily tops over Disney+ in terms of both TV shows and movies when Disney+ launches later this year.

However, we argue that the top content from DIS easily beat both NFLX and AMZN in the minds of consumers. According to a study done by Ampere Rating on the top 100 titles available via US SVoD players, despite that Disney, CBS and HBO have fewer recent content, their quality perception is much better than those from NFLX and AMZN.

Indeed, DIS is able to leverage its deep and sustainable content library to create movies (i.e. Lion King, Aladdin) to great success. On the other hand, although NFLX's original series are of quality (i.e. House of Cards, Stranger Things), it is difficult to see how NFLX can monetize the same IP at a later date similar to what DIS has done with its IP library.

In short, we are skeptical of NFLX's ability to create sustainable IP as the company is transforming into an IP creator instead of an IP distributor. NFLX is venturing into uncharted territory where it has little experience and an unproven track record compared with its competitors such as DIS and HBO. The willingness to create a competitive IP to sustain subs and pricing power will ultimately weigh in on the company's cash flow profile.

Content Investment To Further Pressure Cash Flow

NFLX spent roughly $12bn on content last year and we estimate this figure to reach around $15bn this year and $17bn next year. Adding back to the amortization of the content library, the net effect is roughly $3bn-$4bn in negative free cash for 2019E and 2020E.

Not only do we expect NFLX to continue to invest in content to achieve differentiation and protect its pricing power and to drive subs growth, we expect content to become increasingly more expensive as NFLX veers into Hollywood-level production that has unpredictable ROI. The show Marco Polo can be considered a classic example of Hollywood-production-gone-wrong. The show came on with big fanfare but received poor reviews that cost NFLX $200m in losses and had to be pulled after two seasons.

The bottom line is that the content business is very much hit or miss, and NFLX will be forced to invest to achieve that "hit". Investors looking for free cash are unlikely to be satisfied as content spend will continue to weigh in on the FCF profile in the next four years.

In conclusion, we are bearish on NFLX as we think the company will not only face a maturing OTT market in the US but also increasing competition from new entrants which will limit the upside in subs growth and pricing power. The ongoing investment in content will weigh in on FCF and result in higher leverage in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.