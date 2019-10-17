SPGSHOP: With The Winter Season Approaching, Expect Additional Bullishness On The Heating Oil Complex

Distillate cracks appreciate again, following the tightening of the distillate supply-demand balance.

U.S. distillate reserves declined for the third consecutive week, and storage seasonality stands in a strong deficit, sustaining the SPGSHOP Index.

Investment thesis

Since our last release on the S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Excess Return (SPGSHOP), our bullish view emerged slightly, with the Index gaining 1.42% to $207.31.

Going forward, we maintain our constructive recommendation, given that the distillate storage picture steepened its deficit in the past weeks, crack spreads remain healthy for this time of the year, and supply-demand accelerated its shortage, following a robust lift of U.S. exports.

During the week ending October 4, distillates withdrew moderately, declining for the third straight week, down 3% (w/w) to 127.3m barrels and fell 6.53% on a rolling month, the EIA shows.

That being said, distillate storage seasonality advanced into a deeper deficit, evolving at 9.5% or 13,362.4k barrels below the five-year average and 4.6% or 6,141k barrels under 2018 level.

In this context, the distillate storage picture continues to sustain the heating oil complex and the SPGSHOP Index, as the heating oil blend is a by-product of the former.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides, going forward, the storage deficit seen this year is likely to increase, as refining utilization rates declined below the five-year mean in the past weeks, amid planned refiner maintenance season. Furthermore, as we move close to winter, demand for the heating oil fuel is set to reinvigorate, providing additional tailwinds for the complex and its proxy, SPGSHOP.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Speculator positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders Report, released by the CFTC and covering the October 1-8 period, speculators reduced their bets on Nymex heating oil futures robustly, down 130.6% to a net short positioning of 16,105 contracts. In the meantime, the SPGSHOP Index advanced marginally, up 0.59% to $205.62.

This sharp decline is attributable to both robust fresh short accumulations, up 14.21% (w/w) to 58,145 contracts and moderate long liquidations, down 4.3% (w/w) to 42,040 contracts. That being said, this is the third weekly consecutive decline in net spec length, indicating that speculators are now expecting a pullback on the heating oil complex and that the sentiment might turn bearish.

Since the beginning of the year, heating oil futures moderately reduced their (m/m) gains about 2.9% to $82.33 per barrels, whilst SPGSHOP’s YTD performance advanced slightly, up 2.62% to $211.

Distillate cracks appreciate again, following the tightening of the distillate supply-demand balance

As we slowly approach the winter season, distillate crack spread enhanced strongly during the week ending October 4, up 15.72% (w/w) to $22.01 per barrel, as demand for the blend is expected to rebound.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

According to the EIA, the distillate supply-demand equilibrium tightened further in the past week, establishing in a shortage of 594k barrels per day versus a deficit of 404kpd a week earlier. This tightening is mostly due to a surge in U.S. exports of distillates, up 16.41% (w/w) to 1,454k barrels per day. Besides, with this third consecutive weekly shortage, the heating oil complex and its proxy SPGSHOP are likely to remain sustained.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In the meantime, Brent and heating oil future curves were slightly changed, aside from the moderate contango seen in the three close-by deliveries that point toward a pullback on both underlyings. Yet, the steeper slope seen on heating oil futures indicates that market participants might hasten their purchases ahead of the heating season, sustaining demand for the fuel oil.

Conclusion

In this context, our view on the heating oil complex and on its proxy SPGSHOP has barely changed. Indeed, and in spite of net spec bets plunging in the past week, we believe that the persisting deficit of the U.S. distillate storage picture will offset that. Besides, the supply-demand shortage seen in the last three weeks and the appreciation of distillate cracks are material arguments to sustain our constructive view on the complex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.