Union Pacific: Thoughts On Q3 Results

Union Pacific (UNP) just reported its third quarter earnings. America's biggest stock listed railroad operator missed both earnings and sales expectations as volumes and revenue hit a fresh cycle-low. Union Pacific still managed to grow earnings by enhancing efficiency ratios which lingered the pain from declining sales and by reducing outstanding shares. The good news is that the outlook has not been revised. All things considered, long-term investors should stay the course while traders might be better off waiting for an economic rebound.

Source: Union Pacific

Efficiency Enhancements vs. Macro

The third quarter was not exactly what investors had hoped for. The Nebraska-based railroad operator reported its lowest adjusted EPS growth rate in years. Adjusted EPS reached $2.22 which is below expectations of $2.29 and 3% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. The fact that EPS was able to improve was solely based on the company's 5% reduction of outstanding shares to slightly less than 702 million shares.

Source: Estimize

To assess where things went wrong, let's start at the very beginning: shipments. I have started monitoring weekly shipments data from both Union Pacific and CSX Corp. (CSX) to get better access if sales expectations are likely to be met. I then started to use this data as a confirmation of leading indicators as Union Pacific is one of the best tools to track the economy given the size of this railroad giant worth more than $110 billion.

Anyhow, what we see is that total shipments on a 4-week average are at cycle lows. In week 41, the 4-week average declined to 12% contraction. The average has been down by double digits for 5 consecutive weeks. My data indicated that shipments for the second quarter would be down 9%. The good news is that the company reported a decline of 8% which is slightly better.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

Union Pacific's third quarter volume contraction of 8% was mainly caused by a 15% decline in energy shipments and an 11% premium decline. Agricultural volumes declined mainly due to lower grain exports and lower fertilizer shipments as a result of a weak potash market. Energy was hit by 45% lower fracking sand shipments and 17% lower coal volumes. Petroleum, LPG, & renewables were able to gain 18% due to strong crude oil growth. Note that Sand shipments only account for 8% of energy shipments which means the 45% decline seems a bit worse than it actually is.

The 11% premium decline I just mentioned was the result of 11% lower domestic shipments caused by soft domestic intermodal demand. International intermodal was down 12% while finished vehicles were down 4%. Declining auto production rates and tariffs (trade uncertainty) were heavily weighing on this segment, and I do not expect this to change until either the economy picks up or there is some form of beneficial trade agreement.

That said, there is good news as industrial shipments were up 2%. Construction shipments increased 16% and account for 27% of total industrial shipments. A strong construction market was able to boost this segment while plastics were also able to gain. In this case, plastics gained 7% due to plastics production growth. Forest products were down 11% due to reduced lumber and paper shipments.

The good news continues as Union Pacific was able to increase revenue per unit by 1% which reduces revenue contraction to 7%.

Now comes another important part: operating efficiency. Union Pacific pushed down its operating ratio to 59.5% which is a new all-time quarterly record. Total expenses were down 10% to slightly less than $3.3 billion. The 2.2 points decline of operating ratio was caused by 1.8 points of core improvement and 0.9 points of fuel. Rail equipment incidents slightly offset these gains by 0.5 points. The company's Unified Plan 2020 is further taking shape as system train length has improved by 15% compared to the start of 2019 when the plan started to be implemented. Fuel expenses were down 25% while wages were down 10%. Compared to the prior-year quarter, locomotive productivity (measured by GTMs per horsepower day) has improved by 18%. Workforce productivity is up 4% while total freight car velocity is up 10%.

All of this being said, total operating income was down 2% to $2.2 billion. When adding slightly lower interest expenses and income taxes, net income is down 2%. I already briefly mentioned it, but the ongoing share repurchases reduced shares outstanding by 5% which increased diluted EPS by 3%.

And speaking of share buybacks, the company returned $7.1 billion to shareholders in the first 9 months of this year. $1.93 billion were paid as dividends while the remaining $5.2 billion were returned in the form of share buybacks. $2.5 billion of the share repurchases were executed under the accelerated share repurchase program. Adding to that, third quarter dividends were up 10% on a year-on-year basis.

What's Next?

Looking ahead, management expects to build on Unified Plan 2020 successes and a focus on highly consistent and reliable service product to drive long-term shareholder value. This time, the outlook does not mention any expected record results in the fourth quarter which makes more sense. Things have changed throughout the year and there is no way Union Pacific is going to report positive shipments. At this point, the best case would be an economic recovery as the company sees plenty of room to further enhance operating efficiencies without reducing employee safety.

Source: FINVIZ

Until the economy rebounds, I think the stock will be stuck below its highs at $180 and rely mainly on a lower operating ratio and share buybacks to support the bottom line. If you are a long-term investor, I would not worry enough as this is just one of many economic downtrends. I would not sell the stock if I were to already generate a good stream of dividend income. Unfortunately, being a trader, I am not going to buy this stock trading at 16.5x next year's earnings right now as I will wait until the economy bottoms. I don't like buying cyclicals way ahead of an actual bottom.

All things considered, Union Pacific continues to do everything in its power to enhance shareholder value. The only problem is that the company is not able to change the macro environment we are currently in.

Stay tuned!

