By The Book IV.01: The Large Cap Value Dividend Strategy Meets October

YCharts states it selects stocks daily based on the Large Cap Value screen. The list has one caveat: "what worked in the past is never guaranteed to work in the future."

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Large Cap Value dividend dogs showed 2.61% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced dogs led this Large Cap Value dividend pack.

34/35 Large Cap Value stocks tracked by YCharts showed dividend yields >3.4% as of 10/16/19. Top-ten ranged 5.8%-9.72% by yield and ranged 32.52%-69.33% by broker price-target upsides.

The Large Cap Value Ranking looks at the price of a stock relative to various measurements that determine intrinsic firm value. Only the largest 10% of companies comprise this portfolio.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 34.57% To 76.85% Net Gains For Ten Top Large Cap Value Dividend Dogs By October 2020

Six of ten top Large Cap Value stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Large Cap Value selected dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 16, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to net $768.47, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 53% more than the market as a whole.

ING Groep NV (ING) was projected to net $497.93, based on a median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 35% more than the market as a whole.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. (PTR) was projected to net $461.81 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from five brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% over the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $461.13, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 48% more than the market as a whole.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) was projected to net $389.63, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 3% more than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) netted $384.61 based on the median of estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 16% less than the market as a whole.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) was projected to net $373.27, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 38% more than the market as a whole.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) was projected to net $369.32, based on the median of target estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 16% less than the market as a whole.

BP PLC (BP) was projected to net $364.89, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% less than the market as a whole.

Total SA (TOT) was projected to net $345.71, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 44.17% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 23% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The Large Cap Value Selections For October 2019

How did this collection of 35 Large Cap Value dogs come to be?

The ranking was created by YCharts putting together complementary strategies found doing their research. It is essentially a value ranking, which looks at the price of a stock relative to a number of measurements that determine intrinsic firm value. Only the largest 10% of companies based on market cap are allowed in this portfolio.

35 Large Cap Value Selections By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

35 Large Cap Value Selections By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Large Cap Value Stocks By Yield

Top ten Large Cap Value stocks selected 10/16/19 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top dog by yield was one of six energy sector representatives, Energy Transfer LP (ET) [1]. The other five energy dogs placed second, third, sixth, seventh, and eighth places: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) [2]; Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) [3]; BP PLC (BP) [6]; Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) [7]; Eni SpA (E) [8].

Financial services large cap value stocks placed fourth and ninth by yield in October, ING Groep NV (ING) [4], and UBS Group AG (UBS) [9]. One consumer cyclical representative was fifth, Ford Motor Co. (F) [5], and a communication services firm placed tenth, Telefonica SA (TEF) [10], to complete the large cap value selected top ten dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten August Large Cap Value Dogs Showed 38.3%-82.66% Upsides While (31) No Downsiders Emerged

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 2.61% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Large Cap Value Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top Large Cap Value dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Large Cap Value dividend dogs of 10/16/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Large Cap Value Dogs (32) Delivering 39.15% Vs. (33) 38.15% Net Gains by All Ten Come October 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the Large Cap Value kennel dogs by dividend yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 2.61% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced selection, Energy Transfer LP (ET), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 76.85%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Large Cap Value dividend dogs as of October 16 were: Telefonica SA (TEF), Ford Motor Co (F); UBS Group AG (UBS); ING Groep NV (ING); Energy Transfer LP (ET), with prices ranging from $7.82 to $12.55.

Five higher-priced Large Cap Value dividend dogs as of October 16 were: Eni SpA (E); BP PLC (BP); Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY); Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A); China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP), whose prices ranged from $30.42 to $58.63.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb.com; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: nextgenerationinflatables.com

