International Business Machines: New Day Starts With A Thud

IBM missed top-line estimates, but the majority of the Red Hat business isn't factored into the reported numbers yet.

International Business Machines (IBM) under the leadership of Ginni Rometty is possibly the only company that could add the nearly $4 billion business from Red Hat growing at a 20% clip and still produce a revenue decline. The good news for investors is that a big part of the revenue hit was due to purchase accounting making the stock a buy on weakness with the stock trading at ~10x EPS estimates.

Image Source: IBM website

Complex Revenue Math

If IBM was a better company, investors wouldn't even have an issue with the quarterly revenue results despite some confusion. Also, the stock wouldn't be this cheap in a situation where revenue was already growing and Red Hat wasn't needed to kickstart growth.

According to analysts, IBM missed revenue estimates by $190 million. The tech giant has now missed estimates for 5 consecutive quarters and has seen revenues contract for over a year following an important return to growth in 2018.

Reported revenues were down a whopping 3.9% to $18.0 billion. With the closing of Red Hat on July 9, investors expecting the addition of over $900 million in quarterly Red Hat revenues probably expected the company to quickly shift back to revenue growth.

The key is that purchase accounting doesn't allow for the reporting of revenues booked prior to the merger close. The following slide highlights how Red Hat only contributed $371 million in revenues for the quarter as $84 million was missed for the July 1-8 period before the deal closed and $531 million didn't count due to the mentioned purchase accounting related to deferred revenue.

Image Source: IBM Q3'19 presentation

If the company counted the additional $615 million in Red Hat revenues actually generated in the quarter, the reported revenues were above $18.6 million, still down from $18.76 million last year. Even more complicated, the business divestment impact was 2.0 of those percentage points and the currency impact was another 1.3 percentage points. The combined impact is a near similar $619 million hit to revenues leading to what would've been solid revenue growth, if not for these headwinds. Simple pro-forma numbers would've helped resolve this solution.

The hidden positive is that quarterly Red Hat revenues approached $1 billion with legacy IBM revenues now down below $18 billion.

Focus On 2021

With the strong quarter of Red Hat, IBM remains on a path to creating the free cash flow growth projected along with the merger. The goal was to increase FCFs from $12 billion in 2019 by over $1 billion annually to $13 billion in 2021.

The initial cash flow success has the core debt levels already down $5 billion from when the merger closed on July 9. The company ended Q3 with total core debt of $43 billion. Along with a cash position of $11 billion, IBM is down to net debt of only $32 billion.

Source: IBM Q3'19 presentation

The increased FCFs and lower debt from nearly $28 billion in FCFs generated from now until the end of 2021 will make the current 4.9% dividend yield very appealing to investors. At the same time, the stock now trades below $135 while the company expects 2021 EPS estimates to top $14 placing the stock below 10x estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the benefits from Red Hat were reinforced by the Q3 results, but IBM has a history of screwing up the simple benefits. The company remains on path to solid financial benefits from the merger that will eventually reward shareholders.

The stock is far too cheap with a dividend yield of 4.9% on the expectation of growing FCFs. All of these analysts cutting price targets are missing the business turnaround taking place and the benefits from the hybrid cloud focus brought by the addition of Red Hat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.