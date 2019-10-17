Gladstone Capital Corporation: A New 5.375% Baby Bond IPO From This BDC

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Gladstone Capital Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.35M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $33.75M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Gladstone Capital Corporation's 5.375% Notes due 2024 (NASDAQ: GLADL) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.375%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 11/01/2021 and is maturing on 11/01/2024. GLADL is currently trading at a price of $25.40, which means it has a 4.28% Yield-to-Call and 4.90% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 3.57% and 4.08%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ranking

structurally subordinated to all existing and future indebtedness and other obligations of any of our subsidiaries, including without limitation, the $118.6 million in borrowings outstanding as of October 7, 2019, under our Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with KeyBank National Association.

The Company

Gladstone Capital Corporation, incorporated on May 30, 2001, is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company ('BDC'). The objectives of the company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. The company is focused on investing in lower middle market companies in the United States. It has investments in south, Midwest, west and northeast of the United States. Its portfolio allocation includes debt investments and equity investments. Its debt investments include investments in secured first lien debt, secured second lien debt and unsecured debt. Its equity investments include investments in preferred equity and common equity/equivalents. The company offers managerial assistance services to its portfolio companies. The company invests in industries, such as healthcare, education and childcare; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; diversified/conglomerate service; oil and gas; beverage, food and tobacco; automobile; diversified natural resources, precious metals and minerals, cargo transportation, buildings and real estate; leisure, amusement, motion pictures and entertainment; personal and non-durable consumer products; printing and publishing; telecommunications; machinery; broadcast and entertainment; textiles and leather; finance; electronics, and others. Its subsidiaries are Gladstone Business Loan, LLC, Sunshine Media Group, Inc. and Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. Gladstone Management Corporation is the advisor of the company.

Source: Reuters.com | Gladstone Capital Corporation

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN), externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD), a real estate investment trust that owns net leased industrial, commercial and retail property and selectively makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans, and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND), a real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., are affiliate investment companies of Gladstone Capital Corp.

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, GLAD:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Gladstone Capital Corp.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report on September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, GLAD had a total debt of $115M, and with the newly issued 2024 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $149M that is senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 0.60, indicating a very good level of coverage of all debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $4.57M for the TTM with $7.57M paid of interest expense. So, if we add the $1.81M yearly interest for GLADL, we have a ratio of 0.48, which is not very satisfactory after there is not enough buffer for the interest payments.

The Gladstone Family

There are 8 outstanding preferred stocks and a baby bond trading on the NASDAQ issued by a "Gladstone company".

Source: Author's database

With the GOODN's recent offering, the company announced it will use the proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock (GOODP) and all of its outstanding Series B Preferred Stock (GOODO) on October 28, 2019. Anyway, as GLADL is term security, I'll compare GLADL only with the term preferred stocks and the other outstanding baby bond, also neglecting GOODM and GOODN.

A better idea of the peer group yields can be found in the following bubble charts.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we compare the newly issued GLADL with the other term preferred stocks and the bond, with a Yield-to-Worst of 4.26%, the newly issued senior notes are the best security in the background of its "older relatives" by this indicator. GAINL and GLADD have a modest YTW of 1.40% and 2.69%, respectively, while LANDP and GAINM even carry a call risk.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the other baby bond issued by GLAD and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). An interesting observation can be made, as there is a very close correlation between GLADD and PFF, despite the fact as term security, maturing in 4 years the 2023 Notes are generally predisposed to less volatile behavior as long as there is no increase in the credit risk.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds and term preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate in the 'Closed-End Fund - Debt' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTM is, the better the bond. Now let's see, do they carry any call risk.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

If we exclude the negative YTC ones and have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next charts show a more global view of all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay a fixed distribution, and have stated maturity date of less than 10 years, with a positive YTC. The MDLY's baby bonds are excluded, along with AFHBL, where the situation is very severe.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

On April 10, 2018, our Board of Directors, including a "required majority" (as such term is defined in Section 57(O) of the 1940 Act) thereof, approved the modified asset coverage requirements set forth in Section 61(A)(2) of the 1940 Act, as amended by the SBCAA. As a result, the company's asset coverage requirements for senior securities will be changed from 200% to 150%, effective one year after the date of the Board of Director's approval; or on April 10, 2019. Under the current 200% asset coverage standard, we may borrow debt or issue senior securities in the amount of $1.00 for every $1.00 of equity in the company. Starting from April 10, 2019, under the 150% asset coverage standard, we may borrow debt or issue senior securities in the amount of $2.00 for every $1.00 of equity in the company. This reduction in the asset coverage ratio will allow us to double the amount of debt that we may incur and, therefore, your risk of an investment in us may increase. In addition, our management fee is based on our average gross assets, which include investments made with proceeds of borrowings, and, as a result, if we were to incur additional leverage, management fees paid to the Adviser would increase.

Source: 497 Filing by Gladstone Capital Corporation

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the amount outstanding under the Credit Facility, to fund new investment opportunities, and for other general corporate purposes. As of October 7, 2019, we had approximately $118.6 million of debt outstanding under our Credit Facility.

Source: 497 Filing by Gladstone Capital Corporation

Addition to the iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $37M, GLADL cannot be an addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, GLADL is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's debt-to-equity ratio is good, moreover, it's a BDC that needs coverage of at least 150% of gross assets less all liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities, after each issuance of senior securities. In terms of the family, the newly issued 2024 baby bond has the best YTW from the family, despite it is the lowest nominal yielder, thanks to its higher Yield-to-Call. However, it has one of the lowest returns when compared to the other securities in the sector. Moreover, it is also located at the bottom of the charts with respect to all fixed-rated "babies" and the BDC securities, offering nothing better than the current outstanding issues. Generally, the newly issued baby bond does not fit into my interests at the current price level.

