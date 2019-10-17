Magellan Aerospace Is 30% Undervalued In An Industry With Tailwinds

Magellan Aerospace Corporation [TSX:MAL] (OTCPK:MALJF) is a Canadian based producer of a variety of aerospace-related items. The company is relatively small for the industry it competes in, with under a billion-dollar market capitalization. They are diversified within the industry, selling components for both engines and structures, as well as offering repair and overhaul services for a variety of aircraft engines, including for small aircraft. That provides the company diversification benefits but also pulls them further from the commercial aircraft super-cycle that is going on in large jets produced by Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY).

That said, the company does have content in major airliner projects including the nacelle exhaust for the P&W model of the new A320NEO class. This is likely to be a long-life, high volume plane, so winning work like this is a good sign for the company. From a competitive point of view, there are few manufacturers of high specification aluminum casting. While Magellan is a relatively small player in this business, a nacelle exhaust is one of the most demanding pieces of an airplane, so the fact they can win a contract like that speaks highly to their technical acumen.

I also think it is likely that the large airframe and engine customers would prefer to have multiple supplier options for their high-quality casting needs, as that improves their negotiating leverage. I suspect that desire of the original equipment manufacturers [OEMs] to have supplier diversity probably means that Magellan will continue to win a reasonable share of new business going forward. The complexity and high stakes of the products (see picture of an engine shaft being machined) probably helps keep new competition down as well.

Because the company reports in Canadian dollars and has its primary listing in Canada, all figures in this report are in CAD unless otherwise noted. The Canadian listing has better liquidity as well.

Industry Structure

The aerospace industry is a complex one, and is somewhat different than the average manufacturing business because the individual products have high prices and low volume. For example, the company has the contract to manufacture wing ribs for a variety of large aircraft. Each rib is different to give the wing an optimized aerodynamic shape, so each plane has only one of each rib. A wide-body airplane is likely to have between a few hundred and a few thousand orders over a multi-decade period, so it is unlikely the company will make more than 100 of any one wing rib per year. That makes it less of a high-volume operation and nearly artisanal, as very high precision is also required. These factors make the contract structure tend towards long term contracts.

There is a comprehensive list of contracts the company has won over the last few years in the Annual Information Form. That gives them strong revenue visibility over time, but I think their customers (generally much bigger than them) also use the competitive awards of these contracts to reduce prices paid. As one example, they won a contract for components for the Boeing 777X and 787 Dreamliners.

"In securing these agreements Magellan has met Boeing's customer affordability goals through the Partnering for Success program on these new long-term contracts."

That sounds to me like they made concessions on their pricing to secure the business. High precision manufacturing often has a learning curve where items produced later in a production run are cheaper because of process improvements made over time. The big question for the company is whether they can reduce their own costs faster than the contracts decrease their prices. Somewhat atypically, these contracts often have cost deflation built into them, where the price to the customer goes down over time, sharing the savings from efficiency gains with the customer. As an example of that, see this quote from the CEO of Precision Cast Parts Mark Donegan on their Q1 2016 conference call. This is in response to a question about margins in their castings business, which is a major area where they compete with Magellan.

"Yeah, obviously most of that product is under LTA [long term agreement]. I want to make sure it's abundantly clear, there is deflation built in that we have to overcome, as there is every single solitary year and quarter, so kind of as you've seen the progression there's deflation that's built in there. We just have to have cost plans in place that are equal to or greater than whatever we're doing from a deflationary standpoint."

One big potential tailwind for the company is that if volumes are greater than expected, they will have the opportunity to learn (and thus decrease their costs) more quickly, helping to stay ahead of the curve. Also, they derive more benefit from the fixed costs associated with a product line (tooling and molds) the more volume they move through, and it also helps absorb their corporate fixed costs.

Capital Spending Profile

Capex has the potential to be elevated for a couple of years as they spent an estimated $28 MM on their new factory in India for the manufacture of complex parts. That said, this seems like a reasonable way to redeploy the proceeds from the sale of land they used to own in Mississauga, Ontario, and the company will likely benefit from lower costs once the facility is operational, helping to keep them ahead of inflation. I think offshore manufacturing by a well-regarded aerospace manufacturer makes a lot of sense. It is unlikely Boeing or Pratt & Whitney would buy parts from a start-up Asian manufacturer, because of the risk exposure. However, they are more likely to buy offshore manufactured parts from an existing supplier who can use the exact same processes as they are already using to manufacture the same parts in North America and Europe. India has a large supply of highly educated technical workers and a strong history of engineering education. I would expect that they will be able to stand up a high-quality workforce there at a relatively low cost, which has the potential to be a meaningful competitive advantage over time.

An additional benefit to the Indian plant is that it will allow their customers to talk about the Indian content of their planes when making sales in India. While commercial customers don't often prioritize local industrial development (except for state carriers), defense orders often do. Magellan makes key pieces (horizontal tail) for the F-35, and I could see the potential for high quality Indian manufacturing capacity to help them win business on new defense programs if the manufacturer thought it might improve their chances of orders from India.

Risks

One major risk the market has considered for aerospace manufacturers is that of 3D printing or additive manufacturing. However, that process is better for one-offs, so it threatens low volume pieces more than high volume pieces. While the company does bigger pieces (like the wing ribs mentioned above) it tends to do small pieces but lots of them (precision fittings, for example). Magellan's work also tends to be more structural, which means the components are not subject to frequent replacement. That hurts the company's ability to earn spare parts revenue, which is generally more lucrative than selling to OEMs. However, spare parts revenue is also more likely to be disrupted by 3D printing because they are generally one-off items at higher margins. Even a production run with a few dozen of an item is unlikely to be disrupted by 3D printing because the cost of amortizing the tooling can be spread over the larger run, whereas there are very few economies of scale in 3D printing. Also, for investment casting, where the final part (often an engine component) is made from one aluminum crystal, 3D printing isn't an option because it wouldn't have the same metallurgical properties.

The company's maintenance and repair operations are likely to actually benefit from 3D printing if it ever becomes a legitimate competitor in the spare parts business because that would give them a lower cost of goods sold. While I would expect they would need to pass on much of the savings to their airplane-owning customers, some of the deflation in their cost base could likely be retained, as customers would be less likely to negotiate hard on a pricing set that isn't escalating.

Customer concentration is another key risk here, with 40% of the company's sales in 2018 directly to either Boeing or Airbus. Additionally, another subset of sales is in products later used in Boeing or Airbus planes, for example, engine parts that are sold to the manufacturer, who then installs the engine on a commercial jet. This risk is somewhat existential, as it would dramatically harm the company if either or both of the airframe manufacturers chose to stop buying from it. However, I think they are likely to want to keep multiple supply options available for complex casting parts and are thus likely to provide the company enough business to keep it viable, even if they do continue to pressure it on pricing.

Another potential risk for the company is environmental liabilities. They own aerospace manufacturing plants that have been in operation for decades and previously used trichloroethylene [TCE] as cleaning agent. Of course, it leaked into the ground at a number of their plants. Most concerning from a potential cost exposure point of view is their facility in Queens, New York, where they could eventually be liable to clean up the issue on their property as well as that of their neighbours in a tort-friendly legal environment. The company has remediation systems in place for groundwater at Canadian and British facilities that are intended to deal with the issue, but environmental problems have the potential to be a significant cost going forward were regulations to change. Given the carcinogenic status of TCE, changes are not likely to be toward a looser set of regulations, and the scale of any economic damage to the company is hard to predict. This is an issue that is hard to quantify, and it would incline me to keeping the total exposure to the company relatively small, as if exposure became an issue the cost could be prohibitive.

Another potential risk here is the 737 MAX groundings. Magellan produces a number of components for that plane, and it will have reduced revenue from the production slowdown while the plane is grounded. However, Boeing has a significant backlog for the plane, so once the airframe is re-certified to fly, I would expect them to try and ramp production back up fairly quickly. A bigger impact would be if they were unable to get the plane re-certified and Magellan had to discard their tooling for those items without it reaching the end of its life. I think that outcome is relatively unlikely, simply because of the huge consequences to a variety of significant interests if that were to happen. If that's a concern, a small out-of-the-money put position in Boeing would be a simple hedge, as cancelling the 737 MAX program would be much more significant to them than it would be to Magellan. Magellan would also pick up work on the A320NEO, which it also supplies parts for as an offset.

Potential Catalysts

On the other hand, there are a number of potential catalysts here. The airframe manufacturers are continuing to ramp up production from strong demand, and have just refreshed much of their line-ups. The key product in the industry, single aisle jets, has new models from both Boeing and Airbus. Boeing is replacing the 777, and the 787 is still a recent development. The Airbus 350 is also relatively new. Thus, the airframe companies are likely to choose to slow down the pace of new model introduction for a while and focus on manufacturing their existing products to meet strong demand.

That has a huge benefit for parts suppliers such as Magellan because they can continue using the existing tooling for their products, which reduces their capital spending. Additionally, they are further down their learning curve on the products, which increases the amount of castings that are of acceptable quality, reducing costs. Finally, contract renewals are likely to be at better margins than new contract wins. That is because the supplier already owns the tooling and has the relevant experience, so they can include higher margins in their bid and still be lower than any competitor.

Another potential catalyst is the current situation at Arconic (ARNC), a major player in the casting market. Arconic was formerly the value-add part of Alcoa and is now independent after a spin-off transaction. They were the subject of an activist campaign from Elliott that turned nasty and ended with the CEO of Arconic leaving. Then they agreed to a private equity buyout which subsequently collapsed. It seems at least possible to me that they could be more focused on their own problems than on earning new business, which could allow Magellan to pick up market share, especially since Precision Cast Parts (the other large player) has had issues ramping up their engine castings for the new GE/Safran engine.

Acquisition as a Catalyst

I think it is reasonably likely that one of the bigger players in the industry would like to acquire Magellan. They would be a tuck-in size acquisition for a number of aerospace players, and because of the previously mentioned long term contracts, they come with a locked-in revenue stream. Aside from G&A cuts, a competitor (Precision Cast Parts or Arconic) could likely shutter some facilities and consolidate the work into their own network, likely making the acquisition very accretive. While the industry's customers probably wouldn't be thrilled to have the number of suppliers decrease, I doubt they'd be willing to cut off either PCP or Arconic for buying Magellan, as that would leave them with an even more concentrated supplier exposure.

On an acquisition basis, I think a 11-12X EBITDA would be extremely likely. Deals in the space, while larger, have consistently come in higher than that metric, and valuations have only gone up since that reference. Additionally, Precision Cast Parts is now part of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A), and so they have essentially unlimited capital for growth acquisitions, which is part of their corporate culture. I would speculate that deploying future capital is one of the reasons Berkshire bought PCP, as having businesses that can internally deploy capital at attractive rates reduces the pressure on headquarters to find new uses for funds.

Even a distressed seller [General Electric (GE)] was able to get 10X EBITDA for a similar business (that made engine nacelles). It is likely that sale had negative synergy value, as the business probably was able to earn nacelle contracts on the back of GE's jet engine business, which probably lowered the price as the business will no longer have that advantage.

Even 10X EBITDA for conservatism would be a $1.69 billion enterprise value on a trailing basis. With only $72 MM in net debt/pension liabilities that suggests a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, or $27.83 per share. That is materially above the current market price of $14.78.

On the other hand, the company's chairman Murray Edwards owns 74% of the firm, so if he isn't interested in selling then the business won't get sold. He has somewhat of a reputation of not liking to sell, which could be a factor. You can see that lack of selling at Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) which is the primary source of Edwards' fortune. While most large Canadian oil and gas companies rationalize their portfolios frequently by selling off small assets to stay focused and avoid reclamation liabilities at the end of a field's life, CNQ essentially never sells anything. I don't know if he holds the same position on his other investments, but I think to be conservative it makes sense to assume as stand-alone valuation for Magellan, and not count on a take-over for the investment thesis.

Stand-Alone Valuation

While EBITDA seems to be the market metric most used for aerospace M&A transactions, I don't think it's a very good one for valuing Magellan as a standalone business. I don't think adding back depreciation and amortization is reasonable, because of their significant and ongoing capital spending needs. Every new contract win comes with customer tooling requirements, which are amortized over the life of the program. Those expenses are very real, as when the program ends the company will need to replace the tooling to compete for orders on whatever plane replaces it in the market. Thus, their capital spending can be expected to continue at least as high as their depreciation charges. In fact, for at least the next little while I would expect capex to run materially higher than depreciation.

The company has built a new production facility in India, and replacing the Mississauga building they sold with a larger facility. While the new Mississauga facility will be leased, I would expect the company will incur significant capital expenses for fitting out and for the machinery that occupies the building. I expect these investments (especially India) will pay off in lower costs, so I am not deducting them from the valuation, but I do think they are worth mentioning as they will reduce cash availability in the near term.

From a valuation point of view, I think the best metric here is EV/EBIT. On a trailing twelve-month basis earnings before interest and taxes have been $119.9 MM. I'll use the same 10X multiple for EBIT, which I think is conservative as the D&A is a material portion of the EBITDA. That produces a price target of an even $19.36 per share ($14.69 USD), which I think is a reasonable fair value for the firm, and 31% upside.

Business Moat and Revenue Predictability

One strong benefit the company has is the predictability of its revenue. This could be thought of as a type of contractual moat. Generally speaking, airframe manufacturers bid out the supply contract for a part at the beginning of a project. The winning bidder (or bidders) essentially own the work for the life of the project, because the manufacturer generally "pays" for the tooling (amortized over a unit guarantee) so they are locked into that supplier. Sometimes the supplier pays for engineering and tooling as a "risk sharing" partner. While these contracts are riskier, they also generally come with lifetime guarantees to supply that part to the program. As an example, the new A320neo contract Magellan signed with Airbus to produce nacelle exhausts (the nacelle is the piece that holds the engine). The contract isn't expected to start generating revenue until 2022 but goes for the life of the program, which can reasonably be expected to be at least 20 years.

Magellan has many of these contracts, and I went through press releases and filings from the last three years to compile a list of them. Their contracts with Boeing never seem to disclose a value, presumably for contractual reasons, but I've included them in the table for completeness. The company indicated they expect the percentage of revenue from Boeing to remain stable, likely as a result of these contracts. Therefore, the $273 MM in estimated yearly value doesn't include any of their Boeing contracts. The corporation stated that they expect Boeing revenues to remain at a similar level, which I estimate at ~$165 MM. That would imply a total value for their contracted revenue of $438 MM, which is close to half of their total revenue.

Source: company filings and press releases

One contract I think is interesting is the one for complex castings and shafts with an unnamed commercial engine manufacturer. The company didn't disclose the manufacturer, which is somewhat unusual for them. Given they have always disclosed contracts with Pratt & Whitney, it seems reasonable to assume that it isn't them, and the size of the contract makes Rolls Royce or the GE/Safran joint venture the other likely prospects. I think it is possible the source of this order is a recent backlog on cast parts for the GE/Safran next generation of engines, which have slowed production of jets. Precision Cast Parts hasn't been able to keep up with the very fast ramp up and have had to turn away other business to focus on their contractual obligations to GE/Safran. I think it is likely this order is either GE/Safran looking to diversify their supplier base or displaced orders from Rolls Royce. Either way, getting a foothold with a major customer for complex engine castings and shafts is a potentially important catalyst. For one thing, the five-year term converts a temporary disruption in a competitor supply chain into a long-term source of business, and even at the end of the five years, they will have the expertise to continue bidding for the parts. This is especially key if the parts are for the GE/Safran engine for the single aisle market, which is a huge market opportunity. Of course, the 737 MAX delays may end up allowing PCP to catch up here, but even a toe-hold with another engine manufacturer is potentially a big catalyst for the firm.

Conclusion

The company has a reasonable competitive position in their chosen field, with a long history of winning contracts and delivering on them. That competitive position also gives them staying power because their customers are unlikely to want the number of suppliers to decrease. For those two reasons (their contract holdings and to consolidate the industry) they would be an attractive acquisition for either Arconic or Precision Cast Parts, although that would only be likely if the majority owner chose to sell. Even as a going concern the company is trading well below a reasonable estimate of fair value of over $19, and they pay a dividend of 2.7% as well.

The industry appears to have a number of tailwinds that should keep their earnings strong going forward. The strong increase in both number of airplanes produced and the complexity of the parts that go into them has challenged the casting suppliers to keep up, which has allowed Magellan to win new business. The expansion in airplane orders can be expected to result in strong deliveries over the medium term. The new factories the company is building should allow them to increase volume at reasonable costs, although they will result in higher capital spending for now. The company is one of the few ways to get exposure to the aerospace industry in Canada, which has the potential to drive institutional demand for the shares.

