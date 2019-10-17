Theravance: The Worst Might Be Over

The fund will be liquidated by BlackRock and holds 11m shares of Theravance, corresponding to about 2x the average monthly trading volume.

Yesterday, investors discovered the likely reason for the strange recent weakness in Theravance (TBPH), despite the neutral or even good news flow: Neil Woodford has been ousted and his flagship fund - which holds the bulk of his large TBPH stake - will be liquidated by BlackRock:

"because Woodford's efforts to sell down his illiquid holdings and move into liquid stocks ahead of a planned December reopening of the fund have not gone to plan."

I have already written quite a bit on Woodford and his Theravance holdings. The market had been watching his demise for a long time and, after trading in his flagship Equity Income Fund was suspended in May 2019, come to expect the failure of his reorganization plan. As I have explained in the article linked earlier, considering the average trading volume of 230k shares, a stake of 11m shares would take almost 2 years to unwind if 10% of the trading volume is liquidated every day. Moreover, Theravance is actually among the EIF's most liquid assets.

So, the market had certainly expected the plan to fail - with the likely consequence of either a protracted overhang or a desperate fire sale by Mr. Woodford to save his job. Mr. Woodford already had postponed the reopening of the fund, given the difficulty to find buyers at decent prices for all his unlisted and illiquid holdings. But there was little hope that a couple of months later the miracle would materialize. This obviously attracted short sellers who bet on such a fire sale (or the expectation of it) with the consequence of a steep fall in all illiquid Woodford holdings before the December 2019 deadline.

Back in June, I wrote a note for Stability & Opportunity subscribers with a detailed analysis of some key metrics concerning Woodford holdings: Within a list showing Woodford's holdings sorted by liquidity (i.e. Average trading volume/Market cap), the stock with the lowest liquidity also was the one closest to its 52-week low. This seemed to confirm that Woodford's issues effectively created a technical pressure, especially on illiquid stocks.

However, rather surprisingly, yesterday Link Fund Solutions announced the full liquidation of the fund through BlackRock and ousted Neil Woodford. You can read LFS's statement regarding the closure of the fund here. In a Q&A document, LFS explains that starting three months from now (i.e. in January), it intends to "orderly" sell the assets of the fund:

"over a reasonable period of time - the aim is to avoid a "fire sale" (i.e. a sale in the short term, even if this results in a lower value being realised), and to balance on the one hand the need to generate liquidity and on the other hand the need to secure a reasonable value of the assets."

This obviously doesn't really say anything. We will need to see how BlackRock will actually manage the process. It will need to find private buyers for the unquoted assets, so in this process, someone interested in privately negotiating prices for quoted assets will probably come along, too. And since the sale of all unquoted assets will take a lot of time anyway, there is probably no hurry to sell illiquid quoted assets either.

The decision itself to close the fund is rather questionable since investors signed up for a 5-year investment horizon only three years ago. It has probably been taken not in the best interests of EIF investors, but in the interest of the fund management industry: By throwing out the "bad apple", LFS hopes to avoid the limelight going forward and go back to business as usual. The decision probably also tries to hide the real problem, which is not that Woodford hit an impressive string of underperformance, but the lack of real oversight. In fact, Woodford was allowed to amass large stakes in private and illiquid companies in the first place. He could move these assets from his Patient Capital Trust to a fund carrying "income" in its name, although e.g. Theravance doesn't pay any income. So, if they shut down Woodford's funds, they should really also shut down their own business.

That said, the market reacted in a rather surprising way: All Woodford holdings have been hovering near 52-week lows for some time, but - with the notable exception of Theravance - yesterday's trading volumes didn't reveal much interest for the news. Moreover, Theravance held up surprisingly well, losing less than 2%.

We can now speculate what this might mean. My best guess is that given the "orderly sale" will start only in January and Woodford can't trade any longer these stocks, the market appreciates that there won't be a forced seller weighing on prices for three long months. Moreover, as Woodford is already out, a desperate fire sale has now become very unlikely.

So, where should the immediate downward pressure come from, which would justify a short trade? It is unlikely to come from professional investors that should have understood the main downside risk (Woodford himself desperately trying to save his job) and hence should have sold earlier.

Therefore, overall, my central expectation in the near term would be some sort of recovery, but probably not a full-blown rally until late 2019 when caution before the mid-January deadline should lead to a softer share price.

As BlackRock starts liquidating assets in January, I also don't expect a rapid sale. BlackRock will probably find private buyers for some shares and sell the remaining shares very slowly over 2 years or so at a pace of 10-20,000 shares/day, representing less than 8% of the average trading volume.

This means that the worst might be over for Theravance investors. A significant overhang from the expected continuing selling remains but could easily be compensated by positive developments generating real demand for a company that really doesn't have any fundamental problems. Only the market dynamics are distorted by the misfortune of its major shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.