Retail Sales Down, GDP Estimate Down, No Worries, Real Wages Rising

The monthly GDP estimate is for a small fall - but still at potential for the year.

Retail sales dipped in the U.S. in September - but are still well up on the year which is the number that matters.

U.S. GDP

We don't get the official numbers for a little time yet. So, Moody's Analytics tries to peer into the crystal ball. Their best guess is that GDP actually fell in August. This isn't what we'd like to be happening, most assuredly not. But this isn't regarded as some turning point, rather just one of those variances that happens in monthly numbers.

Over the year we're still up at 1.8% growth, about what the potential of the economy is:

Monthly U.S. GDP shows the economy is growing below its potential this quarter and losing momentum. Our estimate of real monthly GDP slipped 0.25% between July and August. This is the second decline in the past three months. The good news is that the decline in August comes on the heels of a 0.51% gain in July. Even with the decline in August, monthly GDP was up 1.8% on a year-ago basis in August.

Below potential this quarter that is, year on year we've got:

On a year-ago basis, monthly GDP was up 1.8% in August, in line with that seen in July. There are a few ways to look at monthly, including the level, and the first and second derivatives. The first derivative is the rate of change in the level of real monthly GDP, showing whether it has risen on a year-ago basis. The second derivative tells us whether growth is accelerating or decelerating. Year-over-year growth in monthly GDP fell 1.2 percentage points between August 2018 and 2019. This is a noticeable deceleration but the economy was being juiced last year because of the fiscal stimulus.

Over that 12 month period we're probably at about potential.

(U.S. GDP from Moody's Analytics)

Do note that this is real GDP, after we've deducted inflation. Thus, this number will differ from the more often reported nominal GDP.

Retail sales

We also have the numbers for retail sales, this time the official ones:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for September 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $525.6 billion, a decrease of 0.3 percent (±0.5 percent)* from the previous month, but 4.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above September 2018. Total sales for the July 2019 through September 2019 period were up 4.0 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The July 2019 to August 2019 percent change was revised from up 0.4 percent (±0.5 percent)* to up 0.6 percent (±0.2 percent).

So, yes, a fall in this reporting month but the previous one was revised upwards. Thus, the annual figure is still looking pretty good.

(U.S. retail sales from Census Bureau)

Wages

The unashamedly good news for the U.S. economy is that wages are growing nicely:

Median weekly earnings of the nation's 118.4 million full-time wage and salary workers were $919 in the third quarter of 2019 (not seasonally adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was 3.6 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a gain of 1.8 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) over the same period.

Again note the nominal and real difference. And to be open about it, a 1.8% gain in real wages is pretty good going (nominal wage growth minus CPI).

This last sentence here being the important thing:

The tightening in the U.S. labor market is putting some upward pressure on nominal wage growth but not enough to signal any heightened risk of overheating or to alter either our, or the Fed's, view of domestic inflationary dynamics. Median usual weekly earnings rose 3.6% on a year-ago basis in the third quarter, a touch lighter than the growth seen in the prior three months. Looking through some of the noise, the trend is toward gradually accelerating wage growth.

Rising real wage growth will nicely take care of the retail sales point. For if everyone's got more money, they'll go out and spend more too. That also neatly takes care of the GDP point too. For rising consumer expenditure pretty much is an increase in GDP.

Putting this together

Sure, we're not exactly overjoyed about two of these three numbers, about GDP and retail. But the question is whether they're indicators of a looming disaster about to happen or not. And that wage growth point makes it seem most unlikely.

The explanations of the numbers all emphasize the trade uncertainties. We're getting to the point where we think a deal between China and the Trump Administration is going to happen. So that should - could perhaps - remove that headwind.

If it does so we'd then expect to see decent enough growth. As when we look through our various numbers that trade headwind is really the only problem we can see holding the U.S. economy back. Remove it and it'll do better.

My view

As I've been saying it's really only that trade war that I can see as a problem in the U.S. economy. Every time we look at other numbers they all seem just fine. Perhaps, as here, a little on the disappointing end of expectations but still, over longer time periods, good enough.

Remove that trade uncertainty and we'll see a return to strong growth.

The investor view

My view isn't uncommon out there in the markets. There's nothing particularly wrong with the U.S. economy. Except that trade war going on with China. So, solve that - as we all expect Trump to at some point as the election nears - and we should see a return to strong growth.

Precisely because this is a general view of matters, therefore, a solution to that trade argument will produce a good little boost to the prices in the investing and stock markets. Thus be aware and be positioned.

The when is difficult to precisely time even if the event itself, a jump in the markets on a solution to the China trade deal, is obvious enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.