Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/16/19

|
Includes: ATEX, ATNX, CNBKA, KDP, SAFE, USAT, WOW
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/16/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)
  • RingCentral (RNG)
  • Okta (OKTA)
  • ServiceNow (NOW)
  • Lam Research (LRCX)
  • HubSpot (HUBS)
  • Foundation Building Materials (FBM)
  • Facebook (FB)
  • Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Medpace (MEDP)
  • CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Cim Svc Provider

BO

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation

CMCT

JB*

$47,315,332

2

Alaska Perm Fd

BO

Vir Biotechnology

VIR

JB*

$30,000,000

3

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$5,760,172

4

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$2,123,860

5

Hudson Executive Capital

BO

USA Technologies

USAT

B

$1,734,518

6

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$757,590

7

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

DIR, BO

WideOpenWest

WOW

AB

$435,880

8

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$167,392

9

Denooyer Mary Beth

HR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

AB

$165,251

10

Lau Johnson Yiu Nam

CEO, CB, BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$60,960

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$69,131,804

2

Urban Partners II

BO

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation

CMCT

JS*

$47,315,332

3

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO, CB, BO

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$15,172,713

4

Grayken John P

BO

Foundation Building Materials

FBM

JS*

$11,597,719

5

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$5,926,144

6

Varadarajan Seshasayee

VP

Lam Research

LRCX

AS

$4,800,000

7

Losch William E

CFO

Okta

OKTA

AS

$2,336,560

8

Halligan Brian

CEO, DIR

HubSpot

HUBS

AS

$1,398,071

9

Geiger Jesse J

CFO, COO

Medpace

MEDP

AS

$1,329,816

10

Miller Adam L

CEO, DIR

Cornerstone OnDemand

CSOD

AS

$1,169,654

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.