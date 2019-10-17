Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/16/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/16/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

WideOpenWest (WOW)

Safehold (SAFE)

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Century Bancorp (CNBKA)

Athenex (ATNX)

Anterix (ATEX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

USA Technologies (OTC:USAT)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

RingCentral (RNG)

Okta (OKTA)

ServiceNow (NOW)

Lam Research (LRCX)

HubSpot (HUBS)

Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

Facebook (FB)

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Medpace (MEDP)

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Cim Svc Provider BO CIM Commercial Trust Corporation CMCT JB* $47,315,332 2 Alaska Perm Fd BO Vir Biotechnology VIR JB* $30,000,000 3 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX B $5,760,172 4 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $2,123,860 5 Hudson Executive Capital BO USA Technologies USAT B $1,734,518 6 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $757,590 7 Crestview Partners Iii Gp DIR, BO WideOpenWest WOW AB $435,880 8 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B $167,392 9 Denooyer Mary Beth HR Keurig Dr Pepper KDP AB $165,251 10 Lau Johnson Yiu Nam CEO, CB, BO Athenex ATNX B $60,960

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $69,131,804 2 Urban Partners II BO CIM Commercial Trust Corporation CMCT JS* $47,315,332 3 Shmunis Vladimir CEO, CB, BO RingCentral RNG AS $15,172,713 4 Grayken John P BO Foundation Building Materials FBM JS* $11,597,719 5 Luddy Frederic B DIR ServiceNow NOW AS $5,926,144 6 Varadarajan Seshasayee VP Lam Research LRCX AS $4,800,000 7 Losch William E CFO Okta OKTA AS $2,336,560 8 Halligan Brian CEO, DIR HubSpot HUBS AS $1,398,071 9 Geiger Jesse J CFO, COO Medpace MEDP AS $1,329,816 10 Miller Adam L CEO, DIR Cornerstone OnDemand CSOD AS $1,169,654

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

