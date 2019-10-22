Behind The Idea: Natural Grocers - An Undervalued And Overlooked Player In The Organic Food Market

With 152 stores, Natural Grocers has a long runway for store unit growth. A small-box format provides flexibility to open stores in diverse locations. The company funds store growth with operating cash flows/operating leases and uses bank debt prudently.

Selling only natural/organic, competitively priced food is a key differentiation for Natural Grocers. The company faces a tailwind as the organic food market is expected to continue growing faster than the conventional food market.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Andriy Blokhin’s original Top Idea on Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC). Find out more about PRO+ here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Andriy Blokhin: I became familiar with Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) stores as my wife and I traveled throughout Western United States. NGVC has a strong brand recognition in many cities there and is known for carrying only organic or natural/unprocessed foods.

NGVC is a relatively small player in the grocery retail industry with annual sales of about $900 million from 152 stores in 19 states. Yet, in my view, the market overlooks the company’s strong competitive position, tailwind from the faster growth rate of organic/natural products and ability to continue store count growth along with various margin expansion initiatives.

With regards to competition, over 80% of NGVC stores have been competing with Kroger for years. Despite this, the company has proven itself as a resilient competitor and generated an above-average comparable sales growth by competitively pricing its products.

In 2018, the company disclosed plans to slow down store openings in order to put a bigger emphasis on improving profitability of its existing stores. In the last 12 months, the company opened 6 new stores compared to 23 in 2016. I view this moderation as a very smart move and indication that the management will not pursue sales growth at the expense of margins, as many small retail companies do.

I think that the company will continue opening new stores, but will focus more on the existing market. One advantage that will allow NGVC to grow is the small-size format of its stores. Natural Grocers’ typical store is about 15,600 square feet compared to 30,000+ square-feet stores opened by its competitors. This provides significant flexibility to the company in terms of market selection and locations. Another positive is the management’s goal to self-fund its store growth going forward, instead of relying on bank debt. Based on my assessment, the market prices in very little sales growth and store openings in the future. However, with positive operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditures and little bank debt, NGVC will have no difficulty opening at least 7 to 10 new stores per year in the next several years, if the management deems market conditions favorable.

By slowing down store count growth, the management plans to focus on tighter expense management and invest in infrastructure that will be beneficial for future growth. In particular, the company continues expanding and leveraging its {N}power loyalty program that started in 2015 to conduct effective targeted promotions. Also, NGVC is aggressively expanding its selection of private-label products. Because these products have higher margins compared to brand products, this private label initiative will likely counterbalance future price investments and contribute to further margin growth.

Finally, there is a structural shift in consumer preferences to eating organic, natural and unprocessed foods. The organic food market continues showing higher growth rates compared to the conventional one. NGVC will be benefiting from this structural tailwind.

As these cost savings, margin expansion and continued store growth initiatives take hold, the market will take notice. My DCF and relative valuation analysis shows that the company is at least 30-50% undervalued from the recent stock price of $8.90.

SA: One of the key growth drivers is the secular trend towards natural/organic products (which are typically more expensive) - can you discuss how this trend is perhaps more resilient in a recession than investors assume?

AB: If a recession comes, there is no doubt that the organic sales growth will decelerate. The question is by how much? Looking at historical data, in 2008, organic food and non-food sales grew by 17.1%, but then stayed flat in 2009. Most of the deceleration came from non-food products, while sales from organic food still showed growth. After that, organic food and non-food products staged a spectacular comeback with double-digit growth rates, reaching a peak of 12.3% in 2013. From this I conclude that the recession of 2009 was not that bad at all for the organic market.

There are several factors that I think will make the next recession less pronounced for the organic market. First, the shift to eating organic/natural, unprocessed foods became more entrenched and persistent. Once consumers realize the benefits of eating healthy, they are unlikely to change their habits and trade down. Second, according to Numerator, about 60% of NGVC customers have above national median incomes. These customers are less likely to change their food spending habits, if a recession hits.

Finally, the most crucial factor that will likely make organic sales resilient in a recession is the price differential. Back in 2008-2009, organic, natural and unprocessed products were significantly more expensive compared to conventional food. This has changed since then, with the price differential narrowing. According to Nielsen, the average price differential between organic food and beverage vs. conventional ones changed from 9% in 2014 to 7.5% in 2018. Even though I do not have data before 2014, my bet is that the differential was much higher. Obviously, these are averages and the actual price differential varies depending on the product. But the overall trend of the declining price difference is a favorable step for NGVC.

During a recession, consumers will likely be looking for value. Because organic private label products are on average 18% cheaper than the manufacturer brand products according to Nielsen, NGVC will benefit from its current expansion of private label selection.

SA: Is part of the reason for the mispricing because it’s complicated to normalize the peer comps as you’ve done? Do you see the issue of improper treatment of operating leases by investors as causing any other mispricings?

AB: I think it is part of it. To remind readers, operating leases are debt and should be treated as such. The new accounting standard requires companies to show all leases as assets and liabilities by the end of 2019. Yet, many companies chose not to do so as of now. Standardized multiples displayed on many financial websites take data straight from financials without adjusting for operating leases, if necessary. This created even larger disparities among companies in terms of relative valuation metrics than before 2019. This disparity will go away by 2020, as firms will have no choice, but capitalize all leases on their balance sheets. Yet, the difference will continue persisting even with the new accounting standard. This is because companies will be allowed to charge their operating lease payments through the general and administrative expense line, instead of separating embedded interest and depreciation costs.

I do not think it is complicated to normalize companies based on operating leases. It just takes time and patience. Industries with the largest operating lease loads are more likely to show mispricing, especially small companies with little analyst followings. Generally, retail industry companies stand out most, such as restaurants, general stores and grocery stores. For them, capitalizing operating leases and factoring in embedded interest will have the largest effect on their balance sheet and operating profits. I plan to write an article within a week explaining the new lease accounting standard in detail.

SA: You note that NGVC is a closely-held, family-run company - do you see a potential MBO if the market fails to properly value this?

AB: While I know that the Isely family do not intend to sell the company (they indicated it on one of the earnings calls), management buyout (MBO) is a possibility. However, based on my observation, their current priority is to grow U.S. presence at a prudent pace. That was the idea behind the IPO: the company raised funds to pay off debt and finance future growth. MBO would require them to take on a lot of debt and would likely hamper future growth. While it is a possibility, I deem MBO prospects, as of now, low.

I would also speculate that at some point the Isely family may want to retire from day-to-day operations. This would require them to hire professional management (unless they have a new Isely generation to take over) and perhaps dilute their majority stake. This would make the company’s stock more tradable. But this is likely not going to happen any time soon. For now, my best bet is on their prudent management, margin expansion and moderated store growth that will drive future value.

***

Thanks to Andriy for the interview.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Andriy Blokhin is long NGVC.