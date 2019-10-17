Sierra Wireless: Significant Opportunity Ahead

Although shares of Sierra Wireless (SWIR) are stuck in a downtrend that began in 2017, it is holding the $10 line. And rightfully so. The company lost $0.78 a share on a GAAP basis in the second quarter. Even though much of the costs were associated with stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses, investors are unwilling to hold this stock until its role in 5G and IoT plays out.

Weak Second Quarter

Sierra Wireless reported second-quarter revenue topping $191.4 million, down from $201.9 million. IoT solutions fell but embedded broadband, which was 48% of consolidated revenue, fell 5.2%. Embedded broadband gross margin also worsened, down from 32.3 a year ago to 24%. Margins fell due to an unfavorable product mix: lower mobile computing and network module sales fell, while higher automotive sales, which have lower margins, increased.

Sierra Wireless added $10.6 million in cash in the quarter and ended with $85 million. But substantial restructuring charges related to its transformation program add near-term uncertainties for the company. Although the company already doubled its recurring revenue pipeline and reported record activation for its smart SIM product, the restructuring towards becoming a dominant IoT solutions company will need to happen first. It forecasts cutting costs by $40 million to $50 million by the end of 2020.

Growth Opportunity

Sierra Wireless is investing to strengthen its portfolio with Octave, LPWA, and 5G. 5G is a clear near-term positive catalyst as demand for 5G cellular modules increases. If it becomes the leader in IoT solutions, the company will achieve its goal of doubling recurring revenue to $200 million within three years. From there, revenue may double within two years to $400 million. If investors input these projections in a 5-year DCF revenue exit model, then:

(USD in millions) Input Projections FY Ended: 18-Dec 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec Revenue 794 714 892 1,160 1,201 1,225 % Growth 14.90% -10.00% 24.90% 30.00% 3.50% 2.00% EBITDA 34 32 36 46 48 49 % of Revenue 4.30% 4.60% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00%

Source: finbox.io

This would imply a two-fold upside in SWIR stock, which traded recently at $11.14:

(USD in millions) Low Mid High Company LTM Revenue Multiple 0.4x 0.4x 0.4x Benchmark LTM Revenue Multiple 0.6x 1.5x 8.2x Sector LTM Revenue Multiple 0.4x 0.7x 2.4x Selected Revenue Exit Multiple 1,225 1.0x 1.5x 2.0x Terminal Value 1,228 1,840 2,452 Implied Fair Value 23.28 33.98 45.09 Implied Exit EBITDA Multiple 49 25.1x 37.6x 50.1x Implied Perpetuity Growth Rate 18 11.30% 11.40% 11.20%

Alternatively, if investors assume a steady revenue decline through to FY 2020 and recovery after that:

(USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 18-Dec 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec Revenue 794 714 679 679 712 784 % Growth 14.90% -10.00% -5.00% 0.00% 5.00% 10.00% EBITDA 34 32 27 27 28 31 % of Revenue 4.30% 4.60% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00%

Then the stock has a fair value that is still close to $23 a share:

Low Mid High Selected Discount Rate 13.00% 12.50% 12.00% Implied Fair Value 16.04 22.89 30 Implied Upside / (Downside) 51.20% 115.80% 182.80%

Even if revenue declined 5% annually in this model, the stock is still heavily discounted to a fair value of around $19.

Investors may reasonably assume that the Embedded Broadband business will contribute to stronger margins going forward. IoT solutions, led by MVNO capability, will also reverse the company’s margin decline trend. Very recently, Sierra Wireless announced the availability of Octave all-in-one edge-to-cloud solutions. The company said that the solution will simplify the complex integration and would lower application downtime.

Significant Opportunity in IoT

The company has a number of big design wins coming to the market for the automotive sector. Enabling connectivity in the industrial equipment is a $10 billion opportunity. That includes devices and services. When Sierra Wireless’ customers add sensor data capabilities and link it to the cloud, companies will save or make money.

Your Takeaway

Sierra Wireless is in the early phases of transforming its business to drive stronger recurring revenue. In the near-term, revenue growth will lag for the next few quarters. Investors betting that this uncertainty is priced in the stock will get rewarded if recurring revenue grows. To get there, the company needs to continue winning more deals from customers for its new products.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Also, for a limited time, I am inviting you to join DIY investing. Join the service to get timely investing ideas on value stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.