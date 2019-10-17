Technically Speaking For October 17

The EU and UK have a Brexit deal. But Parliament still has to approve it.

Do we really have a Brexit deal? As of this writing, major news outlets are reporting that the EU and UK have reached a deal (see here, here, and here). If the UK approves the deal then the markets will dodge one very large bullet. But its passage isn't assured. And the UK must approve the deal by October 19 or request an extension from the EU. Stay tuned for further details.

The latest Beige Book painted a modest picture of US Growth (emphasis added):

The U.S. economy expanded at a slight to modest pace since the prior report as business activity varied across the country. Reports from Districts representing states in the southern and western U.S. generally were more upbeat than Districts representing the Midwest and Great Plains. Household spending was solid on balance: nonauto retail sales increased modestly, while light vehicle sales were generally robust. Tourism and travel-related spending was up modestly. Housing market conditions changed little. On the business spending side, nonresidential construction increased at a slightly slower yet still modest pace, while leasing activity advanced at a slow but steady rate. Manufacturing activity continued to edge lower. Contacts in some Districts suggested that persistent trade tensions and slower global growth weighed on activity. The early impact of a recent auto strike was limited. Freight shipments stabilized after falling during the previous reporting period. Bankers in many Districts reported moderately rising loan volumes, while activity in nonfinancial services increased solidly. Agricultural conditions deteriorated further due to the ongoing impacts of adverse weather, weak commodity prices, and trade disruptions. Business contacts mostly expect the economic expansion to continue; however, many lowered their outlooks for growth in the coming 6 to 12 months.

Consumer spending remains the primary economic driver (household spending was "solid on balance"). Business activity remains sluggish largely due to trade tensions. The auto strike (which was recently settled) had thankfully little impact. Also note the regional split: the South and West were growing while the Midwest and Great Plains were growing at a slower rate.

Two coincidental economic releases were lower. Retail sales were down 0.3% M/M but up 4.1% Y/Y. Industrial production declined 0.4%. Despite the decline, the former is still in a solid uptrend:

The left chart shows the total amount of retail sales, which stalled a bit at the end of last year but which resumed its upward trajectory in the Spring. The Y/Y percentage change declined at the end of last year but started to rise this year.

Industrial production is a bit weaker: This coincidental indicator started to decline last fall then trended sideways during the summer. The previous reading was thankfully strong. The latest reading is a bit of a disappointment but should be understood in the context of weaker PMI data along with a modest slowdown caused by the auto workers' strike.

Let's turn to today's performance table: Small-caps led the market higher: both the micro and small-caps rose more than 1%. Mid-caps gained 0.85%, followed by the larger-cap indexes. Once again, the long end of the Treasury market was off modestly.

When looking that the shorter-term charts, there's a remarkable lack of trend.

Let's start with the 5-day charts: The SPYs are in a very modest short-term uptrend, but only by a few points. Overall, there's just not much here from a bullish or bearish trend. The same applies to the 5-day IEF chart. Prices are in a short-term uptrend. But, it's not even a point.

On the 30-day chart, there's a bit more -- but not much. The SPY has made a complete round-trip, returning to levels from mid-September. The IEF has broken a short-term uptrend. But prices are now stabilizing, moving sideways between the 111.6-112.2 level.

Eventually, the markets will decide on a direction. But until then, we're in the middle of a modest trading lull.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.