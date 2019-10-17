IPO Update:OneWater Marine Readies U.S. IPO

OWM has grown enviably but that growth is decelerating. The IPO appears reasonably priced but no IPO proceeds will go to its expansion plans.

The firm operates a network of boat and related products retailers in the south and eastern U.S. regions.

Quick Take

OneWater Marine (OWM) has filed to raise $60 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company is a retailer of recreational boats and related products and services in the south and eastern regions of the U.S.

OWM has grown admirably, is producing earnings, and the IPO appears reasonably priced. However, given the stock market volatility, the IPO market’s challenges, and the firm’s decelerating growth rate combined with no IPO proceeds for its expansion plans, I'll be passing on the IPO but putting it on a watchlist for future review.

Company & Business

Buford, Georgia-based OneWater was formed in 2006 after the merger of Singleton Marine and Legendary Marine, and operates 60 recreational boat retail stores in the US, consisting of 20 dealer groups in 11 states across the Southeast, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Austin Singleton, who has served in various positions within the dealership from the fuel dock, to the service department, to the sales department, to general manager.

In 2018, the company sold over 7,500 new and pre-owned boats, of which management believes about 40% were marketed to a returning customer.

The firm has a strong presence in Texas, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, New York and North Carolina, with 53 stores, as shown in the map below:

Other sources of company revenue include finance and insurance products, repair and maintenance services, as well as parts and accessories.

Some of the firm's recent acquisitions include The Slalom Shop, Ocean Blue Yacht Sales, Ray Clepper, as well as Caribee Boat Sales and Marina.

OneWater has relationships with over 47 manufacturers covering 64 brands, as the company is currently a top-three customer for 24 of its 64 brands and the single largest customer for its top five highest-selling brands.

Customer Acquisition

The company is attempting to gain market share by providing high quality products and services that can be tailored to customers’ needs.

Additionally, OneWater has sales teams that are tasked with educating customers and their families on boating.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping slightly in recent periods, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 14.9% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 15.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 16.7%

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, G&A spend, was reduced to 1.4x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 1.4 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 2.3

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, sales of new powerboats grew by 4% in 2018 to 280,000 - the highest since 2007 - and is projected to increase by an additional 3 - 4% in 2019.

The recreational boat industry contributed an estimated $170.3 billion to the US economy in 2018, marking a growth of $49 billion since its last report in 2012.

Total annual US sales of recreational boats, marine products and services was estimated at $41 billion in 2018 and a positive outcome in 2019 would mark the 7th year of consecutive growth.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the economic growth over the past decade and consumers seeking out boating as a way to spend quality time with family and friends outdoors, as manufacturers focus on new products that attract consumers with different interests and budgets, bringing out new buyers especially across watersports, fishing, and pontoon segments.

Top ten states by market share for marine products include:

Florida $23.3 Bn

California $13 Bn

New York $8.4 Bn

Texas $7.7 Bn

Michigan $7.4 Bn

Washington $6.9 Bn

New Jersey $6.6 Bn

Tennessee $6 Bn

North Carolina $5.5 Bn

Missouri $4.5 Bn

Financial Performance

OneWater’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Growing gross profit and uneven gross margin

Stable operating profit and operating margin

A sharp increase in the use of cash from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 561,648,000 26.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 602,805,000 54.0% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 391,483,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 125,775,000 25.7% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 137,654,000 60.6% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 85,701,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 22.39% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 22.84% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 21.89% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 41,677,000 7.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 44,672,000 7.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 19,294,000 4.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 32,241,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 1,946,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ (4,258) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ (23,974,000) FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ (4,654,000) FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 6,514,000

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $25.1 million in cash and $393.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was ($38.6 million).

IPO Details

OneWater intends to sell 3.16 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $60.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain affiliates have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $9.7 million of common stock at the IPO price. This is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors as to the firm’s valuation at IPO.

The firm’s legacy owners will own Class B stock and will have a strong majority interest, although both Class A and Class B stock will vote as a single class. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $225.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 33.14%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to contribute the net proceeds of this offering received by us to OneWater LLC in exchange for OneWater LLC Units. OneWater LLC will use the net proceeds, together with cash on hand and borrowings under the Term and Revolver Credit Facility, to redeem the Opco Preferred Units held by Goldman and Beekman...As of June 30, 2019 and September 1, 2019, the redemption amount of the Opco Preferred Units held by Goldman and Beekman in the aggregate was $84.2 million and $86.1 million, respectively.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and B. Riley FBR.

Commentary

OneWater is seeking public investment to acquire the shares of the underlying operating company, while leaving no IPO proceeds for future company expansion.

The firm’s financials have improved somewhat since the previous quarter’s results, however total revenue and gross profit growth rates are decelerating.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping slightly, a good sign.

The firm is using all of the IPO proceeds to purchase shares in the underlying operating entity, effectively returning capital to the owners of the preferred units, but leaving none of the proceeds for the firm’s growth plans.

The market opportunity for boat sales is growing at an approximate rate of 3% to 4% on a large revenue base and the firm’s much higher revenue growth indicates that it is taking market share through its expansion efforts, although the rate of growth is decelerating.

I would add that demographic changes in the U.S., particularly the retiring of the baby boomer generation combined with younger generation recreation habits, may provide a continued demand boost over the medium-term.

As to valuation, it is difficult to determine a growth company’s future growth and earnings prospects with any certainty, so the DCF calculation is really only a reference point.

Using conservative assumptions, the DCF estimates that OWM may be undervalued at its current IPO midpoint price of $19.00

The OWN offering is an interesting combination of pros and cons, with potentially attractive gross profit growth, earnings and IPO valuation offset by no IPO proceeds for the company’s operations and a decelerating growth rate overall.

Also, the overall stock market volatility combined with IPO market challenges make me leery of offerings that are not clearly compelling.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 23, 2019.

