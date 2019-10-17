Ericsson: Tide Continues To Rise

Stopping me from turning more bullish on ERIC are the rich valuations, although I still see a case to be made for owning the stock.

The company has been benefiting from its strategic decisions regarding footprint expansion and lower network margins on the front end.

Ericsson's strong 3Q19 report suggests that the 5G upgrade cycle is going well and will likely produce accelerated growth in 2020.

On Thursday, Ericsson (ERIC) reported a very solid 3Q19 on the back of ramping global 5G spending - and this could be only the beginning of a long-lasting, bullish story.

Revenues of SEK 57.1 billion (roughly $5.9 billion using today's exchange rate) grew organically by 3% YOY and beat consensus by a very respectable SEK 550 million. In addition, I estimate that EPS adjusted for $1.2 billion in SEC and DOJ charges landed approximately SEK 0.42 above analyst expectations.

Credit: ZDNet

All about the 5G narrative

More important than the all-around beat per se was the overall tone used by the management team to describe the current state of the global network equipment space. According to Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm, "5G is taking off faster than earlier anticipated and we see initial 5G build-out as a capacity enhancer in metropolitan areas".

Ericsson is probably benefiting from a couple of strategic decisions that it made in the past couple of years. First, the North America market continues to lead the charge in 5G infrastructure upgrades, and Ericsson has larger exposure to this geographic segment compared to peer Nokia (NOK) with its predominant European presence. As a reminder, Europe has been much slower out of the gate at rolling out 5G technology, which Ericsson has blamed on the continent's regulatory environment. See YOY regional sales bridge below.

Second, Ericsson has been more aggressive at expanding its footprint, even if doing so might mean substantially lower network margins on the front end. The company's so-called "strategic contracts" caused 80 bps of margin headwinds in 3Q19, which ended up blending in well with higher network revenues and a heavier mix of margin-rich IPR licensing sales. The benefit of Ericsson's bolder strategy to the bottom line will probably manifest itself later in the life of these multi-year contracts when project margin tends to improve.

Source: earnings slides

Given this Thursday's results and business update, it is not surprising that Ericsson chose to raise its 2020 sales guidance by nearly 10% to a range of SEK 230-240 billion. This is great news for Ericsson shareholders, as the stock's investment thesis is highly dependent on the 5G upgrade cycle materializing and producing accelerated growth in 2020.

To be clear, risks to the company achieving its next-year ambitions still exist. In the near term, the merger of T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) in the United States could slow down infrastructure spending in North America, although probably only temporarily. Second, the prospects of slower global economic growth could also cause service providers to tap the capex brakes and assume a more defensive spending position. And lastly, Ericsson's hopes that it can compete well in the sizable Chinese market, where peer Huawei has substantial "home court advantage", could prove overly optimistic.

On the stock

I maintain my cautiously bullish stance on ERIC following the company's encouraging 3Q19 earnings report. Ericsson seems to be taking the right steps to gain share in the network equipment market just as the 5G upgrade cycle picks up speed. In addition, the bottom line is benefiting from the work that the Swedish company has done since it kicked off its restructuring efforts, in 2017.

Data by YCharts

Stopping me from turning more bullish on the name are the stock's rich valuations, at least compared to the earnings multiple of my favorite stock in the space, NOK - see graph above. But as I argued a few months ago, a diversified portfolio that includes ERIC may perform well as a result of Ericsson's gradually improving growth prospects and what I expect to be the stock's low correlation with the broad equities market.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on NOK (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.