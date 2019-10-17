Financials And Real Estate Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Consumer finance and mortgage REITs look underpriced by 15% to 20% relative to historical averages. Capital markets is close to fair price. Real estate management has mixed metrics: it looks good in price/earnings, price/free cash flow and profitability, but the price/sales is bad. Regarding the price to earnings ratio alone, all financial industries except insurance are underpriced relative to historical averages. However, commercial banks and thrifts/mortgage look overpriced combining all valuation metrics. Insurance is the less attractive industry here.

Since last month:

P/E and P/FCF have improved in real estate management and are stable elsewhere.

P/S has improved in all industries except a moderate deterioration in equity REITs.

ROE has improved in consumer finance and is stable elsewhere.

The real estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% and the financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has lagged it by 0.3%.

The 5 top momentum stocks on this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are: AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB), First Republic Bank (FRC), HCP Inc. (HCP), Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM), Realty Income Corp. (O).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at that time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

WD Walker & Dunlop Inc. BANKSNL AMP Ameriprise Financial Inc. CAPMARKET EVR Evercore Inc. CAPMARKET WDR Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. CAPMARKET ENVA Enova International Inc. CONSUMERFIN SYF Synchrony Financial CONSUMERFIN PGR Progressive Corp. INSURANCE UVE Universal Insurance Holdings INSURANCE BFS Saul Centers Inc. REIT VNO Vornado Realty Trust REIT

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in financials and real estate on 10/17/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Commercial Banks 12.60 15.24 17.31% 2.81 2.06 -36.64% 16.49 13.44 -22.69% 10.45 8.89 1.56 Thrifts/Mortgage* 15.09 20.66 26.96% 3.00 2.03 -47.78% 17.73 14.75 -20.17% 8.57 5.02 3.55 Consumer Finance* 11.10 13.15 15.58% 1.28 1.47 12.80% 5.97 8.22 27.37% 11.83 11.83 0.00 Capital Markets* 15.92 18.07 11.92% 3.69 3.06 -20.47% 18.53 19.62 5.57% 8.97 7.89 1.08 Insurance 17.77 13.7 -29.72% 1.29 1.07 -20.24% 12.38 8.99 -37.70% 7.74 8.71 -0.97 Mortgage REITs** 13.23 17.01 22.22% 3.48 4.13 15.86% 37.96 48.8 22.21% 2.81 4.72 -1.91 Equity REITs** 35.31 35.51 0.57% 6.34 4.56 -39.07% 52.44 38.64 -35.73% 5.72 4.04 1.68 Real Estate Mngt** 25.86 31.19 17.09% 5.28 3.06 -72.59% 19.34 25.55 24.30% 2.09 -1.33 3.42

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView.

