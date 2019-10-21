One Company, Two Choices With Yields Up To +14%: EQM Midstream Partners And Equitrans Midstream

Both securities are worth buying at these low prices, investors tax sensitivity will most likely determine which to purchase.

The midstream space has claimed many brave investors over the last 5 years. Here at High Dividends Opportunities we are familiar with investing in out-of-favor sectors that offer healthy yields that are well supported and well covered. The collapse in oil and gas prices was not supposed to impact EBITDA, and for the most part it did not. However, investors did have to contend with many additional risks, such as valuation compression and cash flow dilution due to high cost of equity. Investors might be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and we recently saw Energy Transfer (ET) give a 60% plus premium to purchase SemGroup (SEMG). ET bought premium assets from SEMG and while the premium paid on the equity appeared expensive, the Enterprise Value premium was rather modest.

In the current exceptionally low rate environment we looked around to see who could be next in line. We did find a company we think is also a great value and one that could be next to find itself a suitor. The company is EQM Midstream Partners (EQM). EQM recently restructured its partnership in a way to remove the Incentive Distribution Rights and also created another company in the process. The new rearrangement also provides investors with the option to avoid the tax complications of a MLP and invest with the corporation Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN).

Since the creation of ETRN, EQM and ETRN have been joined at the hip.

That makes sense as they do represent the same investment outside of tax consequences. They do however have different yields and projected distribution growth rates currently, but ultimately they work out to the same investment. For this article, we will use the term "Equitrans" to refer to both companies.

The History

Equitrans was taken public at a ripe time for MLPs and the early investors were rewarded with a 300% gain rather rapidly. That joy did give away and EQM spent the next 5 years making its way to its IPO price.

While one might think that the company hit a big speed bump in 2014, at least the dividend history shows otherwise.

EQM increased its dividend every single year since its IPO. When you take that dividend history and add it to the recent sharp price drop we do have a setup for a big bargain. We also see the potential for resolution of key issues (which we shall discuss) and hence we believe the time to step up to the plate is now.

Current positioning

Equitrans has some prime assets in the Appalachian Basin which it has contracted on lengthy term contracts.

Source: Equitrans Presentation

Equitrans has also created a lower risk profile by focusing on investment grade counterparties. For midstreams, this is a critical risk mitigation factor as take or pay contracts work really well until the opposite side goes under. Equitrans also has a rather unique set of pipelines where competition probability is rather remote.

Source: Equitrans Presentation

While the assets themselves are exceptionally strong, a midstream's ability to take advantage of the market conditions is also influenced by its balance sheet.

Source: Equitrans Presentation

Equitrans has no problems singing praises about itself, but it has recently irritated the credit rating issuers.

Source: Equitrans Presentation

This is despite having no pressing maturities.

Source: Equitrans Presentation

While Moody's sees the situation as stable, they already rate Equitrans outside their investment grade universe at Ba1. That seems rather harsh to compute when we see a 3.6X net debt to EBITDA run rate. Why did S&P revise its outlook on this company then?

S&P Global Ratings revised its outlooks on Equitrans Midstream Corp. and EQM Midstream Partners LP to negative from stable on the back of uncertainties around the Mountain Valley Pipeline project while affirming both entities' issuer ratings. The rating agency said its negative outlook on EQM comes from the increased costs and legal and regulatory hurdles blocking the completion of its 2-Bcf/d Mountain Valley Pipeline natural gas transportation project. S&P Global Ratings sees EQM's planned $1.03 billion bolt-on acquisition of gas gathering systems in the Appalachian Basin as "supportive of credit, [but] does not offset the increased risk at [Mountain Valley Pipeline]." "High capital costs associated with [Mountain Valley Pipeline] and related projects may lead to S&P Global Ratings' adjusted leverage remaining above 5x over the next 12 months," it said in the release. "We expect Equitrans to maintain adequate liquidity, stand-alone adjusted leverage below 2x, and consolidated adjusted leverage (including EQM) of 4x-5x range."

Source: S&P Global Ratings

4X - 5X? Those seem rather elevated. How does that compare to the 3.6X from Equitrans? Besides small differences of how rating agencies compute EBITDA differently than the companies they actually rate, the big difference comes from these numbers we identify below.

Source: Equitrans Presentation

Equitrans is running its adjusted EBITDA off what it would eventually make off projects that are under construction but not producing any EBITDA. S&P has clearly shown that it does not care much for that methodology and it is focused on the raw numbers. From our perspective we do not see Equitrans as "cheating". Many companies follow this methodology. For example Omega Healthcare Inc (OHI) although in a radically different segment uses a similar method.

Source: OHI Q2-2019 supplemental

The problem does come though when companies are constantly in "growth" mode and every quarter is adjusted for what will eventually happen. Rating agencies have clearly decided that they are not too keen on this, at least in the case of Equitrans.

Distribution sustainability

While the company seeks to target a distribution coverage ratio of 1.2X or more, the current numbers do appear tight.

Source: Equitrans Q2-2019 financials

Alongside these numbers we have to take into account that the Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs) were eliminated by the issuance of 80 million common units and 7 million class B units. The class B units are not currently receiving distributions, but will when they convert into common units. Despite this advantage, the current coverage for EQM appears rather tight.

The delays plaguing the company

The key risk continues to be the delays at Mountain Valley Pipeline project or MVP project. Equitrans did recently get approval from FERC for its water crossing changes but the main issue will get decided in the SCOTUS.

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by Dominion Energy Inc and President Donald Trump's administration of a lower court ruling that halted construction on a $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline due to run underneath a section of the popular Appalachian Trail in rural Virginia. The administration and companies involved in the project have asked the justices to overturn a ruling that found that the U.S. Forest Service lacked the authority to grant a right of way for the pipeline. Environmental groups had sued to stop the pipeline after the Forest Service gave the green light for the project through protected National Park Service land. The December 2018 ruling by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put a stop to construction of the 600-mile (965-km) Atlantic Coast Pipeline, intended to run from West Virginia to North Carolina. "The Supreme Court's acceptance of our petition is a very encouraging sign and provides a clear path forward to resolve this important issue," said Aaron Ruby, a Dominion spokesman. A ruling is due by the end of the court's new term, which starts on Monday and ends in June. The Supreme Court's eventual ruling may also affect the proposed 300-mile (480-km) Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is intended to run from West Virginia to southern Virginia and crosses the trail in the Jefferson National Forest.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Equitrans has other unconventional means including a land exchange proposal that it might fall back on should the SCOTUS not rule in its favor. The company has discussed this in its conference calls. We expect these delays to ultimately resolve in the company's favor. In the interim though, each day of delay is costing the company valuable cash flow.

Likely path forward

EQM does have substantial assets including MVP that are not producing EBITDA but will do so shortly. A complete or partial sale of one or more of those assets would significantly alleviate the tension on the debt ratings. Simultaneously a freezing of the distribution till things get resolved might also help. The longer it sticks to the 6% growth target (8% at ETRN), the more likely it will have to backtrack. We saw the same thing at Buckeye Partners (BPL) where the credit ratings eventually forced the company to cut the distribution. However another key comparative is that BPL was exceptionally cheap when the distribution cut was priced in. While Equitrans still has a chance that the distribution makes it through unscathed, the company itself is getting very, very cheap. Investors buying here are likely to get substantial upside and at least 10% distributions on the current price. Insiders see the value as well and 4 different officers have lined up to buy shares recently.

Source: Open Insider

Conclusion

Until we know the definite outcome for MVP, there will be some turbulence and uncertainty. The current yield is suggesting a distribution cut but we think this one has a good chance of coming through unscathed. At a 50,000 foot level though, distributions are just one part of the return spectrum and the ultra "cheapness" of the stock (stocks if you count EQM and ETRN) is what makes it a buy. EQM currently yields 14.3% but comes with a K-1 at tax time. ETRN yields 12.9% and comes with a 1099. Both are strong buys here but tax preferences might dictate which one gets picked by an investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.