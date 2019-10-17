B2Gold: I See An Upside Of 20%-30% In The Stock Price

In 2021, B2Gold needs to pay a total of $434 million. The FCF in 2020 and 2021 is close to that figure. Thus, I don’t expect the company to have a lot of trouble while negotiating with debt holders.

The implied share price, with a share count of 1,016 million, is $3.10-4.22. The current share price is around $3.00-3.30, so I still believe that the market undervalues the company.

At $1,450-1,500 per ounce, the B2Gold's (BTG) expected gold production should give a total enterprise value of $3.4-4.6 billion. The company has an enterprise value of $3.6 billion, which, in my view, represents a compelling buying opportunity. If the gold price continues to creep up, and the company maintains the same level of production, I see the share going to higher marks. Note that B2Gold is not risk-free. In 2021, the company will have to negotiate with debt holders.

Business Strategy, Indicated Mineral Resources And Production

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold is a gold producer with five operating mines and several exploration projects in Burkina Faso, Nicaragua, Mali, Colombia, Namibia, and Finland.

See the table below for more details on the total indicated mineral resources, which were reported in the last annual report. Notice that the amount of measured resources is significantly smaller than the indicated mineral resources. Measured mineral resources are 1.18 million ounces, and indicated mineral resources are equal to 18.9 million ounces. Experienced traders in the mining sectors will not appreciate this fact.

Source: 10-k

B2Gold provides a lot of information on future net cash flow and gold production. Thus, I believe that I had sufficient details to run a DCF model for some of the company’s largest mines.

In 2019, the company reported that its Fekola mine would produce 0.55 million ounces in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 0.4 million ounces until approximately 2030. The company’s economists estimated that, with a price per ounce of $1,300 and a discount of 5%, the company would generate an after-tax net cash flow of $2.2 billion. I obtained approximately the same results and learnt that the company’s after-tax cash flow/sales was 40%:

Source: Author And Press Release

In October 2019, the price of gold is no more at $1,300, but it has reached a price of $1,500 per ounce. Using the same assumptions taken by the company, I obtain an after-tax net cash flow of approximately $2.437 billion. B2Gold has 80% interest in Fekola. Thus, I get attributable cash flow of $1.949 billion:

Source: Author

I could find out that the company expects to close the Otjikoto mine, in Namibia, in 2026. B2Gold expects to produce close to 0.175 million ounces in 2019. Using this production figure for the years 2020 to 2026, I obtained total sales of $1.858 billion. I also used a net cash flow/Sales of 40%, which, I know, is quite debatable. Yes, taxes are not the same in every country. Also, the company will not have the same cost structure in all its mines. I know that the valuation is not perfect, but I don’t have all the information. I need to make some assumptions. With the financial figures mentioned, I obtain a cash flow of $0.669 billion. Note that B2Gold has 90% business interest in the project:

Source: Author

The Masbate gold mine is the third most significant mine operated by B2Gold. I saw in the 10-k that the company expects to close this mine in 2023. I assumed that the company would produce 0.2 million ounces from 2019 to 2023, which resulted in total sales of $1.298 billion and attributable cash flow of $0.207 billion. The total amount of cash flow is $2.826 billion.

Source: Author

Let’s point out that I am only taking into account that the company produces 7.79 million ounces. If B2Gold can produce this amount of gold in the next ten years, I expect its valuation to be close to $2.826 billion. The truth is that 7.79 million ounces represent 51% of the company’s total inferred resources. B2Gold has the right to produce much more significant amount of ounces. Besides, the company is currently exploring and developing new projects like the Burkina Faso Regional Project, the Gramalote Project, and the El Limon project among others. Given these facts, an enterprise value of $2.826 billion does seem small. That’s not all. The current enterprise value of $3.6 billion is, in my view, also little.

My DCF Model Obtains An Implied Share Price Of $3.10-4.22

Discounting the future cash flow of the company is easier than assessing each mine. I tried to follow what other analysts are expecting in terms of sales, EBIT, EBITDA, Capex, and FCF. The average life of several mines exceeds eight years, so I decided to discount FCFs until 2028. The most relevant assumption, in my view, is that FCF/Sales will be constant at 30% from 2022 to 2028. It is a conservative figure. Thus, I don’t expect bears to complain a lot:

Source: Author And Market Consensus

My base scenario includes a WACC of 3%, a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 4x, and a terminal EBITDA of $424 million. The model results in a total enterprise value of $4 billion. It makes the current enterprise value quite undervalued. In my opinion, investors need to run their calculations. However, I expect them to find similar conclusions. B2Gold represents a compelling buying opportunity.

Bears may believe that my inputs are optimistic. Thus, I decided to run a sensitivity analysis, which did not change that much from my previous conclusion. I used a WACC of 2-5% and EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.5x-5.0x, which resulted in an enterprise value of $3.4-4.6 billion. Also, the implied share price, with a share count of 1,016 million, is $3.10-4.22. The current share price is around $3.00-3.30, so I still believe that the market undervalues the company:

Source: Author

The Company May Have To Negotiate Its Debt In 2021

The company may have to look for additional financing in 2021. B2Gold needs to pay a total of $434 million. The FCF in 2020 and 2021 is close to that figure. Thus, I don’t expect the company to have a lot of trouble while negotiating with debt holders. However, market participants will need to carefully review the financial terms reached. If the interest expenses to be paid increase, the company’s valuation could be negatively affected.

Source: 10-k’s Consolidated Financial Statements

Risks Are Not Little

If the market price of gold declines significantly, the company’s mines could go below their break-even level. Consequently, B2Gold will see its production level declining, sales will collapse, and the company’s enterprise value will decrease. In my opinion, investors need to understand the commodities industry and the dynamics of the gold market before buying B2Gold shares.

Governments could affect the company’s business by changing their taxes applicable to the mining industry. B2Gold is well aware of the political risk. For instance, in 2018, the Philippines adopted a tax reform package, which diminished the company’s net income. That’s not all. According to the last annual report, B2Gold expects the Philippines to introduce new margin-based royalties ranging from 1% to 5% and margin-based tax on windfall profits gained from mining operations of 1%-10%.

The company could have estimated the total amount of indicated and measured resources wrong. Consequently, the total amount of production could be lower than expected:

“Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Due to uncertainty that may attach to Inferred Mineral Resources, Inferred Mineral Resources may not be upgraded to Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources or Proven and Probable Reserves as a result of continued exploration. Our LoM estimates and production schedule at Otjikoto assumes blending production from LG stockpile material that has been classified as Indicated Mineral Resources and not Mineral Reserves.” Source:10-k

Conclusion

Given the recent increase in the gold price up to $1,450-1,500 per ounce, B2Gold’s mines are worth, in my view, more than $2.8 billion. I got this value with the assumption that the company will extract close to 51% of its indicated resources. Thus, I believe that the B2Gold is undervalued at an enterprise value of $3.6 billion. A DCF model with conservative FCFs results in an implied share price of $3.10-4.22. In my view, the current share price of $3.10-3.20 represents an exciting buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.