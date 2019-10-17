Could A Media Company Buy Hasbro? The Future Of The Iconic Toymaker

Usually, I'm not one for speculation, but I think there is a case to be made that Hasbro (HAS) will be acquired or significantly restructured within the next five years. The 96 year-old company is best known for manufacturing toys and board games, and most of its revenue is still derived from this business line. However, Hasbro's brand portfolio remains an underdeveloped asset in terms of movie deals and television programming. I think there is a strong chance that a major media company could acquire all or part of the Hasbro business.

Hasbro's New Business Line

Over the last five years, Hasbro has leveraged its strong brands to create a significant new revenue stream. The company's entertainment and licensing division is centered around developing television and movie deals based on toys and games like Transformers, My Little Pony, and Magic: The Gathering. Segment operating profit grew from $45 million in 2013 to $100 million (adjusted) in 2018, a CAGR of over 17 percent.

Although Entertainment and Licensing contributes just 12 percent of the company's bottom line, the segment is significantly more profitable with a 34 percent operating margin. Sales of domestic toys and games delivered an operating margin of 19 percent in 2018, while the international toy division came to 10 percent. The Entertainment and Licensing segment is also growing rapidly. Revenues have compounded reliably at 9 percent over the last few years, while sales of toys and games are somewhat cyclical and have been impacted by the recent bankruptcy of Toys R Us and changes in distribution channels.

Why Big Media Could Be Interested

The growth of Hasbro's newfound fortune has coincided with the toymaker's repeated efforts to buy a major movie studio. Hasbro came close to merging with DreamWorks in 2014, and the company was reportedly interested in acquiring Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) in 2017.

I think the interest could easily go the other way, with a major movie studio buying out all or part of Hasbro for its intellectual property. This has already happened several times over the last decade. Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Fox, and Warner Brothers are a few of the major entertainment companies that have been acquired since 2009 by larger companies. The first three are now owned by The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

Disney is a logical buyer for Hasbro. The toymaker's family-friendly brands would be a good fit for Disney's existing portfolio. Disney is also in a better position to unlock the full potential of Hasbro's brands. Hasbro has struggled with this task at times. The 2000 film production of the popular Dungeons and Dragons game bombed at the box office. Although a reboot is in the works, it has been stuck in development since at least 2015. Hasbro and Disney have longstanding business ties going back to the 1950s, with the former licensing Disney brands to produce toys and games. The synergies seem fairly obvious.

Netflix (NFLX) might also be interested. The streaming giant is already working on an animated series for Magic: The Gathering. Amazon (AMZN) is another wildcard buyer. The retailer is now a major player in the battle for original content with its Prime streaming service. With Toys R Us vanquished, it could also take a more direct role in toy distribution.

Valuation

Even with the earnings hit caused by the collapse of Toys R Us, Wall Street seems confident that the company will find new distribution channels. Hasbro is valued at 60 times earnings today, but that is equivalent to about 31 times its 2016 net income. I don't think that makes Hasbro's valuation cheap, but it seems fair. Then again, a major content creator might pay a big premium for the prospect of leveraging the Hasbro portfolio.

Although a Hasbro deal would seem like an unusual play for a media company, it makes a lot of sense when one considers Hasbro's stable of iconic toy brands. The Transformers and My Little Pony toy lines have already been successfully adapted for the big screen and television programming. It seems likely that a potential buyer would keep the intellectual property and spin out the toy manufacturing business into a separate company.

Hasbro, of course, may desire to stay independent. By all appearances, the company is positioning itself as an integrated toy manufacturer and content creator for film and television. There may come a day, though, when it no longer makes sense for Hasbro to run both a high-margin content division and a relatively low-margin manufacturing division.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.