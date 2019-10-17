The Likely Impact Of EU Emission Regulations On Tesla's European Sales

If, as seems likely, there's not enough demand for all the new BEVs and PHEVs, manufacturers could sell them below the real cost of production just to avoid the penalties.

The emission penalties will effectively add $2,700 to the cost of sales for the average ICE car. However, the sale of a BEV can reduce penalties by as much as $20,000.

Manufacturers (except FCA) are planning to meet the targets with increased BEV and PHEV production. FCA is pooling with Tesla, a move which I estimate could save €1 billion in fines.

Meeting the target will require auto manufacturers to sell about 1.5 million BEVs and PHEVs next year, a 3-fold increase over this year's sales.

Regulations which come into effect in 2020 will require manufacturers of new autos sold in Europe to pay fines if their average CO2 emissions are above a target of 95g/km.

What`s happening in 2020 in Europe

At the end of 2013, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union reached an agreement that will implement mandatory CO 2 emission targets for new passenger cars starting in 2020.

The regulations require cars sold in Europe to have average emissions of no more than 95 gCO 2 /km, using the NEDC test standards. Norway, although not a member of the EU, is expected to be included in the monitoring data from 2019 onwards.

The regulations will be phased in starting in 2020 when 95% of a manufacturer’s sales must be included in the calculations. In 2021, all cars are included.

Target emissions for each manufacturer will be modified by allowing higher emissions for heavier cars, the allowance is increased by 3.3 gCO 2 /Km for each 100 Kg of mass above 1,390 Kg. The table below summarizes the status of each manufacturer’s emissions as of 2017.

Source: International Council on Clean Transportation

The penalty for exceeding the targets is €95 per gram per car.

The chart below is an estimate of the penalties that would be imposed on each of the major car manufacturers if their emissions and sales remain the same as they were in 2018.

Source: Bloomberg

The total comes to €39 billion.

Between 2013 and 2018 manufacturers were making significant progress towards the target, but that progress was reversed after the VW “Dieselgate” scandal made diesel engines less popular. The trend toward larger SUVs also has added to average emissions, which will be impossible to meet with conventional ICE powertrains.

To avoid, or at least reduce the penalties, all the major car manufacturers are introducing new battery-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) next year. Forty-eight new PHEV and 65 new BEV models will be hitting the European market in 2020.

Auto suppliers also have negotiated a deal with the authorities where they will be able to count each BEV and any PHEV that has an emission rating below 50 gCO 2 /km as two cars in their calculations. These “super-credits” will help manufacturers meet regulations for the next three years. However, there's a limit on how many super-credits can be used. They can only decrease the average by up to 7.5 gCO 2 /km. Effectively, this adds 7.5 g to each supplier’s target provided they make enough BEVs and PHEVs to earn those super credits.

The super credits will be gradually phased out. They will count as 1.67 and 1.33 cars in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Other zero or low emission cars, such as Hydrogen Fuel Cell vehicles, also can be counted as super credits, but numbers are so low that I'm ignoring them in this article.

In the table below, I have made an estimate of the number of BEVs and PHEVs that will have to be sold in Europe if the suppliers are to collectively meet the 95g target.

Source: Calculated

(Assumes that a 6 gCO 2 /km reduction in 2020 is achieved by excluding the 5% of cars with the highest emissions.)

To avoid penalties, auto suppliers in Europe will have to sell approximately 750,000 BEV and 750,000 PHEV cars in 2020 (or some equivalent combination of BEV and PHEV).

Manufacturers are planning to meet the targets

In a paper published in April of this year, the European Federation for Transport and Environment concluded that manufacturers are on track to meet those commitments. The chart below (from the referenced paper) shows the planned car production by drive type from 2019 to 2025.

Note: The above chart shows vehicles produced, imports and exports must be included or excluded to get vehicles sold.

Production plans appear to be closely aligned with the calculated requirements for BEV and PHEV vehicles but we also will see importers preferentially pushing their BEVs and PHEVs onto the European market if they are needed to meet the emission targets.

Whether the production plans come to full fruition remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that there will be a significant increase in BEV and PHEV manufacture in Europe next year.

The FCA – Tesla agreement

Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU) is one major manufacturer that's likely to have difficulty meeting its targets. After trying unsuccessfully to merge with Renault-Nissan, FCA has made an agreement to pool their sales with Tesla (TSLA) for the purpose of calculating the CO 2 penalties in 2020 and 2021.

This agreement will involve a transfer of cash from FCA to Tesla (the amount has not been made public). The value of the agreement will, of course, depend on FCA’s success in implementing its own emission reduction and electrification plans. Those plans are outlined in the chart below:

Source: Jalopnik.com

FCA’s plans for electrification in 2020 include:

A new version of the all-electric 500e, with production starting in the second quarter and capacity for up to 80,000 cars per year. (The 500 is FCAs most popular car, selling more than 180,000 units last year).

An electric Maserati Alfieri sports car to be introduced in the third quarter of 2020.

PHEV versions of the Jeep Wrangler and Renegade from early 2020.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrid to be introduced in 2020 (still classed as an ICE car, but it should help reduce the Average ICE car emissions for Fiat).

A PHEV version of the Alfieri and an all-electric Jeep Grand Commander will be added in 2021.

I have put together what I think is a credible scenario, FCA selling 40,000 BEVs and 40,000 PHEV in Europe in 2020 and 80,000 in 2021, with conventional hybrids being used to reduce their ICE car emissions.

FCA's estimated emissions penalties without Tesla (in Euros)

Without the Tesla agreement, I estimate that FCA would be paying about €1 billion in penalties in 2020 and 2021. Details of the agreement have not been made public, so I don’t know what portion of that €1 billion would accrue to Tesla. This is a rough estimate, the final figure is sensitive to the input numbers, especially the existing data for the ICE cars. It could be out by +/- 50%.

Approximately 60,000 Tesla cars in 2020 and 30,000 in 2021 would have to be included in the pool to eliminate the penalties.

Supply and demand for BEV and PHEV cars after 2019

The transition to electrically-driven cars in Europe has so far been driven mostly by subsidies. Those countries with the highest subsidies have achieved the highest take-up rates. In most countries, existing subsidies will remain in place with minor changes but there are significant changes proposed in The Netherlands and the UK.

The odd situation in The Netherlands this year

It's common practice in Europe to include a company car as part of the overall compensation package for employees. Several countries have been using the taxation of company-owned vehicles as a means of subsidizing electric cars and penalizing high emission ICE cars.

An employee who has private use of a company car must declare and pay tax on part of the car’s value annually. The amount to be declared is a portion of the car’s list price and is known in English as the Benefit in Kind (BIK in the UK, Bijtelling in The Netherlands).

Company cars account for more than 50% of new cars in The Netherlands, and because of the tax advantage given to electric cars, it's very likely that they account for most of the electric car sales in the country. However, The Netherlands is gradually phasing out the low BIK rates for BEVs

Drivers of electric cars in The Netherlands have enjoyed BIK rates of 4% (curtailed for high priced cars at the end of 2018), vs. 22% for ICE cars, but that's about to change. These will be the rates going forward:

So, we have a situation where the purchaser or lessee of a BEV will pay approximately €1,250 per year more in taxes if the car is registered in 2020 vs. 2019. However, the supplier of the car could save up to €20,000 in penalties by selling the car in 2020 instead of 2019.

This one-time phenomenon explains the large increase in Tesla Model 3 registrations in Q3 in The Netherlands. There's a temporary pull-forward of demand because of the BIK rate increase, and a temporary restriction in supply from other manufacturers because of the upcoming emission regulations. The effect is likely to continue through Q4.

A large proportion of the sales are fleet sales to leasing companies. The cars will be registered in 2019 to pick up the lower BIK rate but many of them will not go to the end-users until 2020.

A similar situation happened with Model S and X sales when the low BIK rates were reduced for cars costing more than 50k at the end of 2018. Registrations of the S and X soared in the two quarters ahead of the BIK rate change and fell by more than 90% in 2019. The cars registered in 2018 were "channel stuffers," and leasing companies were still offering them with the 2018 BIK rate as late as June of 2019.

I'm expecting a similar effect between 2018 and 2019 for the Model 3 in The Netherlands with a very strong Q4 followed by a very weak first half of 2020.

Massive tax breaks are proposed in the UK from April 2020 onwards

Balancing the phasing out of low tax rates in The Netherlands, we have a massive reduction in tax rates in the UK starting in April 2020 (The UK income tax year starts and ends April 6).

The rate of uptake of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the UK lags well behind the rest of Europe. BEVs are only 1.1% of the overall UK car market as of August 2019.

UK new car registrations Jan to Aug 2019 Source: SMMT vehicle data

This can be explained by the fact that subsidies for BEVs have been relatively meager compared to other European countries.

More than half of the new cars registered in the UK are company cars (55.6% in 2019 to the end of August) and most company cars are leased from large scale fleet operators (defined as companies that operate more than 25 cars).

UK new car registrations Jan to Aug 2019 Source: SMMT vehicle data

An employee who gets a company car must declare the "benefit in kind" value of that car as income and pay both Income Tax and National Insurance (NI) on that implied benefit. The company also pays NI on that same benefit. (NI is a combined pension and employment insurance plan funded by contributions from both the employer and the employee.)

Up to now, the UK BIK rate has mostly penalized drivers of high emission cars who end up paying more for their company car than they would pay if they were leasing the car privately. The BIK rate for BEVs has been 16%, which provides a small benefit compared to private lease rates (around 10 to 15% for lower priced BEVs but less for higher-priced cars).

Starting in April 2020 the BIK rate for BEVs will be reduced to zero, rising to 1% in 2021 and 2% in 2022, and there will be a small increase in BIK rates for most ICE cars. This website has a good explanation of the changes.

I have calculated the effect of the BIK rate changes for the Audi Q5 and E-tron:

I have assumed that the car lease cost will be deducted from the employee’s salary. The employer pays 13.8% NI on the employee’s salary or on the BIK. The employee has a marginal tax rate of 40% (valid from a salary of 37.5k to 100k). The employee’s marginal NI rate is 2% (valid for a salary > 50k per year).

The lease rates come from Ideal vehicle leasing, the list prices are from the Audi UK website. Generally, I have chosen the base price without options and I have used the three-year, 10,000 miles per year lease cost (maintenance included). These are business leases which exclude VAT. Private lease costs are 20% higher.

Effect of proposed BIK rate changes on car lease costs in the UK (Audi Q5 vs. E-Tron) – All figures in pounds sterling.

The after-tax cost of the Q5 in 2019 is about the same as the E-tron when you add both the employer and employee costs. However, in 2020, the Q5 cost rises by about 2% (because of a higher BIK rate) and the E-Tron cost is cut in half.

Generally, in the UK in 2020, after-tax costs of a company owned BEV will go down by about 50%, a plug-in hybrid will cost about 17% less and an ICE vehicle will cost 2 to 3% more. The BIK tax rate changes are specifically designed to favor BEVs over PHEVs because many owners have been buying the PHEV solely for the low BIK rate and do not even use the plug-in capability.

These changes will affect approximately half of the 2,000,000 cars sold in the UK.

The take-up rate may be slow at first. More infrastructure is needed to make the cars practical for everyone. Although there are more than 8,000 locations with 43 Kw and 50 Kw chargers, the development of a charging network above 100 Kw is still in its infancy. Tesla has about 45 fast-charging stations in the UK, and Ionity is proposing to build another 40, but as of today there are only four locations that provide the 350 Kw charging that is being built into some European made cars. (Information from Zap-map.com)

However, lack of access to home charging may prove to be more of a limitation than access to public charging. Much of the UK housing stock was built when ownership of a motor car was a privilege reserved for the rich, and many car owners have nowhere to charge their car at night. Only 9% of UK cars are parked in a garage at night, 63% are parked on private property but not necessarily property with electrical service, and the rest are parked on the street.

Predicting the effect of such huge subsidy changes on sales is an impossible task. 2018/2019 BIK rates in The Netherlands are probably closest to the proposed UK rates, and The Netherlands has seen electric car penetration rates approaching 10%.

A similar penetration rate would mean 200,000 electric car sales in the UK, though that level of sales would probably take two or three years to reach. It would be a significant increase, but not nearly enough to absorb all of the proposed production.

Manufacturers will probably hold back sales of BEVs until 2020

At least one car manufacturer is holding back sales of BEVs in Europe until 2020, as evidenced by this letter from Kia head office to its Madrid dealership.

What the letter says is that the Kia dealer cannot take orders for BEVs or PHEVs after Oct. 1 or register them after Nov. 1. The restriction ends Jan. 1, 2020 and has the specified intent of enabling Kia to meet its emissions targets for 2020. Kia’s letter to its Madrid dealer happens to be the one that has been leaked on the internet, I'm sure that similar instructions have gone out from Hyundai/Kia and other suppliers to car dealers throughout Europe.

The overall European market for electric cars

European sales of BEV and PHEV cars have risen from 200,000 in 2016 to an estimated 500,000 in 2020, a compound annual growth rate of about 30%. The chart below shows this growth compared to what is needed to absorb the anticipated supply in 2020 and beyond.

Source: 2016 to 2019 data from Car Sales Statistics. Forward projections are calculated.

The blue and orange bars show the growth in sales of BEV and PHEV vehicles since 2016 (2019 is shown as first-half sales x 2). The grey and yellow bars show the growth needed if manufacturers (collectively) are to avoid penalties.

The extra impetus from the UK tax changes will more than compensate for lower sales in The Netherlands. However, that will account for no more than 100 to 200,000 extra sales when more than a million are needed.

Demand in the years up to and including 2019 may have been restrained to some degree by the limited production and lack of choice of BEV and PHEV cars. However, it is reasonable to conclude that subsidies alone will not drive the sales of electric vehicles to anywhere near the levels needed to match the proposed production.

The effect of the emission regulations on vehicle pricing

Unless there are major changes to the relative prices of ICE and electric vehicles, the European electric car market will be seriously oversupplied in 2020.

The purpose of the CO2 emission regulations is to force the necessary price changes to happen at the manufacturer level rather than being driven by subsidies. The penalties become part of the cost of goods when selling cars in Europe.

Emissions penalties will force the automotive companies to re-price both electric and ICE cars to correct the supply/demand imbalance. Take, for example, the Audi Q5 and E-tron SUVs shown in the table below:

Source: Calculated based on data from the Audi UK website, prices converted to Euros

In 2020, the gasoline and diesel engine Q5s attract penalties of €6,650 and €4,845 per vehicle, but the plug-in hybrid and electric cars provide savings of up to €20,000 per vehicle (after including the super-credit effect).

The adjusted prices in the final column are the prices at which the 2020 vehicle would have to be sold to be “equivalent” to the 2019 vehicle.

Since all auto companies will be in a similar position, it should be possible to increase the prices of ICE cars and remain competitive, and because the electric car market will be over supplied, it will also be necessary to reduce the price of electric cars to sell all the production, especially in the latter half of the year when all the new production is online.

After accounting for the emission penalties the PHEVs and BEVs could be sold in 2020 at prices that are equal to, or less than, the equivalent ICE car.

Pluses and minuses for Tesla

For the remainder of 2019, Tesla will benefit from increased sales, especially in The Netherlands, as other manufacturers delay sales of electric cars so that they can be included in emissions data for 2020.

In 2020 and to a lesser extent in 2021, Tesla will benefit from the FCA pooling arrangement. However, that agreement only levels the playing field for Tesla. They will have to compete in what will very likely be a saturated market, against other manufacturers who are producing electric cars solely for compliance. They will inevitably have to use the FCA credits to support lower selling prices, especially for the “mass market” Model 3.

Beyond 2022, it's expected that FCA and the other major manufacturers will be producing enough low emission vehicles to meet their EU targets. Battery supply will not be a restriction if the planned 135 Gwh of battery production in the EU comes online as scheduled. Once those targets are met, there's no incentive for manufacturers to do better. There are fines for exceeding the target emissions, but there is no bonus for coming in below the target.

Without a “pooling partner” Tesla will be competing against other manufacturers who are incentivized to “low-ball” the prices of BEVs for compliance, but there will be no financial reward for Tesla to sell BEVs. I don’t see any possibility of Tesla being able to compete in the middle or low-end price range of the European market with that kind of disadvantage.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Using put options to short Tesla, long term