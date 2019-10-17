3M: An Innovative Company At A Compelling Valuation

I am a Dividend Growth Investor who focuses mostly on Dividend Champions. I subscribe to the Buffet rule that you should invest in great companies at a fair price as opposed to fair companies at a great price. So what makes a great company? I document in this article my view of what attributes 3M (MMM) has which gives it a great future. Fair value is dependent on the future strategic direction of the company, which must be navigated around its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. With the current leadership, the tactical moves of the company appear to be garnering results. I am of the opinion 3M is undervalued. I have now opened a position on this company and hope to build up the holding until it represents a core holding in my portfolio.

History

3M’s history goes back to 1902 when it started as a small-scale mining venture under the name Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company. In the 1920’s the company began using science and engineering to improve consumable items such as sandpaper. From humble beginnings, 3M now operates in 70 countries and sells products in 200 countries.

Current Situation

3M is one of the few companies that has a clear and unequivocal future of 10 years or more. What validates this statement is their leadership, especially in their R&D commitments. 3M spends almost 6% of net sales in research and developing innovative products.

3M holds more than 112,000 patents, and brings on stream over 3,000 per year. Their global footprint is massive. I had the good fortune of traveling through Scandinavia earlier this year. When I travel internationally, I try to take the time to see how companies I am invested in or are interested in, have a presence in those countries. From Denmark, to Estonia, and Norway via Sweden, 3M’s footprint was apparent, with everything from Post-it notes, Scotch Brite pads, to Scotch tape, readily available in retail stores throughout this part of the world.

Of anecdotal interest, 3M products appear to have more, or equivalent store shelf space than competitive products, and are usually priced at a premium compared to no name or less known name brands. Given that retailers provide significant shelf percentage to the 3M products speaks volumes for the brand recognition and loyalty built up over years. Clearly, the company is a price maker, not a price taker.

In Q1 3M reported weak earnings. Three areas of concern were China, the automotive industry and electronics. CEO Michael Roman admitted the company did not take enough action in Q1 to offset the weakness in their core marketplaces. He states they are aggressively taking down costs in Q2.

Branding

3M branding is considered one of the best in many classifications 3M not only being a top globally recognized brand, but being one of the best in website and customer service. Keeping ahead of the competition in name recognition goes a long way in protecting the brand. I believe the brand will keep the company ahead of its peers in times of weakness such as that experienced by 3M today.

Boston Consulting Group undertook a survey with more than 1,500 senior global executives in a wide variety of industries in every region of the United States. Each executive was asked to rate companies in their industry by how innovative they are. 3M was in the top 40 of innovative companies.

Research

Science and innovation continue to lead the company into the future. Clearly, their past ability to stay ahead of the competition is mainly as a result of new product development. Innovation in areas not easily visible to consumers continue to improve the 3M’s overall performance. A good example is their research into production of fluoroelastomers, which are used in automotive parts, chemical & process gaskets, paper and textile rollers, wire coatings and wearable devices. The company intends to significantly increase fluoroelastomer production in response to growing global market demand.

In the last two to three years, 3M has shifted their focus in specific areas of growth including auto electrification, digital orthodontics and advanced wound management products. These among other areas have commanded a higher percentage of the total R&D investment of the company.

Leadership

The company has proven leadership. Michael Roman was appointed CEO in early 2019. He previously served in many positions with 3M. This included executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he was executive Vice President, Industrial Business Group. He also served as senior Vice President, Business Development and Vice President and General Manager of Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division. Mr. Roman clearly has a good grasp of the company and has a history of leadership within the company.

CEO Roman is well aware of the challenges facing 3M. He has articulated them well in the media. Under his leadership, he is aggressively taking down costs especially as to how it relates to the China market, the automotive and electronics market. He is of the view the long term outlook in these areas are solid. With trade talks between the US and China seeming to be making headway, normalcy in trade relations will definitely assist 3M in the improvement of their market to China.

Nick Gangestad, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, presented at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference in September, and gave highlights of the company for the next 5 years. Respecting capital allocation, he commented that 3M’s capex is continuing to be weighted towards M&A instead of share buybacks. He reiterated the company’s commitment that returning cash to shareholders by dividends is a high priority for the company. He expects the dividend to grow in line with company earnings over time. This will buoy the share price over time, one of the benefits for investors focused on dividend growth companies.

The Board of Directors are shareholder friendly as can be evidenced by their commitment to raise the dividend annually. Since 2009, the average annual increase in the dividend has been 6.4%. Even over the 2008 - 2011 recession, they continued to raise the dividend annually, albeit at a penny a year. This shows to me the commitment of the BoD to their shareholders. Further, many board members participate in the stock purchase plan of the company, as does all senior executives of the company including the C Suite group. So they have skin in the game. I like that.

Company Strengths

3M has as its strengths an understandable business model. It has a sustainable competitive advantage through R&D bringing to market numerous new products and improved products. They have capable brand management. The Company has able and trustworthy managers and board members.

Weakness

Weaknesses include geopolitical risks that can place headwinds in their sales, such as trade wars on a global front as described by Contributor Dividend Power in this article. As stated by the CEO, they are managing these weaknesses.

Opportunities

Opportunities continue to help drive the company’s balance sheet primarily from R&D on products such as the fluoroelastomers mentioned above. 3M gives their scientists 15% of scheduled hours free to brainstorm and work on unassigned tasks to encourage free thinking in areas of interest to their staff.

Threats

Threats include regulatory and litigation concerns such as that which they face for PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). 3m has a reserve of $235 million taken in 1Q2019 for future PFAS costs. This reserve is only for liability they face directly from three sites in USA and two sites in Europe. The reserve does not include their product liability exposure, for which the reserve may not be adequate to cover potential future financial obligations.

Conclusion

So, clearly 3M is a company that a long term dividend growth investor can sleep well at night owning. The question then becomes at what valuation does MMM present itself as a compelling buy? Warren Buffett said:

Your goal as an investor should simply be to purchase, at a rational price, a part interest in an easily understandable business whose earnings are virtually certain to be materially higher five, ten and twenty years from now. Over time you will only find a few companies that meet these standards. So when you see one that qualifies, you should buy a meaningful amount of stock. You must also resist straying from your guidelines. If you aren’t willing to own a stock for ten years, don’t even think of owning it for ten minutes.

What a smart man! So, is MMM at a rational price today? It closed Oct 16, 2019 at $162.30. Morningstar Analysts have a fair value estimate at $188.00. RBC Capital Markets have a price target of $179.00. At today’s close, the stock attracts a dividend yield of 3.5%. An increase of the dividend in February 2020 is fully expected, considering the strong balance sheet. I anticipate an increase to $1.50 for a forward yield based on today’s close of 3.7%.

3M is facing headwinds in 2019 which I believe will continue into 2020. Their share price is under pressure right now and could continue its downward trend. I began acquiring 3M at $159 and will add to my position as cash comes available. The downward trend will hopefully continue for a little while, and I am certain, given the stewardship of the company and their robust R&D plan, as well as their wide moat and non-cyclical business that the company will react favorably once the trade skirmishes are in our rear view mirror and litigation concerns abate.

I am interested in your thoughts on valuation of MMM and look forward to your input.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.