IBM: Too Challenging

Investment Thesis

IBM (IBM) has turned a corner -- to the dark side. One month ago, I wrote:

when nobody had any conviction that IBM was a great stock to own, given that I'm a contrarian and deep value investor, I was bullish on the name for more than twelve months and particularly vocal during the aggressive sell-off of Q4 2018. As it stands right now, after this rally, I would consider lightening up a little in my position.

With the benefit of hindsight (always helpful!), I should have been more callous and called it a day then, rather than advocating for simply lightening up.

But it is not too late still to heed my own advice: avoid IBM.

Q3 2019 - Highly Disappointing

Before getting stuck into the nitty-gritty of IBM, I believe it is worthwhile to discuss IBM's CEO Ginni Rometty. So many shareholders point to her as the blame for why IBM is failing.

Sure, she doesn't particularly aid matters, but to contend that if she left, someone would sweep in and deliver shareholders with strong returns is somewhere between wishful thinking and delusional.

IBM's problems are so ingrained, that it is not one person, it's the whole culture.

Moving onto its recent results, starting at the top-line of IBM's Q3 2019 all the way down, the results were hard to stomach. I would go so far as to posit that the market under-reacted to how poor these results transpired to be.

But I Crave Dividends

The human mind is a lot like the human egg, in that the human egg has a shut-off device. One sperm gets in, and it shuts down so that the next one can't get in. -- Charlie Munger

The next item I wish to discuss is dividends.

I read so many comments on SA that they are invested in IBM because of its dividend. Please, do not be lulled into inaction. Shareholders declare that they are happy to invest alongside IBM for a 5% dividend yield. But then, the stock releases 'unexpected results', falls 5% and shareholders are no better off.

Stock picking used to be challenging. Today, it is probably the most competitive endeavor in the world.

Investors opting for 'do nothing' buy-and-hold strategy would be substantially better off to buy the S&P 500 (SPY). To be clear, I'm not preaching, I'm simply pointing out rational facts.

Valuation? Cheap? Expensive?

IBM is only cheap if IBM is able to prove to investors that it can remain relevant going forward over the next five-plus years.

But as the world becomes increasingly disrupted through technological advances, I am skeptical that IBM has what it takes to carve out a leadership role and press forward to defend its market share.

Is IBM a value trap? A value trap is an investment that looks superficially cheap on a low P/Sales, P/Earnings, or similar metric, but given that it is slowing shrinking in size, the multiple which investors are willing to pay for the stock also compresses.

For example, at the moment IBM's valuation is pointing towards 10x to 2019 free cash flow of $12 billion -- which is not expensive. The problem though is what happens next year once IBM struggles to convert at north of 100% earnings to free cash flow?

Source: Q3 2019 Press Statement

In the figure above I have used free cash flow, which as the name entails is not 'earnings-based', meaning that it has nothing to do with when IBM 'recognizes' its profits.

If that sounds confusing, don't worry, I am simply attempting to demonstrate notwithstanding having one full quarter of Red Hat under its ownership, IBM's free cash in Q3 2019 was less than the same period a year ago.

Moreover, the one thing investors should be mindful of is if IBM's revenues continue to decline going forward, while at the same its debt profile remains elevated.

Source: Q3 investor presentation

Within IBM's total balance sheet debt, investors should be mindful of its core debt, minus its cash balance ($11 billion), equating to net debt figure: as of Q3 2019 of $32 billion of net debt.

If this figure did not come down significantly over the next twelve months, to at least $20 billion in net debt, I would urge readers to take this as a solid yellow flag.

The Bottom Line

I have come full circle on my thinking on IBM. Two years' ago I wrote an article titled Shareholders Are Not Going To Be Rewarded:

Then, approximately fourteen months ago, I turned bullish for the first time on IBM:

Source: End Of The Pain For Shareholders

Today, I capitulate.

This investment has become too speculative. IBM has strong underlying potential to become great again, but to achieve this, IBM is going to have to face up and ask some really painful questions of itself, which I do not believe IBM is willing to do just yet.

