Visa: No Significant Growth Potential At This Stage

And despite this, the DCF model indicates no considerable growth potential for the company’s capitalization.

We also can assume that Visa's operating margin will not decrease in the future.

An optimistic approach allows predicting that Visa's revenue will grow at a CAGR of 10% in the coming decade.

Investment Thesis

The DCF valuation of Visa (NYSE:V), based on optimistic assumptions, indicates that the company's capitalization does not have a significant growth potential.

To forecast Visa's revenue for the next decade, I used a polynomial model that most closely matches the current average estimates of analysts. I believe that such approach is the least subjective.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Thus, I assume that the CAGR of Visa’s revenue in the next 10 years will amount to 9.85%, and judging from the history, this forecast cannot be called pessimistic:

Visa's operating margin has remained stable in recent years, and I assume that this indicator will remain at the average level of the past five years, which can also be seen as an optimistic forecast:

Data by YCharts

The tax rate is assumed to be 25%, which is the world's average and corresponds to the average Visa’s indicator over the previous 5 years:

Data by YCharts

I assume that CAPEX will remain at the current average level. This scenario can also be considered optimistic.

Data by YCharts

Here is the calculation of the weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC):

To calculate the WACC, I used the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate, an equity risk premium of 5.96%, and the one-year rolling beta coefficient, which is now above the average level:

I proceed from the assumption that Visa's beta will decrease in the long term. Accordingly, this will reduce the WACC.

And here's the DCF model itself:

So, the DCF-based target price of Visa's shares is $189, which is very close to the current level.

Bottom Line

Within the bounds of the presented DCF model, even the optimistic scenario for Visa’s development does not indicate that the company is undervalued. And frankly, this is alarming.

Last month, I wrote two articles about Visa, both with neutral outlooks. Now, I have to repeat that thesis: Visa is a good company, but at this stage, it is fairly assessed by the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.