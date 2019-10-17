Noble Corp. October 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis

Noble Sam Croft

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) has just published its new fleet status report. The company’s shares are trading not far from $1.00, so it’s especially interesting to see how the situation is developing on the contracting front. Noble Corp. has solid contract coverage, so I did not expect much news. However, the report came with several contract extensions and some minor changes to contract end dates:

Drillship Noble Sam Croft will drill two additional option wells. The rig will work for Apache (APA) in Suriname until March 2020 compared to the previous end date of early December 2019. One option well remains. The dayrate stays undisclosed. Jack-up Noble Hans Deul will drill one additional option well. The rig will work in the UK for Spirit Energy until late April 2020. Drillship Noble Tom Madden is now estimated to work in Guyana for Esso until mid-November 2020 compared to the previous estimate of mid-September 2020. Drillship Noble Don Taylor, which is also has a contract with Esso in Guyana, will work until mid-November 2020. Semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux will work in Myanmar until mid-May 2020 compared to the previous estimate of mid-April 2020. Jack-up Noble Scott Marks experienced 27 days of planned maintenance at zero dayrate in the third quarter.

At this point, all Noble Corp.’s drillships except Noble Bully I, which is a primary scrapping candidate, have full contract coverage for this year and the most part of 2020. The only moving part for the next year on the drillship side is Noble Sam Croft, whose current contract ends in March 2020 (1 option well remains).

The semi-sub segment is in a much more challenging position since only Noble Clyde Boudreaux is working. Noble Jim Day and Noble Danny Adkins are cold-stacked, while Noble Paul Romano remains warm-stacked. Given the market situation and Noble Corp.’s financials, the cold-stacked rigs are not coming back to the market. It will be interesting to hear comments about Noble Paul Romano during the upcoming earnings call – the rig has been warm stacked for many months without any job.

On the jack-up side, only older jack-up Noble Joe Beall has a contract with Saudi Aramco that ends this year. This jack-up will need immediate follow-up work or it will head to the scrapyard due to age – there’s no sense in putting money into an old jack-up without work when there are many modern rigs available in the market.

All in all, the contract situation is favorable for Noble Corp. The problem is the cash flow that the contracted rigs generate – the first six months of this year brought negative operating cash flow. The financial situation will be the key point in the upcoming third-quarter report. The market will judge the company based on cash flows and will listen to management’s comments regarding liquidity in the next few years. Noble Corp. shares are trading near $1.00 mainly because the company has no cash cushion and has plenty of debt which should be serviced. Addressing these issues will be key to keeping the company’s stock afloat.

At current stock price levels, any reassuring news on finances (like plans to raise more liquidity to calm shorter-term liquidity crunch fears) could lead to a material rally, while continuous cash burn may put Noble Corp.’s shares under $1.00. As always, I remind that the whole industry is highly speculative and that it is more suitable for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.