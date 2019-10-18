Hurdles For The Video Gaming Industry

Cloud gaming is the future, but it's further away than we would think.

Investment thesis

I believe the gaming industry is paying way too much attention to potential risks while underweighting the current growth and prospects. If I'm right, a recession could be a more significant opportunity for the big companies in the segment, which I will explain in this article.

Global outlook

My analysis is focusing on the scope of risks and opportunities. Mainly from the perspective of industry leaders such as Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO). I'm going to ease you into the current environment slowly. Once I'm done, we are going to revisit the topic of risks and opportunities.

The global games market is growing steadily and continues to do so. The most extensive and fastest-growing, on average, is the mobile segment. Console revenues are expected to grow faster than mobile this year. This expectation is just cyclical rather than a new emerging trend. The cause is the release of many new and high-quality console games this year (and slightly the after-effects of last year's Chinese ban).

Cloud gaming and games as a service in its current form most likely not going to be a great opportunity before a relevant infrastructure across the world.

Let's take a look at Google's (GOOG; GOOGL) Stadia for a second. It's an easy to access platform. To launch it, you only have to open your browser. At the same time, it's also a games as a service. In theory, you could stream the newest triple-A games.

While many significant companies announced a partnership, not many of the latest and best titles were secured. Games as services are mainly like a cable package. You have access to a bundle of specific channels, but if you would like to see something brand new, most of the time, you would still have to go to the cinema.

In this ever-evolving market, many game developers now choose to distribute their PC games on their distribution platform, thus ending the monopoly of Valve's Steam. There are still cases when a studio wishes to have a broader reach. In such cases, a third-party distributor is optional.

However, distribution always comes at a cost. Distribution related costs could be as high as 30%. On the other hand, games as a service comprised of a bundle of games sold for a subscription fee that could be as low as $10 a month. Something like a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) fee. Similar to Netflix, brand new titles are not going to make into this deal (other than its own).

There are other solutions in cloud gaming like Nvidia's (NVDA) GeForce NOW. In this case, it's the question of compatibility. All the user has to do is subscribe to a service and stream it to your device.

Except for now, you don't get access to any games with your subscription. You only gain access to powerful hardware. This hardware then streams the content to your device. It's still going to be a question of compatibility. In my opinion, this is the form of service that's going to be mainstream, but we are very far from that.

Large gaming studios have no interest in putting their triple-A $50 brand new titles into cheap $10 subscription bundles with 100 other games. Cloud gaming is said to be revolutionizing the gaming. It's not a question of if, but when.

This solution presents the best reach for companies striving to create the best quality titles. Although note the state of the current infrastructure. It's also a risk to game studios because this new way to reach a broader audience may come at some unforeseeable new costs. Similar to distribution costs.

It's a threat to margins. If cloud gaming is going to become mainstream, studios are not going to have a choice but to distribute on someone else's platform once again. It might be a risk to game studios in the long term.

Games as a service are near at hand, but it's not likely to disrupt the market. Cloud gaming, on the other hand, is far away. As mentioned already, there are some infrastructure concerns as well, especially in regions where it could be the most vital for the gaming industry. One thing is for sure. This technology is going to make gaming even cheaper for the end-user.

With Newzoo describing the reasons behind the numbers, I can save some time here and jump to my conclusion.

In comparison, soccer, the sport with the most massive audience globally, has an estimated 4 billion viewers. That's important because if we expect 550 million viewers for 2019, then it's going to split between hundreds of games. Based on the North American and European viewers for Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) MOBA, League of Legends is the most successful with a 23% share.

If we assume they manage to make the same share of the global e-sports related revenues, LoL would have ~$250 million. However, except for Activision Blizzard, nobody in the gaming development is trying to turn e-sports into a profitable business model.

E-sports mainly exists to drive engagement higher. Most studios don't even consider to do anything else than create tournaments with a massive prize pool to drive engagement.

I think the revenues of the industry are distributed among peers in a much more comprehensive range than the audience reach might suggest.

E-sports at the moment is not a profitable business. Overwatch League is the pioneer with its business model, yet it hasn't been reported profitable. The league has much lower active players than its peers. Considering this difference, the audience share is significant already. The active player base is stagnating, yet the audience is showing healthy growth.

Similar to cloud gaming, the infrastructure in e-sports is scarce at best. The industry has a long way to go. In the current environment, margins are questionable at best.

Just like the cloud, e-sports look like an opportunity with a great future ahead, but in its infancy. In my opinion, the best-case scenario in the current business environment is someone going to make a league slightly profitable.

Let's assume if this is the case. It has to be a large company or at least a very successful game. The revenues coming from e-sports likely wouldn't even amount for double-digits of the underlying game's revenue.

The industry transforms into a less-seasonal revenue model (high-margin microtransactions), which requires constant high engagement levels. So, studios are launching their e-sports initiatives often before the official release of the game.

I think investing in gaming on the premise of cloud or e-sports becoming a substantial revenue source, with acceptable margins, is way too ahead.

Regulations

The risk of regulations is real. Last year we were able to see China halt new video game approvals because of children's health. The government's main concern was myopia. The effect of games on the eye is questionable. It's open to debate.

What we know for sure myopia is a problem since the '50s. Mostly in urban regions. One's eye can't develop without sunlight. There are also cultural differences regarding this matter because, in western societies, this pattern doesn't exist.

[Source]

Based on these, I think it's clear to see gaming is a scapegoat here. If China were to ban gaming overall but couldn't force children out into the open, it wouldn't solve anything. Also, the average e-sports viewer in China (I expect similar results in the player base) is not the children. I'm not ruling out further regulation, but I question their impact on the industry.

Last year the WHO recognized gaming addiction as a disorder. I'm just going to mention it because wherever I read about it (other than WHO), I felt like everyone abused the official statement.

Gaming disorder is defined in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) as a pattern of gaming behavior (“digital-gaming” or “video-gaming”) characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences. For gaming disorder to be diagnosed, the behaviour pattern must be of sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning and would normally have been evident for at least 12 months.

I haven't ever seen anyone quote the second paragraph as well. Without it, anyone who plays video games could be easily considered addicted. Sadly, there is no available data on what percentage of gamers could be affected. I think it could be at worst in the very low single digits. As significant as the gaming industry gets, it is less likely to see regulations.

What is most likely to expect regulations or ban are the questionable microtransactions, most commonly associated with gambling (such as loot boxes).

Electronic Arts' Star Wars Battlefront 2 triggered this "backlash" on gaming. This regulation is needed to some extent. This was the first time a top gaming company introduced such pay to win mechanics in a game. While this is not regular on top titles, it is in gaming.

I'm not going to debate whether loot boxes should be considered gambling or not, but it's clear that they require regulation. Additional microtransactions, most of the time, accompany loot boxes. Usually, you can buy something directly for in-game currency or buy a loot box. Loot boxes typically offer more for cheaper. If the system is good at the start of your journey, it's always worthy to buy loot boxes rather than buy something directly. It usually starts to be worthy to purchase something directly when you are missing just a few items.

The predatory aspect here is that you do not know precisely how much of a chance you have to get something when you buy a box. The fear is that without disclosing the chance to get something, the studio might abuse the process and alter your chance of winning something.

I think it would be reasonable to regulate companies as China did on the matter. In China, all loot boxes have to disclose the chance of getting something from them.

There is also a bill in the US to ban loot boxes for children because it's gambling. I think it wouldn't affect the industry much either because children are not the average player. If the bill is passed, I have severe doubts about how it could be carried out. Also, it's easy to replace loot boxes with other microtransactions.

Recession

Growth and margins are slowing, but not in the video gaming industry. There is uncountable news about a coming downturn in 2020, but not everyone shares this view. Nevertheless, I'm going to analyze what if there is going to be one.

[Wikipedia]

Data by YCharts

Unlike today ten years ago, most of the gaming industry was dependent on retail. GameStop (GME), one of the largest worldwide retailers, managed to come out on top of this period. With the shift to digital in the last decade, gaming studios consolidated an even more solid stance in the market than ever before.

Gaming is still considered to be one of the cheapest ways to spend your free time. It hasn't changed in the last decade. It's only going to get even more favorable from a financial aspect, which is crucial in a recession.

While the period of recession wasn't more than a slow growth in the gaming industry, two key factors happened during this period.

Most of this growth got absorbed by large companies. Smaller studios either shut down or got absorbed by larger ones at a favorable price.

Data by YCharts

These companies are not running low on cash so that they can proceed with absorbing studios.

Data by YCharts

The second key factor is the other use of free cash on their hands. These companies have already enabled buyback programs. There is a long way to go for the gaming industry to fully mature, but one thing is sure. The industry is much more reliable than it was ten years ago. If the market hasn't learned anything from the last recession, we might see buybacks in a higher volume and at consistently lower prices.

Buybacks and acquisitions at favorable price levels likely offset the free cash available. The overall gaming industry's growth is also going to slow and negatively impact revenues. Still, it's a much better environment for a large gaming company to thrive.

Buybacks and acquisitions can significantly increase future long-term opportunities. Especially if they are carried out at lower costs. The market is going to slow in growth, but most of this growth is going to be absorbed by the large companies. That is also going to increase these companies' market share.

The gaming industry is going at a very fast and stable double-digit pace. Most companies can't keep up with this pace on a long run. Often the market is propelled to new heights by leveraging new technologies or new genres.

What I meant by "a recession could be a more significant opportunity for the big companies in the segment" is not regarding crystal-clear results in margins or revenue. It isn't just securing their position as industry leaders either. It's about securing such developments during this time, that's not possible for smaller peers.

Takeaways

There are great opportunities in the video gaming industry. Cloud, E-sports, and VR, but they are not going to be relevant for a while. I think the market is even more robust than it has ever been. A global recession may result in slower growth, but not a recession in the gaming, which is going to be absorbed in most part by the largest companies. There isn't any immediate gamechanger on a macro level, but many promising long-term opportunities are fueling this growth even further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.