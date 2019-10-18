Best And Worst Small-Cap Stocks Now

Small-cap stocks have been weighed down by ongoing uncertainty associated with trade deals and interest rate policy, making it harder than ever to spot potential winners and limit risk. Although small-cap stocks could face headwinds if the economy decelerates, there are specific industries and individual stocks that you can buy.
Best and worst small-cap sectors
Every week we rank small-cap sectors for insight into leadership to help clients make sure they're fishing in the right pond. Aggregating individual stocks into major market sectors and then ranking those sectors is a great way to spot emerging trends because of our scoring factors in seven key drivers of stock performance, including earnings growth, money flow analysis and seasonality.
This week, our sector ranking is led by industrial goods (AAR Corp. (AIR), Aegion Corporation (AEGN), Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH), Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV)), services (Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG), FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN), Dillard's, Inc. (DDS), Saia, Inc. (SAIA), Brady Corporation (BRC), Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN), Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI)), utilities (California Water Service Group (CWT)), and financials (The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC), Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM), Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)).
Technology stocks and basic materials stocks score neutral, while small-cap REITs, consumer goods, and healthcare score below average. In REITs, focus on top stocks in our large-cap ranking, where the basket scores strongly. Otherwise, small-cap investors should focus on our industry ranking and stay stock-specific (see further below).
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.
Best and worst small-cap stocks to buy
The following are the top and bottom-ranked small-cap stocks across our 1,600 stock universe this week. An overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a quick reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Since stocks tend to follow earnings over time, insiders only buy one reason, money flow indicates institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to reward investors in the future.
|
SMALL CAP
|
10/17/2019
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
CSG Systems International, Inc.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
100
|
92.5
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
DEPARTMENT STORES
|
100
|
76.25
|
FTI Consulting, Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
MANAGEMENT SERVICES
|
100
|
90
|
Hub Group, Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES
|
100
|
95
|
Methode Elect
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS
|
100
|
92.5
|
AAR Corp.
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
95
|
92.5
|
Anika
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
95
|
93.75
|
Brady Corp.
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
95
|
87.5
|
Diodes Inc.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
|
95
|
90
|
Invacare Corp
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
95
|
85
|
Mind C.T.I. Ltd
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
95
|
90
|
Gibraltar Industries
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL & IRON
|
95
|
87.5
|
Saia
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
95
|
85
|
The Bancorp Inc.
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
95
|
88.75
|
U.S. Physical Therapy
|
HEALTHCARE
|
SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|
95
|
93.75
|
Aegion Corp.
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
HEAVY CONSTRUCTION
|
90
|
82.5
|
Flagstar Bancorp
|
FINANCIALS
|
SAVINGS & LOANS
|
90
|
90
|
Gannett Co., Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
PUBLISHING-NEWSPAPERS
|
90
|
86.25
|
Kulicke and Soffa
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
90
|
88.75
|
Marten Transport
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
90
|
82.5
|
RPT Realty
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
90
|
82.5
|
Sykes Enterprises
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
90
|
83.75
|
Tredegar Corp
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
ALUMINUM
|
90
|
83.75
|
Brookdale Senior
|
HEALTHCARE
|
LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES
|
85
|
71.25
|
Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|
85
|
87.5
|
Cray Inc.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DIVERSIFIED COMPUTER SYSTEMS
|
85
|
80
|
Cavco Industries
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
MANUFACTURED HOUSING
|
85
|
82.5
|
Dime Community
|
FINANCIALS
|
SAVINGS & LOANS
|
85
|
78.75
|
Easterly Government Properties Inc.
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
85
|
80
|
Group 1 Auto
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO DEALERSHIPS
|
85
|
85
|
LSI Industries Inc
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BUSINESS EQUIPMENT
|
85
|
76.25
|
Navigant Consulting, Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
MANAGEMENT SERVICES
|
85
|
81.25
|
National CineMedia
|
SERVICES
|
MARKETING SERVICES
|
85
|
81.25
|
Stoneridge, Inc.
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO PARTS
|
85
|
78.75
|
Universal Electronics Inc
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT
|
85
|
83.75
|
WORST
|
CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
10
|
17.5
|
Emcore Corp.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
|
10
|
22.5
|
Harte Hanks, Inc.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION & DELIVERY SERVICES
|
10
|
32.5
|
Andersons Inc.
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
FARM PRODUCTS
|
15
|
23.75
|
Craft Brew Alliance
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BEVERAGES
|
15
|
23.75
|
Cerus
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
21.25
|
CytRX
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
16.25
|
ImmunoGen
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
15
|
Merrimack Pharm
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
27.5
|
Novavax
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
20
|
Protalix BioThera
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
11.25
|
Rockwell Medical
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
15
|
16.25
|
Seabridge Gold
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
GOLD
|
15
|
33.75
|
comScore
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
15
|
16.25
|
Seadrill Ltd.
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|
15
|
15
|
Talend S.A.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
15
|
20
|
Trupanion
|
FINANCIALS
|
ACCIDENT & HEALTH INSURANCE
|
15
|
17.5
Best and worst small-cap industries
The highest-rated small-cap industries include aerospace/defense products & services (AAR Corp.), publishing-newspapers (Gannett Co.), management services (FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)), trucking (Saia, Inc (SAIA)), and information technology services (MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO), Sykes Enterprises (SYKE), Globant S.A. (GLOB)).
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.
- The best in basics are steel & iron (Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)) and independent oil & gas (VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)).
- Business equipment (LSI Industries (LYTS)), processed & packaged goods, and auto parts (Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)) are the best-scoring in consumer goods.
- Focus on regional banks (The Bancorp), savings & loans (Flagstar Bancorp, Dime Community), and property & casualty insurance (Horace Mann) in financials.
- The top-ranked groups in healthcare are long-term care facilities (Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)), medical appliances & equipment (Invacare Corporation (IVC), Cutera (CUTR)), and medical instruments and supplies (OraSure Technologies (OSUR)).
- The highest industrial goods groups are aerospace/defense products & services, heavy construction (Aegion Corporation (AEGN)), and farm & construction machinery (Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)).
- REITs (RPT Realty (RPT), Easterly Government Properties (DEA), Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)) rank neutral.
- The best-scoring services are publishing-newspapers, management services, and trucking.
- The top technology sectors are information technology services, networking & communication devices (Digi International (DGII)), and printed circuit boards (Benchmark Electronics (BHE)).
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.
