Best And Worst Small-Cap Stocks Now

Small-cap stocks have been weighed down by ongoing uncertainty associated with trade deals and interest rate policy, making it harder than ever to spot potential winners and limit risk. Although small-cap stocks could face headwinds if the economy decelerates, there are specific industries and individual stocks that you can buy.

Best and worst small-cap sectors

Every week we rank small-cap sectors for insight into leadership to help clients make sure they're fishing in the right pond. Aggregating individual stocks into major market sectors and then ranking those sectors is a great way to spot emerging trends because of our scoring factors in seven key drivers of stock performance, including earnings growth, money flow analysis and seasonality.

This week, our sector ranking is led by industrial goods (AAR Corp. (AIR), Aegion Corporation (AEGN), Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH), Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV)), services (Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG), FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN), Dillard's, Inc. (DDS), Saia, Inc. (SAIA), Brady Corporation (BRC), Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN), Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI)), utilities (California Water Service Group (CWT)), and financials (The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC), Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM), Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)).

Technology stocks and basic materials stocks score neutral, while small-cap REITs, consumer goods, and healthcare score below average. In REITs, focus on top stocks in our large-cap ranking, where the basket scores strongly. Otherwise, small-cap investors should focus on our industry ranking and stay stock-specific (see further below).

Best and worst small-cap stocks to buy

The following are the top and bottom-ranked small-cap stocks across our 1,600 stock universe this week. An overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a quick reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Since stocks tend to follow earnings over time, insiders only buy one reason, money flow indicates institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to reward investors in the future.

SMALL CAP 10/17/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST CSG Systems International, Inc. CSGS TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 92.5 Dillard's, Inc. DDS SERVICES DEPARTMENT STORES 100 76.25 FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN SERVICES MANAGEMENT SERVICES 100 90 Hub Group, Inc. HUBG SERVICES AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES 100 95 Methode Elect MEI TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS 100 92.5 AAR Corp. AIR INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 95 92.5 Anika ANIK HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 95 93.75 Brady Corp. BRC SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 95 87.5 Diodes Inc. DIOD TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 95 90 Invacare Corp IVC HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 95 85 Mind C.T.I. Ltd MNDO TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 95 90 Gibraltar Industries ROCK BASIC MATERIALS STEEL & IRON 95 87.5 Saia SAIA SERVICES TRUCKING 95 85 The Bancorp Inc. TBBK FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 95 88.75 U.S. Physical Therapy USPH HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 95 93.75 Aegion Corp. AEGN INDUSTRIAL GOODS HEAVY CONSTRUCTION 90 82.5 Flagstar Bancorp FBC FINANCIALS SAVINGS & LOANS 90 90 Gannett Co., Inc. GCI SERVICES PUBLISHING-NEWSPAPERS 90 86.25 Kulicke and Soffa KLIC TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 90 88.75 Marten Transport MRTN SERVICES TRUCKING 90 82.5 RPT Realty RPT REITS REITS 90 82.5 Sykes Enterprises SYKE TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 90 83.75 Tredegar Corp TG BASIC MATERIALS ALUMINUM 90 83.75 Brookdale Senior BKD HEALTHCARE LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES 85 71.25 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH INDUSTRIAL GOODS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 85 87.5 Cray Inc. CRAY TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED COMPUTER SYSTEMS 85 80 Cavco Industries CVCO INDUSTRIAL GOODS MANUFACTURED HOUSING 85 82.5 Dime Community DCOM FINANCIALS SAVINGS & LOANS 85 78.75 Easterly Government Properties Inc. DEA REITS REITS 85 80 Group 1 Auto GPI SERVICES AUTO DEALERSHIPS 85 85 LSI Industries Inc LYTS CONSUMER GOODS BUSINESS EQUIPMENT 85 76.25 Navigant Consulting, Inc. NCI SERVICES MANAGEMENT SERVICES 85 81.25 National CineMedia NCMI SERVICES MARKETING SERVICES 85 81.25 Stoneridge, Inc. SRI CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 85 78.75 Universal Electronics Inc UEIC CONSUMER GOODS ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT 85 83.75 WORST CorePoint Lodging Inc. CPLG REITS REITS 10 17.5 Emcore Corp. EMKR TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 10 22.5 Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION & DELIVERY SERVICES 10 32.5 Andersons Inc. ANDE CONSUMER GOODS FARM PRODUCTS 15 23.75 Craft Brew Alliance BREW CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 15 23.75 Cerus CERS HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 21.25 CytRX OTC:CYTR HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 16.25 ImmunoGen IMGN HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 15 Merrimack Pharm MACK HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 27.5 Novavax NVAX HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 20 Protalix BioThera PLX HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 11.25 Rockwell Medical RMTI HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 15 16.25 Seabridge Gold SA BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 15 33.75 comScore SCOR SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 15 16.25 Seadrill Ltd. SDRL BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 15 15 Talend S.A. TLND TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 15 20 Trupanion TRUP FINANCIALS ACCIDENT & HEALTH INSURANCE 15 17.5

Best and worst small-cap industries

The highest-rated small-cap industries include aerospace/defense products & services (AAR Corp.), publishing-newspapers (Gannett Co.), management services (FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)), trucking (Saia, Inc (SAIA)), and information technology services (MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO), Sykes Enterprises (SYKE), Globant S.A. (GLOB)).

The best in basics are steel & iron (Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)) and independent oil & gas (VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)).

Business equipment (LSI Industries (LYTS)), processed & packaged goods, and auto parts (Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)) are the best-scoring in consumer goods.

Focus on regional banks (The Bancorp), savings & loans (Flagstar Bancorp, Dime Community), and property & casualty insurance (Horace Mann) in financials.

The top-ranked groups in healthcare are long-term care facilities (Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)), medical appliances & equipment (Invacare Corporation (IVC), Cutera (CUTR)), and medical instruments and supplies (OraSure Technologies (OSUR)).

The highest industrial goods groups are aerospace/defense products & services, heavy construction (Aegion Corporation (AEGN)), and farm & construction machinery (Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)).

REITs (RPT Realty (RPT), Easterly Government Properties (DEA), Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)) rank neutral.

The best-scoring services are publishing-newspapers, management services, and trucking.

The top technology sectors are information technology services, networking & communication devices (Digi International (DGII)), and printed circuit boards (Benchmark Electronics (BHE)).

