Best And Worst Small-Cap Stocks Now

by: Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Summary

The best ranked small-cap sector is industrial goods.

The top-scoring industry is aerospace/defense products & services.

Stay industry-specific in REITs, consumer goods, and healthcare.

Small-cap stocks have been weighed down by ongoing uncertainty associated with trade deals and interest rate policy, making it harder than ever to spot potential winners and limit risk. Although small-cap stocks could face headwinds if the economy decelerates, there are specific industries and individual stocks that you can buy.

Best and worst small-cap sectors

Every week we rank small-cap sectors for insight into leadership to help clients make sure they're fishing in the right pond. Aggregating individual stocks into major market sectors and then ranking those sectors is a great way to spot emerging trends because of our scoring factors in seven key drivers of stock performance, including earnings growth, money flow analysis and seasonality.

This week, our sector ranking is led by industrial goods (AAR Corp. (AIR), Aegion Corporation (AEGN), Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH), Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV)), services (Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG), FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN), Dillard's, Inc. (DDS), Saia, Inc. (SAIA), Brady Corporation (BRC), Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN), Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI)), utilities (California Water Service Group (CWT)), and financials (The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC), Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM), Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)).

Technology stocks and basic materials stocks score neutral, while small-cap REITs, consumer goods, and healthcare score below average. In REITs, focus on top stocks in our large-cap ranking, where the basket scores strongly. Otherwise, small-cap investors should focus on our industry ranking and stay stock-specific (see further below).

A ranking of the best and worst small cap sectors.

Best and worst small-cap stocks to buy

The following are the top and bottom-ranked small-cap stocks across our 1,600 stock universe this week. An overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a quick reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Since stocks tend to follow earnings over time, insiders only buy one reason, money flow indicates institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to reward investors in the future.

SMALL CAP

10/17/2019

4 Week MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

SCORE

BEST

CSG Systems International, Inc.

CSGS

TECHNOLOGY

BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES

100

92.5

Dillard's, Inc.

DDS

SERVICES

DEPARTMENT STORES

100

76.25

FTI Consulting, Inc.

FCN

SERVICES

MANAGEMENT SERVICES

100

90

Hub Group, Inc.

HUBG

SERVICES

AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES

100

95

Methode Elect

MEI

TECHNOLOGY

DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS

100

92.5

AAR Corp.

AIR

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES

95

92.5

Anika

ANIK

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

95

93.75

Brady Corp.

BRC

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

95

87.5

Diodes Inc.

DIOD

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS

95

90

Invacare Corp

IVC

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT

95

85

Mind C.T.I. Ltd

MNDO

TECHNOLOGY

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

95

90

Gibraltar Industries

ROCK

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL & IRON

95

87.5

Saia

SAIA

SERVICES

TRUCKING

95

85

The Bancorp Inc.

TBBK

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

95

88.75

U.S. Physical Therapy

USPH

HEALTHCARE

SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES

95

93.75

Aegion Corp.

AEGN

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

HEAVY CONSTRUCTION

90

82.5

Flagstar Bancorp

FBC

FINANCIALS

SAVINGS & LOANS

90

90

Gannett Co., Inc.

GCI

SERVICES

PUBLISHING-NEWSPAPERS

90

86.25

Kulicke and Soffa

KLIC

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS

90

88.75

Marten Transport

MRTN

SERVICES

TRUCKING

90

82.5

RPT Realty

RPT

REITS

REITS

90

82.5

Sykes Enterprises

SYKE

TECHNOLOGY

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

90

83.75

Tredegar Corp

TG

BASIC MATERIALS

ALUMINUM

90

83.75

Brookdale Senior

BKD

HEALTHCARE

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

85

71.25

Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

BZH

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

85

87.5

Cray Inc.

CRAY

TECHNOLOGY

DIVERSIFIED COMPUTER SYSTEMS

85

80

Cavco Industries

CVCO

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

MANUFACTURED HOUSING

85

82.5

Dime Community

DCOM

FINANCIALS

SAVINGS & LOANS

85

78.75

Easterly Government Properties Inc.

DEA

REITS

REITS

85

80

Group 1 Auto

GPI

SERVICES

AUTO DEALERSHIPS

85

85

LSI Industries Inc

LYTS

CONSUMER GOODS

BUSINESS EQUIPMENT

85

76.25

Navigant Consulting, Inc.

NCI

SERVICES

MANAGEMENT SERVICES

85

81.25

National CineMedia

NCMI

SERVICES

MARKETING SERVICES

85

81.25

Stoneridge, Inc.

SRI

CONSUMER GOODS

AUTO PARTS

85

78.75

Universal Electronics Inc

UEIC

CONSUMER GOODS

ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT

85

83.75

WORST

CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CPLG

REITS

REITS

10

17.5

Emcore Corp.

EMKR

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS

10

22.5

Harte Hanks, Inc.

HHS

TECHNOLOGY

INFORMATION & DELIVERY SERVICES

10

32.5

Andersons Inc.

ANDE

CONSUMER GOODS

FARM PRODUCTS

15

23.75

Craft Brew Alliance

BREW

CONSUMER GOODS

BEVERAGES

15

23.75

Cerus

CERS

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

21.25

CytRX

OTC:CYTR

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

16.25

ImmunoGen

IMGN

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

15

Merrimack Pharm

MACK

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

27.5

Novavax

NVAX

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

20

Protalix BioThera

PLX

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

11.25

Rockwell Medical

RMTI

HEALTHCARE

DRUG MANUFACTURERS

15

16.25

Seabridge Gold

SA

BASIC MATERIALS

GOLD

15

33.75

comScore

SCOR

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

15

16.25

Seadrill Ltd.

SDRL

BASIC MATERIALS

OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES

15

15

Talend S.A.

TLND

TECHNOLOGY

BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES

15

20

Trupanion

TRUP

FINANCIALS

ACCIDENT & HEALTH INSURANCE

15

17.5

Best and worst small-cap industries

The highest-rated small-cap industries include aerospace/defense products & services (AAR Corp.), publishing-newspapers (Gannett Co.), management services (FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)), trucking (Saia, Inc (SAIA)), and information technology services (MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO), Sykes Enterprises (SYKE), Globant S.A. (GLOB)).

  • The best in basics are steel & iron (Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)) and independent oil & gas (VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)).
  • Business equipment (LSI Industries (LYTS)), processed & packaged goods, and auto parts (Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)) are the best-scoring in consumer goods.
  • Focus on regional banks (The Bancorp), savings & loans (Flagstar Bancorp, Dime Community), and property & casualty insurance (Horace Mann) in financials.
  • The top-ranked groups in healthcare are long-term care facilities (Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)), medical appliances & equipment (Invacare Corporation (IVC), Cutera (CUTR)), and medical instruments and supplies (OraSure Technologies (OSUR)).
  • The highest industrial goods groups are aerospace/defense products & services, heavy construction (Aegion Corporation (AEGN)), and farm & construction machinery (Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)).
  • REITs (RPT Realty (RPT), Easterly Government Properties (DEA), Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)) rank neutral.
  • The best-scoring services are publishing-newspapers, management services, and trucking.
  • The top technology sectors are information technology services, networking & communication devices (Digi International (DGII)), and printed circuit boards (Benchmark Electronics (BHE)).

A ranking of top small cap industries by sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.