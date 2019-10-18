Genpact: In The Midst Of A Digital Re-Brand

Genpact (G) has successfully shed its "GE in-house center" image and emerged as a large BPO player with the ability to become a strategic transformation partner to its clients. Despite its size, the company has delivered a 9% revenue CAGR over the last 5-6 years and is expected to deliver 10%+ growth in FY19. More so, the company has successfully been able to deliver strong growth in EPS and has met guidance sequentially over the last few years. The company’s balance sheet is not highly leveraged, yet it successfully returned over a billion dollars to its shareholders in the last five years. Management is highly capable, with experienced and diverse leaders handling various business units and functions. Shares trade at a discounted multiple relative to its peers, which leaves ample room for an eventual re-rating.

Analyst Day Puts and Takes

Genpact recently held its 2019 Analyst/Investor Day. The overarching theme of this year’s analyst day was Genpact’s focus on embracing "Digital Transformation" to expand its current market share and capture a portion of the new market emerging from digital applications. The core business has been performing as well, delivering operational excellence as reflected by the continuous improvement in margins and service delivery quality.

Genpact is already one of the largest pure-play BPO companies with revenues of $3B+. Last year, the company took a strategic decision to tie its executives’ salaries to the company’s digital revenue. This seems to be handsomely paying off, as evidenced by Digital’s 25% contribution to the company’s annual revenue. This is coming at a time when other major organizations, especially in the BPO space, are struggling to classify their revenue streams in Digital and non-Digital. The company no longer sees itself as a BPO vendor to its clients, but a strategic partner working hand-in-hand with their clients in their digital transformation journeys.

Source: Company Presentation

The vendor needs to not just embrace the new technologies along with their domain knowledge, but they also need to come up with effective commercial models that will help them win the trust of their clients. Genpact seems to be going that route quite successfully. They are innovating on the pricing models with more share-gain and outcome-based contracts coming into the picture.

The company has built domain knowledge over the last 20 years of its existence across the six verticals it currently operates in. The revenue composition is nicely balanced across three categories that the company publicly declares.

Source: Investor Factsheet

The company has 24 clients with more than $25M of annual revenue, contributing 42% to the total company revenue. This is something that the company prides itself on, as well. But I believe this is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you get operating leverage benefits by having focused leadership for a large account, but the flip side of having a few large accounts is that it concentrates the company’s revenue risk into those accounts. If the company churns a small number of accounts from that bracket, it will become difficult to plug the large revenue gaps which this will create.

Source: Company Presentation

The company has also outperformed in its cost discipline, evident from the continuous margin improvement which the company has delivered for the last five years. In particular, management is utilizing operating leverage well, as G&A has sequentially reduced from being 16% of the revenue in 2014 to just 12.2% of the revenue in 2018. But this 380bps reduction in G&A doesn’t seem to be entirely translating to operating margin improvement, with the adjusted OM% increasing by just 70 bps over the same period. An in-depth look at the numbers reveals that the gross margin has been diluted by 350bps over the same period, which is cushioning some of the improvements in G&A, translating entirely into OM improvements.

Source: Investor Factsheet

I believe GM dilution is inevitable in this industry. The clients are becoming aggressive in terms of asking price discounts and upfront commitments. Yet, Genpact has been able to deliver a higher EPS CAGR (14%) as compared to its revenue CAGR (9%).

The company has been able to boost EPS primarily through share repurchases, where it has spent $1.25B in the last five years. I believe it’s a smart strategy to return capital to shareholders if there aren’t many investment opportunities for the company which return at least the cost of equity. The company’s capital management strategy has, thus, been very optimal. It has not only utilized excess cash for M&As and returned the money to shareholders, but it has also used its investment-grade credit rating to its full advantage by raising additional debt over the last five years and remaining within the targeted leverage level of 1-2x.

Source: Company Presentation

At the company’s Q2 2019 results announcement, management provided revenue guidance of $3.46B - $3.50B and adjusted EPS guidance of $2.00 - $2.02. The company reiterated its guidance during the analyst day and seemed confident of meeting these numbers.

Summarily, I think the company put a strong foot forward in the form of highlighting its capability superiority in Digital transformation, a strong client connect, and a disciplined fiscal approach. It now depends on how the company navigates the new era in terms of building reasonable commercial models (i.e., without taking too much risk on to itself) and how the early successes in digital transformation translate to major market gains.

Genpact's peer group consists of the following: EXL and WNS (purely international BPOs with clients in North America and Europe), as well as HGS and Firstsource (also with domestic clients in geographies like India and the Philippines). While the market typically gives more of a premium to companies with greater international exposure, Genpact trades at a discount to EXL and WNS, with the multiple gap particularly acute on the PEG metric (2.8x vs 4.3x peer average).

Source: Gurufocus, Moneycontrol, share prices as of Oct 16, 2019

Conclusion

Genpact recently firmed up its guidance, which management had already shared in Q2 2019, a positive development coming right after the raised guide in Q2. The company’s financials are tracking well, and the company seems to be navigating the switch from traditional BPO to digital well. Considering the strong track record, I am confident that management will deliver on its financial and strategic commitments. Yet, shares trade at the lower end of the multiple range despite having a 25% digital revenue contribution. The company’s relatively larger size compared to its peers may be driving investor confidence down in terms of potential growth, but with the digital pivot, I believe such concerns will prove unfounded and shares will correct over the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.