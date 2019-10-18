Easterly Government Properties: A Stable Portfolio With 4.8%-Yielding Dividend, But Shares Not Cheap

Investment Thesis

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) delivered another in-line quarter in Q2 2019. We like Easterly as most of its portfolio of properties is rented out to the U.S. government agencies with steadily increasing rental revenue. Besides its acquisition strategy, the company also has several active development projects that should contribute to its rental revenue growth in the next few years. Its growth projects are well-supported by its solid balance sheet. The company currently offers a 4.8%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are not cheap right now. We think a pullback will provide a better entry point.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

Easterly delivered another in-line quarter in Q2 2019. The company continued to deliver 100% occupancy ratio in the quarter thanks to its exposure to U.S. government agencies. The company saw its rental income grow to $52.7 million in Q2 2019 from $37.0 million in Q2 2018, thanks to its acquisition strategy. The growth was primarily due to acquisitions. It also saw its adjusted funds from operations increased to $0.29 per share in Q2 2019 from $0.25 per share in Q2 2018.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Investment grade tenant

Most of Easterly’s properties are rented out to U.S. government agencies. In fact, 99.5% of Easterly’s gross leasable areas are rented out to U.S. government agencies. The advantage of this is that the U.S. government has one of the best credit ratings among all governments in the world (Moody’s: Aaa; S&P: AA+; and Fitch: AAA). It means that Easterly has one of the highest quality tenants among all other REITs. Therefore, the probability of its tenants being unable to pay the rent is extremely low.

Focus on mission-critical U.S. government agencies is beneficial

Easterly’s focus on being the landlord of the U.S. government should provide stability to its revenue. However, we think the long-term growth outlook is also important. If the company is unable to create shareholder value, it may not be worth the investment. Layoffs can happen even in U.S. government agencies (e.g. postal services might be more vulnerable than food and healthcare agencies). Fortunately, Easterly does not randomly acquire properties just because U.S. government agencies are these properties' tenants. The company targets U.S. government agencies with enduring mission (e.g. growing agencies). In addition, Easterly also targets properties that have the potential to expand its gross leasable area (e.g. redevelopments). We like Easterly’s strategy as it should create value for shareholders in the long term.

Two development projects currently in progress

Development is a nice way to deploy the REIT’s capital. Through developments, REITs can often produce higher capitalization yields than buying properties. Easterly has an excellent track record of property developments. In fact, it has delivered 4.5 million square feet of built-to-suit constructions in the past 30 years, delivering mission-critical facilities for government agencies. Easterly currently has two active development projects. As can be seen from the illustrations below, its lease commencement date in its FDA–Lenexa project is expected in Q3 2020. This property will be leased to the FDA and has a lease term of 20 years. Its newly announced FDA–Atlanta project is expected to reach completion in Q4 2022. These two projects will add a total of 221,690 square feet of gross leasable area to its total GLA of 6.3 million square feet (or an increase of 2.5% of its total GLA).

Solid balance sheet

Easterly has a solid balance sheet. The company has a low net debt to total enterprise value of 35.6%. The company’s pro forma net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA ratio of 5.9x is also healthy. It also has a high cash interest coverage ratio of 4.2x. Easterly also has no significant debt maturing before 2023. Its solid balance sheet will enable it to pursue development projects without raising cash through equities.

Risks and Challenges

Construction delay and rising expenses

The record-low unemployment rate in the U.S. may make it difficult to find quality labor to keep its development projects under schedule. Therefore, it is possible that there may be construction delays. In addition, the company may face the risk of higher construction expenses.

Valuation Analysis

Easterly expects to generate $1.18-1.20 of funds from operations per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, Easterly has a price to FFO ratio of 18.1x. This valuation is not cheap as other office REITs usually trade in the range of 17x-19x.

A 4.8%-yielding dividend

Easterly currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.04 per share. Its dividend yield is about 4.8%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield of 4.8% is towards the low end of its past 3-year range.

Investor Takeaway

We like Easterly’s exposure to U.S. government agencies. This should allow it to generate stable revenue and maintain high occupancy rate in the future. The company also pays an attractive 4.8%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are not cheap right now. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

