Union Pacific: Bearish As Operating Environment Diverges With Earnings Outlook

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP), with a history going back to 1862, is the largest public railroad operator in the U.S., primarily servicing the western states, along with assets in Mexico. The company's diversified business mix includes agricultural products, energy fuels, chemicals, coal, and general industrial goods. The stock has been a big winner, up over 80% on a total return basis in the past three years, driven by higher profitability and steady earnings growth. This year, considering a more complex macro environment, operating figures are weaker even as the company has been able to improve its earnings outlook. UNP just reported its fiscal Q3 numbers, and this article discusses those results along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

UNP reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 17 with GAAP EPS of $2.22, which missed consensus expectations of $2.31. Revenues on the quarter of $5.52 billion was also weaker than expected and declined by 6.9% compared to Q3 2018. Much of the weakness can be related to the overall tepid environment in the energy sector, industrial production and agriculture in the U.S., which represent the company's core segments. While some of this weakness was expected, UNP has made an effort at improving productivity and holding down costs to support earnings.

(Source: Company IR)

The story here is really a divergence between the operating numbers, which have been weak, while the company on the financial side has been impressively able to push profitability and EPS growth. Even as volumes declined by 8% total - with an 18% drop from the energy segment and 11% in the premium transport segment - a 10% y/y drop in total operating expenses helped EPS climb by 3% y/y.

(Source: Company IR)

The table below shows that other operating and performance statistics, including gross ton miles down 10% y/y in Q3 and revenue ton miles across all segments, declined by a total 12% this quarter. Even with these numbers, the stock traded up on the result, as management offered an optimist outlook and some thought the financial picture remains strong.

(Source: Company IR)

UNP reports an "operating ratio," which is the level of operating expenses to revenue, noting that it has favorably trended lower this year. The company cited higher productivity, core pricing gains, lower labor costs and fuel prices as balancing some other cost hurdles, leading to an operating ratio of 59.5, down from 61.7 in the same period in 2018.

(Source: Company IR)

One development we're observing has been the trend higher in the company's debt level based on an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 2.6x as of Q3 from 1.9x less than two years ago. UNP issued about $4 billion in new debt this year, for a total on the balance sheet approaching $28 billion. Much of that was used for share repurchases, with the company reporting $5.2 billion in share buybacks along with $1.9 billion for the dividend thus far in 2019. Clearly, current investors won't be complaining, as the stock is up about 18% year to date in 2019, but nevertheless, the higher leverage now begins to change the financial profile of the company. UNP keeps a relatively tight liquidity profile considering a current balance sheet cash position of $1.25 billion compared to debt to within one year of $1.4 billion. We calculate the current ratio to be at 0.9x - overall stable but something to keep in mind.

(Source: Company IR)

Investors are likely attracted to UNP for its ongoing share buybacks and the company's recent trend as a more consistent dividend grower. The company last increased its dividend by 10% to a new quarterly rate of $0.97 per share, which now represents a forward yield 2.4% (2.1% on a trailing-twelve month basis). The annual payout of $3.88 per share, or approximately $2.7 billion, represents a 44% payout ratio on full-year 2019 consensus earnings of $8.77.

Data by YCharts

Management offered full-year guidance with an expectation of continued weak volume trends, but is more optimistic on pricing gains and productivity savings from initiatives including its Unified 2020 Plan. Notably, it sees the operation ratio as trending below 60% in 2020, representing overall lower expenses.

(Source: Company IR)

The market remains bullish in terms of earnings, with a current consensus estimate for full year 2019 EPS of $8.765 - which, if confirmed, would represent an 11% increase compared to 2018. Earnings are then expected to accelerate by 12.8% in 2020 and again by 11.8% in 2021 to $11.06 per shares. Our view is that these estimates are overall aggressive considering the current operating trends and lingering questions over the strength of the U.S. economy. We discuss these points in more detail below.

Data by YCharts

UNP Analysis and Forward Commentary

Our concerns over Union Pacific come down to the current valuation in the context of the present period in the market cycle. Taking a look at the levels of trading-based multiples, including price-to-earnings at 19.2x, price-to-sales at 5.2x, price-to-book at 6.3x, and EV-to-EBITDA at 12.5x, our view is that UNP is expensive relative to its historical valuation averages.

UNP valuation multiples. Source: Data by YCharts / Table by author

A sometimes valid explanation for the market assigning any stock a more exuberant premium is often related to an accelerating growth outlook in combination with higher profitability margins. To some extent, indeed the profitability numbers for UNP are good, and we highlight the steadily climbing EBITDA margin which has expanded from levels under 40% prior to 2012 to above 50% in recent quarters. On the other hand, consensus estimates are expecting otherwise tepid revenue growth in the coming years averaging about 3.5% per year through 2020. This, of course, would require a rebound from the current operating environment, as revenues fell 7% y/y in Q3 and full-year estimates are looking for revenues down about 2.3% compared to 2018. We also note that the estimates have trended lower all year. Considering the expectations for accelerating EPS through 2021 as mentioned above, the question becomes how much of the profitability improvement has already been priced in.

Data by YCharts

We are more skeptical of the expected recovery seeing downside risks to estimates. The thinking is that the current weakness in the agricultural segment can rebound with a favorable resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute, while the current slowdown in industrial production and manufacturing in the U.S. is only transitory. This goes back to a broader macro outlook, and in many ways, the cyclical nature of railroads may be UNP's downfall despite what has been objectively good management and efficient execution. Buying or selling UNP at this point is simply a bet on the evolution of strength in the U.S. economy from here.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Industrial production in the U.S. fell by 0.1% y/y in September, the first contraction in three years. The U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index "ISM manufacturing index," is a survey among manufacturing firms and is seen as a snapshot of business confidence and sector sentiment. The index here for September fell to 47.8, with a reading below 50 signaling a contraction. This was the weakest reading for the index going back to June 2009. There is a possibility these trends have more downside, and it does not appear shares of UNP have completely priced in the ongoing risks, in our view.

Takeaway

The results this quarter, despite missing consensus estimates, in many ways represented a continuation of what investors have come to expect in terms of steady earnings growth and improving profitability. We take a more bearish view on shares of UNP given the combination of what we see as valuation concerns in the context of the currently weak operating environment which is expected to continue. In our opinion, the cyclical risks are still tilted to the downside, and expectations for UNP are still too aggressive. Investor monitoring points going forward beyond economic indicators include the evolution of financial margins and the company's ability to keep holding down expenses. To the upside, a recovery in economic growth expectations and a potentially improved outlook for industrial production-related sectors in the U.S. would be a positive for UNP's operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.