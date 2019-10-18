HUYA: Strong Growth, Cheap Valuation

Q2 results came in above expectations and shows the strength of the company's moat.

HUYA Inc. has huge international potential and could grow users significantly over the next few years.

As much as we like US stocks, sometimes the best bargains lie overseas. HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is a prime example of this, being one of the few pure play esports companies in the world trading at a ridiculously low valuation despite strong growth. We haven't covered HUYA for a while, as we think its parent company, YY Inc. (YY), is currently the better value, but since YY owns 40% of HUYA, to value YY properly we need to value HUYA. Anyway, whether you're long YY or long HUYA, hopefully this article is helpful.

Huge potential

Although we discussed the Chinese esports market in our first article on HUYA, the company's TAM is actually much larger, as it has expanded into the global esports market through its subsidiary Nimo TV.

This means that HUYA could potentially serve the nearly 650 million people that are expected to be esports viewers in 2022, including nearly 300 million enthusiasts.

(Source: Newzoo)

Assuming geographical mix stays the same, this would mean Nimo TV has a 2022 TAM of 280 million users, even though it currently has about 15 million MAUs.

We believe that even as the domestic Chinese market becomes more saturated, international markets should allow HUYA to continue driving strong user growth. It helps that competition in general tends to be lower in these markets, allowing HUYA to grab lots of share with its first-mover advantage and strong operational expertise.

Nimo TV also had its grand market launch event in Brazil in partnership with top local broadcasters, addressing the growing demand of massive gamers in the region. Leveraging off our first-mover advantage in the overseas market and the operation know-how in the game live-streaming space, we remain optimistic about our globalization strategy and believe that we can deliver long-term growth and sustainable returns.



Source: Q2 2019 call

Advertising is also a potentially strong growth driver. HUYA's advertising revenue has seen strong but lumpy growth over the past few years, and as viewership increases and esports becomes more mainstream, we expect this growth to continue. As Newzoo predicts:

In terms of viewership, esports as a whole is already on par with golf. Given that Nike has already had commercials starring golf pros, including Tiger Woods and Rory McElroy, we expect the company to feature a major esports athlete in a commercial by 2021. What’s more, our Consumer Insights show that the 10-31 demographic is more likely to watch esports than popular traditional sports like American Football. Naturally, an esports-centric commercial would resonate with this audience.



Source: Newzoo

As a platform with direct access to millions of eager fans, we expect HUYA to be critical for advertisers looking to reach esports enthusiasts around the world.

Q2 exceeds expectations

HUYA management has a great track record of beating their own targets. Not only did they beat the high end of their revenue guidance for Q2, but they also managed to hit their MAU goal for Nimo TV set for fiscal 2019.

Getting the rights to exclusive content is the best way to attract viewers, and HUYA continues to prove its strength in this area, getting the rights to host multiple major tournaments this year.

We will be the exclusive live broadcasting platform for [indiscernible] important Esports events such as LCK, LPL, [indiscernible] grand final during the year.



Source: Q1 2019 call

The company has also started to generate its own original content, which has helped to widen its moat and attract more users, especially in the non-gaming segment.

For instance, the Huya-backed PGC show, Anime Voice Acting Contest achieved two million live viewership in its first episode and created a social buzz across the domestic social network. Another PGC talk show, The Roast of Streamers, which invites top game broadcasters to join, has amplified the crossover effect by attracting game viewers to watch non-game content.



Source: Q2 2019 call

Interestingly, users watching non-gaming content are actually growing faster than users watching gaming content. We're not sure what to say about this, but broadening its content could be one way the company plans to diversify its revenues in the future.

The percentage of MAUs viewing live streaming of outdoor content and anime content increased to 14% and 10% in quarter 4 2018 from 10% and 7%, respectively, in the year ago period.



Source: Q2 2019 call

Engagement remained extremely high, with users spending 100 minutes on average on the app, which is pretty ridiculous if one stops to think about it, considering the average time spent on a phone per day is about 195 minutes, and it shows how engaging HUYA's content can be.

Q3 outlook

Since HUYA is due to report Q3 results relatively soon, we'll give our expectations for Q3 results in this article.

We expect HUYA to report $2240 million in revenues, slightly above the high end of its guidance range. As mentioned earlier, management has a good track record of beating its own targets, so we think this revenue target can be easily achieved by HUYA.

We expect gross margins to improve to the 17% range and operating profit to improve to $70-80 million due to economies of scale.

Valuation

Instead of using comps for HUYA, we decided to try to value it by forecasting future growth.

In Scenario 1, our base case, we assumed live streaming revenue growth decelerated 3% per quarter, before flat-lining to 15% by H2 2023, as HUYA's rapid growth begins to slow as it captures more share. Advertising revenues is assumed to decelerate at the same rate until the end of 2020, when it accelerates to 80% and stays there. This is because we believe the Chinese advertising market is pressured currently, but as HUYA gains more users internationally, international advertising growth would offset weakness in China. At this rate, by 2024 the company should generate $5.8 billion USD in revenues and $1.45 billion in profits annually at a 25% net income margin, which is the margin YY achieved at maturity. At a 15x P/E and a 10% discount rate, HUYA would be worth $13.5 billion today, or around 150% upside. We see this as the most likely scenario.

(Source: WY Capital, Company press releases)

In Scenario 2, our bear case, we assumed live streaming revenue growth decelerated 10% per quarter, before flat-lining to 10% by the end of 2020, as competitive pressures are worse than expected. Advertising revenue is assumed to decelerate at 8% until the end of 2020, when it flat-lines at 15%, as growth in developing countries is slower than expected. At this rate, by 2024 HUYA should generate $2 billion USD in revenue and $0.4 billion in profits annually at a 20% net income margin, to be conservative. At a 10x P/E and a 10% discount rate, HUYA would be worth $2.5 billion today, representing around 50% downside. To be clear, we believe this scenario has pretty much no chance of occurring, due to HUYA's strong competitive advantages and excellent management, but it does reflect risks in the bull case.

(Source: WY Capital, Company press releases)

Conclusion

Overall, it is clear HUYA has tremendous potential for growth, especially internationally, as esports becomes more mainstream. It also trades at a really reasonable valuation at just 6x TTM sales despite near-100% growth rates. With reasonable execution, HUYA would be worth much more than its current price, especially with investors like YY and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) backing it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.