Roche Delivers Accelerating Growth In The Third Quarter

Tecentriq is arguably still an undervalued asset, particularly with some recent clinical successes, and a win in liver cancer would be a useful driver.

With concerns of biosimilar competition and revenue erosion starting to fade, the market is giving more attention to the strength of Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) portfolio of newer drugs and clinical pipeline, and the shares have been outperforming. Although strong third-quarter results weren’t quite as strong as they seem at first glance, it was nevertheless a good beat-and-raise quarter and expectations for earnings growth over the next three to five years have been improving.

Still a major player in oncology, Roche has shown that it can successfully broaden its horizons into other treatment areas like neurology. Roche isn’t dramatically undervalued, but I still believe it is a worthwhile buy-and-hold idea on the strength of its portfolio and pipeline.

Strong Third-Quarter Results on Accelerating Growth In Pharma

Roche’s pharmaceutical business has not only been strong, it’s been getting stronger. From 7% constant currency growth in the third quarter of 2018, growth has steadily accelerated to 8% in the fourth quarter, 10% in the first quarter of 2019, 11% in the second quarter, to 15% in the third quarter. This has continued to drive strong overall growth, with total revenue up 13% in local currency in the third quarter, good for a 4% beat relative to sell-side expectations (which rose throughout the quarter).

The good news/bad news of Roche’s third-quarter pharma beat was that about half of the beat came from the company’s “Big Three” legacy products (Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan), all of which are on the firing line for biosimilar competition. Herceptin revenue declined 7% this quarter, while Rituxan declined 1%, and Avastin rose 8%.

Roche’s performance in newer drugs was strong on balance, if imperfect. Ocrevus will probably be the big talking point, as revenue rose 48%, but missed expectations by 2%. There wasn’t an obvious issue in the quarter (inventory management, etc.), and Ocrevus is still gaining share in the MS market. Still, with Novartis (NVS) recently presenting data for its own CD20 MS drug (ofatumumab), I do expect more bearish analysts to highlight potential headwinds/risk to this key asset.

Outside of Ocrevus, though, the news was good. Perjeta revenue rose 33% (a 3% beat), Acemtra revenue rose 9% (inline), Tecentriq revenue rose 154% (a 4% beat), Hemlibra beat by 7%, and Kadcyla revenue rose 54% (an 8% beat). Fueled by the strong performance of the newer portfolio as well as a waning biosimilar impact in Europe, Roche upped its guidance for full-year revenue growth from the mid-to-high single-digits to the high single-digits.

Results in the diagnostics business were okay. Revenue rose 6% and beat expectations by about 1%. Professional diagnostics had a nice recovery (up 9%), and both molecular and tissue did well (up 8% and up 6%, respectively). Diabetes was the outlier, with revenue contracting 8% and reversing a multi-quarter trend of stable performance. Comp data in diagnostics is limited at this early point in the reporting cycle, though Abbott (ABT) reported slightly better (6.6%) organic revenue growth in its diagnostics business, and I expect this to bode well for Danaher (DHR).

Still Plenty Going On In The Clinic

The biggest pipeline update made by Roche was negative – a longer timeline to a potential early filing of its HTT-ASO drug. Due to the need to acquire more natural history data, it looks like an early filing would now be a late 2020/early 2021 event instead of a mid-2020 event. This isn’t a big surprise to me, as I considered the prior timeline/expectations to be a little aggressive. Roche also announced that it would be expanding the GENERATION HD1 study to increase statistical power, but the change isn’t expected to impact the timeline to the 2022 readout.

Roche did some pipeline pruning, as it always does, with the company removing an autoimmune drug from the Phase II pipeline and five oncology drugs from the Phase I pipeline. This is business as usual with Roche, and indeed most large pharmaceutical companies. As far as other events to watch, Roche should file satralizumab and risdiplam before the end of 2019 and present Ph II data on Gazyva (lupus; on Nov 8-13) and Ph I data on its CD20 x CD3 drug (hematological oncology; on Dec 7-10).

Since my last update on Roche, the company also reported some additional data from Tecentriq studies. The Phase III IMvigor 130 study of Tecentriq and chemo in first-line advanced bladder cancer was successful, with an 0.82 hazard ratio for progression-free survival (8.2 months versus the chemo-only control group result of 6.3 months) and an encouraging (but not yet statistically mature) 17% improvement in overall survival. Performance was even stronger in high-expressing (PD-L1 > 5%) patients, with a 32% progression-free survival benefit and a 26% overall survival benefit.

This study is the first meaningful evidence of a benefit to adding immuno-oncology agents to advanced bladder cancer treatment. The standard of care is platinum-based chemo, but with the majority of bladder cancer patients being elderly, many are contra-indicated for chemo. This indication could be worth around $500M to $700M to Roche long term, though Merck (MRK) is also targeting this indication with Keytruda (the KEYNOTE 316 study).

Roche also presented positive data from its IMpower 110 study, where Tecentriq appeared to match the performance of Keytruda (the KEYNOTE 042 study) in high-PD-L1-expressing NSCLC patients. Although this study does support the argument that there’s less difference between Keytruda and Tecentriq than previously thought, Keytruda is well-established in this market and Roche’s best chance of making meaningful progress is to find other agents to combine with a Tecentriq “backbone” in future combo therapies.

The Outlook

I like the steps Roche has taken to diversify its pipeline, and the company has credibly demonstrated that it can successfully develop drugs outside of oncology and outside of its Genentech subsidiary. More recently, the company has made some underappreciated changes to its basic R&D operating model, including a reduction in team sizes, committees, and overall bureaucratic overburden, with an eye toward improving agility and efficiency. This has already resulted in shorter gaps between data generation and filing, and I believe it’s a worthwhile series of steps toward improving R&D IRRs.

I was already bullish on Roche and somewhat above sell-side expectations, so Roche’s third-quarter results don’t change too much for me, particularly with a sizable piece of the third quarter pharma beat being driven by older drugs that are going to see increasing biosimilar pressure in the United States. My basic expectations, long-term revenue growth of around 3% and FCF growth around 4%, are unchanged, though I’ve slightly boosted my longer-term EPS numbers (5-year EPS growth correlates pretty well with forward P/Es among large pharma companies).

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe fair value for Roche is in the mid-$30s, and Roche is more or less there now. I still see some upside, and I think long-term annual total return potential in the high single-digits makes Roche a worthwhile name to consider for buy-and-hold investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.