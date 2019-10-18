When High Yield Isn't High: After-Tax ETF Returns

Tax drag is a cost that detracts from returns and should be minimized.

Investors love anything claiming to be high yield.

For taxable investors, headline yields are an illusion and this post shows after-tax returns for popular high yield ETFs.

High Yield Bonds

Let’s start with the poster child for high yield ETF investing: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), the $18-billion corporate bond fund.

Graphs are based on current tax rates and assume an investor is in the highest federal bracket and lives in a state with high income taxes.

HYG has compounded at 5% since 2007. After-tax returns have been half of that because corporate bond interest is subject to federal and state tax. A high-income investor in a taxable account could have outperformed HYG with much less risk.

Dividend ETFs

As Meb Faber pointed out, dividend investing is like Coke (NYSE:KO) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in that it has a great brand.

We’ve all seen charts showing the outperformance of dividend stocks. But this has partially been because dividend stocks have historically traded at a lower valuation than the overall market. That’s no longer the case.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) paid one $0.10 dividend in 1967 and Buffett joked, “I must have been in the bathroom when the decision was made.”

This chart shows returns for DVY, the iShares Select Dividend ETF:

There’s less tax drag than HYG since more of DVY’s return came from capital appreciation. Plus, qualified dividends are taxed at a lower rate than bond income.

Master Limited Partnerships

Investors like MLP funds to avoid the K1 tax forms that come from directly owning MLPs.

Swapping individual MLPs for an ETF isn’t a free lunch because C-corp funds have to pay 21% in corporate income tax. This has led to ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP), the biggest MLP ETF, substantially underperforming its benchmark:

AMLP experienced a 42% drawdown and has returned less than cash since inception.

An 8% yield doesn’t matter if the principal has been a melting ice cube and the fund wrapper takes a fifth of the distribution.

Bonds

The world’s biggest bond funds track the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate index. These funds mainly own corporate and Treasury bonds and don’t belong in the taxable accounts of high-income investors.

Here are the returns of a fund that tracks this index (in grey) compared to a municipal bond fund exempt from federal taxes (in blue):

Summarizing the after-tax yields of the above ETFs:

Tax Drag Overview

Here’s the annual tax drag on returns for two example investors:

In summary, high-income investors should tilt taxable portfolio exposure away from investments with a high tax drag. (P.S. you can file for a tax credit to reduce the tax drag of foreign stocks.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI, VXUS, VGIT, VTEB, VTIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All graphs include distribution reinvestment. Returns shown are hypothetical, simulated, and not an indicator of future results. The benchmark for the AMLP graph is Alerian’s AMZX total return index. The "Muni Bond Benefit" graph for AGG assumes 37% federal, 5% state (since approximately half of the fund is in Treasuries exempt from state income tax), and 3.8% NII and for MUB assumes 10% state, zero federal, and zero NII. Pre-tax yields for the "Current Yields" graph are 30-day SEC yields taken from the iShares website on October 9, 2019. HYG assumes 37% federal, 10% state, 3.8% NII. DVY assumes 20% federal qualified dividend, 10% state, and 3.8% NII. AGG and MUB assume the same taxes as in the previous graph. Bond yields for the tax drag table are 30-day SEC yields taken from issuer websites on October 9, 2019. Stock yields are distribution yields taken from Morningstar on October 9, 2019. Qualified dividend information is for 2018 and is from Vanguard. Tax examples are hypothetical.



Movement Capital (MVMT Capital LLC) is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Movement Capital is properly licensed or exempt from licensure. This article is solely for informational purposes. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. No advice may be rendered by Movement Capital unless a client agreement is in place.