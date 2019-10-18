Transocean Provides The Worst Fleet Status Report In Recent History

Discoverer India

Transocean (RIG) has just published its new fleet status report, and while I have been skeptical about Transocean’s strategy for quite some time, I must admit that it is a negative surprise even to me. Here’s a direct quote from the report: “Since its last report, Transocean added approximately $75 million in contract backlog, bringing total backlog to $10.8 billion.” The previous fleet status report, which was published on July 25, 2019, brought $158 million in new work. The report published on April 17, 2019, showed a backlog addition of $373 million. Fleet status reports in 2018 have also shown much better backlog figures. Put simply, this is the worst fleet status report in the company’s recent history. Now, let’s get to the details:

Semi-sub Paul B. Loyd, Jr. got a 255-day contract in the UK North Sea. The rig will work for Hurricane Energy from February 2020 to April 2020 at a day rate of $160,000, and then continue the job up to September 2020 at a day rate of $205,000. The rig will have a gap in employment from October 2019 to February 2020. Semi-sub Deepwater Nautilus got a 45-day contract in Brunei. The rig will work for Shell from January 2020 to February 2020 at a day rate of $175,000. Drillship Discoverer India will drill an additional well in Egypt. The rig is now on contract until April 2020 at a day rate of $170,00. Drillship Deepwater Orion (former Ocean Rig Poseidon) is indicated as “idle.” Bassoe Offshore database shows that the rig is in Namibia.

This is simply a disastrous fleet status report for a company of Transocean’s size. The company has a whole fleet of stacked rigs, which were originally supposed to be reactivated as the recovery progresses but whose fate is now completely unclear. In addition, active rigs are having problems with keeping their employment status. In addition to Orion, Transocean will soon have to find something for Deepwater Asgard, which is on contract with Murphy Oil (MUR) until December 2019, and, of course, there’s a newbuild rig at the yard which is called Ultra-Deepwater Drillship TBN 1.

On the positive side, it’s good to see some day rate visibility and upside on the semi-sub side. Older semi-sub Paul B. Loyd, Jr. going for more than $200,000 in the UK part of the North Sea is definitely a good sign. My bet is that once we have a re-contracting wave for the modern harsh-environment semi-subs, we’ll see rates materially higher than the current $300,000.

In my recent article on Transocean’s decision to walk away from two newbuild drillships which were acquired in the Ocean Rig deal, I wrote that the pace of recovery was not as robust as Transocean hoped, so it had to prioritize dealing with 2023-2024 maturities instead of taking delivery of the rigs. It will be interesting to see the contents of the reports of drillers with material free floater supply like Valaris (VAL) or Seadrill (SDRL). Transocean’s current fleet status report signals that the recovery on the drillship side is not progressing well - other reports will tell whether it's an industry trend or a company-specific development.

Given the current market volatility, the near-term fate of Transocean's shares will depend on oil price fluctuations and general sentiment towards the offshore drilling industry rather than on a single fleet status report. However, it is clear that fundamental concerns regarding Transocean’s ability to employ its fleet and deal with its maturities are increasing. Transocean is set to report its third-quarter results in about 10 days, so stay tuned!

