iShares International Select Dividend ETF: Diversify With 5.8% Yield, But Watch For FX Risks

The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (NYSE:IDV), with $4.32 billion in total assets, is one of the largest exchange-traded funds focusing on foreign dividend-paying stocks. In this case, the exposure is to high yield stocks in developed market globally. By this measure, the fund naturally has a value type tilt and avoids growth type stocks that typically do not pay a dividend. IDV currently yields 5.8% through a quarterly dividend. Investors could consider adding a position to diversify an existing income portfolio. We highlight that the performance of the fund has been relatively weak in recent years based on a challenging environment, including a strong U.S. dollar pressuring the returns of foreign stocks. This article presents IDV and our view on where the fund is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Fund Composition

From covering a large number of exchange-traded funds from various fund sponsors and investment managers, one our frustrations is the sometimes confusing naming conventions. In this case, IDV is indeed an "international" ETF but is only including developed market companies, and apparently excludes Japan. iShares indeed makes it clear that IDV is based on "high dividend-paying equities in non-U.S. developed markets", but to us the word "international" should be more inclusive. The idea is that the countries considered developed typically have higher sovereign credit ratings, and thereby, are lower-risk in terms of geopolitical considerations. Still, we think that by excluding some potentially high-quality dividend paying companies from emerging markets, the fund lacks a true global diversification.

Based on the current fund holdings, 24.3% of the exposure is to companies from the United Kingdom, followed by 15.3% in Australian stocks as the two most well-represented nations. Italy and Sweden each representing about 8.5% of the fund, and France with a 7% weighting round out the top five. One of the challenges in building such a fund of global "high-yield developed market stocks" is that most of these countries, in fact, have relatively small capital markets with a limited number of companies to even qualify. The U.K. and Australia dominate such index given they provide a larger universe within the context of the investing mandate.

(Source: iShares)

On a sector basis, again it makes sense that the concentration is in financial services with a 38.3% weighting in the fund as the most represented sector. Banks and insurance companies are often the largest publicly traded institutions in many countries and typically pay dividends. High yield stocks are oftentimes found among utilities, which have a 12.9% weighting, followed by the communication sector with a 12.2% weight. Overall, we think the diversification among sectors is good considering the dividend focus.

(Source: iShares)

One of the positive aspects we like about IDV is the exposure to a number of stocks that are either not traded on a U.S. exchange or only have thinly traded over-the-counter shares. Overall, within a portfolio of 98 equities, the fund's holdings would be difficult to replicate for typical investors. The table below presents the performance data for the top 25 holdings in IDV. The largest position is in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:OTCPK:CBAUF) with a 3.7% weighting and a 7.3% dividend yield. Notable names among the top positions include Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) with a 2.84% weighting and BNP Paribas (OTCPK:OTCQX:BNPQF). We highlight that most of the stocks have a strong year-to-date performance in context coming out from depressed levels to end 2018, which included extreme volatility in Q4. Just including these 25 top holdings, the average stock is up 21% in 2019 and currently features a 6.2% dividend yield on average.

IDV Top 25 Holdings

(Source: Data by YCharts/Table by author)

Performance

IDV has had a rather muted performance in the past five years, up just 19.6% on a total return basis since, which for context compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which has climbed 77% over the period.

Data by YCharts

IDV's inception date from June 2007 also presents challenges from a difficult comparison period. The fund was basically started at the peak of the last bull market and experienced significant losses the following year through the financial crisis. The max drawdown reached a painful 70% from the peak by 2009. Since inception, the fund has only returned 18.5% on a cumulative basis, representing an average annual return of less than 2% on a total return basis. The figures here highlight the overall higher risk in international stocks.

(Source: iShares)

Generally, international stocks have been pressured in recent years from global macro trends, including slowing cyclical growth and more recent trade concerns from the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. Also, the U.S. dollar strengthened significantly going back to late 2014, as commodity prices collapsed that year, including oil. A stronger U.S. dollar generally has pressured the performance of international stocks and represents one of the main risks in the fund going forward.

Considering the fund currently has a 24% concentration in U.K.-based firms, it's worth pointing out that the British pound volatility in recent years since the Brexit vote has depreciated by nearly 25% against the dollar since its highs seen in 2014. This implies that the underlying holdings of IDV in British pound-based stocks fell in dollar terms. Indeed, even for a fund focused on "developed markets" otherwise, extreme levels of currency risk still play a role in the returns for U.S.-based investors.

Data by YCharts

Dividend

IDV's last dividend in the amount of $0.279370 per share was paid on September 30th. The quarterly amounts are variable and typically larger during the Q2 and Q4 payment periods considering some international companies pay either a single year-end type dividend or bi-annually. Based on an already published distribution schedule, investors can look forward to the next ex-dividend date on December 19, 2019, to be paid on December 26th. The distributions are made entirely from the underlying dividend income.

Last four IDV dividend payments

(Source: iShares)

The current yield at 5.77% is on the upper range of the historical trading range over the past decade. By this measure, we can say that IDV appears relatively cheap, if we assume the dividend yield should tighten going forward to revert towards the average level around 5%. While investment decisions should never be made on the basis of a single metric, the yield suggests some value.

Data by YCharts

IDV Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

A couple of noteworthy trends are ongoing, including favorable developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute, which have resulted in a strong rally for risk assets globally in recent weeks. Indeed, the S&P 500 is trading near its all-time high, while the U.S. dollar has also pulled back supporting international equities. IDV is up 10% from its lows in August.

While the markets appear bullish at this point, we think significant risks remain, including the uncertain underlying strength of the global economy. While not our base case, there's a thought that a final trade deal resolution between the U.S. and China could be the green light for a renaissance of global growth expectations, which, of course, would be bullish for IDV. In our view, it's more likely that the current weakness among economic indicators globally continues to lose momentum and policymakers struggle to support growth. Monitoring points for investors should include trends in the U.S. dollar, with further strength as a negative for IDV. We think a cautious view on foreign equities is prudent and rate IDV as a "Hold".

An alternative to IDV

We have some criticisms of IDV's structure, including a lack of exposure to emerging markets and relatively high concentration among U.K. and Australian firms, thus it is not a true "international ETF". The reality is there is no such high yield ETF with exposure to all global equity markets.

As an alternative to IDV, consider the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:IEFA). EAFE in the fund name stands for Europe, Australasia and the Far East, which is the same region IDV concentrates on. In contrast to IDV, IEFA is more of a broad market index-type fund without the dividend focus, and also features Japanese companies. IEFA includes over 2,400 stocks, which highlights its strategy of diversification.

While these two funds are objectively different enough, investors in IEFA still receive a sizable yield currently at 4%. IEFA has a stronger total return history, outperforming IDV convincingly over 5-year and 10-year periods. The expense ratio is also lower at just 0.07%, compared to 0.49% for IDV. Keep in mind that the underlying exposures are different, and it's possible IDV outperforms going forward, but we prefer IEFA, as it has a more balanced approach to "international developed market investing", in our opinion.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

IDV is a good option to gain exposure to international "developed market" high yield stocks, which can contribute positively to diversification of an existing portfolio, as these stocks are typically less correlated to U.S. equities. The current dividend yield at 5.77% is attractive, but keep in mind the fund has presented significant volatility over the past decade and FX risks remain a key concern. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

