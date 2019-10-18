Open Square Fund: Oil Thesis Update

It’s a Pascal wager now. Nothing so spiritual mind you, but certainly asymmetrical. We’ve forsaken the comfort of low volatility for transcendental gains, or at least gains that would have to garner a hallelujah to make this journey worth it. The crucible we found ourselves in throughout Q2 continued into Q3 despite hefty inventory draws. When we exited the second quarter, we wrote:

“We’re waiting to see if we’ve been right all along and the thread of time is short. These next few months will tell us whether our energy analysis has been spot on. Despite elevated inventories today, we see the data already beginning to turn. Perhaps demand isn’t as weak as the superficial analysis writ large trumpets and perhaps supplies really are constrained as capital dries up. Maybe . . . and maybe the market will believe it when it sees it. Until then, we’ll endure. If events shift the way we expect, we’ll emerge from the crucible in short order, tested, but well-rewarded.”

We wrote that because if inventories failed to decline in the summer season as predicted, then frankly we’d be wrong and would need to exit this thesis and say that keeping our investments after last year’s gains was ill-considered. So how did inventories do? Well, they fell, and crude fell at a historic pace. Yet we were only half right, which sometimes translates to being all wrong from a performance standpoint as oil prices failed to climb higher against a backdrop of US/China trade tensions and mediocre economic reports.

We forecast further inventory declines in the coming months as crude demand peaks in Q4 and supplies fail to keep pace. Demand needn’t grow significantly at this stage because supplies (specifically US production) are underwhelming and will disappoint as we cross into the new year. Now perhaps we’re wrong again as our record for the past twelve months indicates, but we’ll stay the course. If there is anything we're certain about in this uncertain environment it’s this: the oil market is woefully complacent. CTAs and quant funds that eschew fundamental analysis are pricing in the probability of a global recession over the near certainty of a supply shortage. Few are counting the barrels these days, and if they did, perhaps their boldness for shorting crude would be tempered. Nevertheless, we’ll follow the data and wait as inventories grind lower.

Two weeks before wrapping up this quarter something also happened. An attack so audacious that it’s still surprising to think that it hasn’t set off another open conflict in the Middle East. The US administration’s hesitancy for military action is a large factor for that, but the consequences of the attack will have wide-ranging implications. Let’s talk about Abqaiq.

Ripple Affects

On September 14, 25 missiles/drones launched by Iran, struck two sites in Saudi Arabia, the Khurais oil field and Abqaiq processing facility. Between the two, the Abqaiq facility sustained greater damage and is a more critical piece of Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure. As Bob McNally, of the Rapidan Energy Group said “[a] successful attack on Abqaiq would be akin to a massive heart attack for the oil market and global economy.” Well, we just had one, and for a few days, the heart stopped.

It’s Either Critical Or It’s Not

Abqaiq is a sprawling oil facility located in Eastern Saudi Arabia that serves as the main oil processing center for Arab Light and Extra Light crude. The facility has a total processing capacity of 7M bpd and collects/processes crude by separating the volatile natural gas and natural gas liquids crude stream, removing impurities, and readying/storing the oil for export. According to Aramco’s own bond prospectus, Abqaiq is... important. The company states:

“In addition, the Company also depends on critical assets to process its crude oil, such as the Abqaiq facility which is the Company’s largest oil process facility and processed approximately 50% of the Company’s crude oil production for the year ended 31 December 2018. If the Company’s critical transport systems or processing facilities were subject to a disruption, it could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations.” (emphasis added)

From an output perspective, the attack immediately halted production by 5.7M bpd for 2-3 days (i.e., 6% of global supplies). Satellite tracking corroborates this estimate as total inventories in Saudi Arabia fell by 10M barrels during this time, but such production has supposedly been recovered. Processing, however, has not. Prior to the attack, Abqaiq was processing 4.5M bpd, almost all of which was Arab Light and Extra Light crude oil. Conservatively, we believe 2-3M bpd of light crude processing will remain offline for months to come. For the oil market, you’d think an attack on such a site would matter, but after vaulting 15% on the first trading day after the attack, oil prices are lower today than before.

Certainly, some of this was because oil producers took the opportunity to sell futures and lock in higher prices for 2020, but the increase quickly as the Saudis comforted the market with its reassuring words. Three days after the attack, Saudi Arabia held a press conference and announced that production would return to pre-attack levels by the end of September. Two weeks later, the Saudis declared that the goal had been achieved and was on track to restore full production capacity to 12M bpd by the end of November.

So let’s get this straight. Before the attack, in Aramco’s own words, the Abqaiq facility was critical to processing half of its production, but shortly after sustaining heavy damage it’s a non-issue as production remains largely unaffected? Initial analysis indicates that the attack damaged or destroyed 5 of Abqaiq’s 18 oil and gas stabilization towers and 7 of 11 spheroids settlement vessels. Engineers familiar with the plant quickly surmised that the damage assessment alone would take weeks and repairs months.

Complex pressurized units assembled from made-to-measure parts will need to be demolished, repaired/replaced and tested. Even with the Saudi’s vast financial resources, this is a technically challenging repair heavily dependent on global service providers and manufacturers. The media though, no doubt familiar with refinery repairs and aided by stays at a Holiday Inn, expertly deduced that Saudi’s production and supplies were A-okay. Nothing to see, move along.

Listen To What’s Not Said

Parse the Kingdom’s words though and we begin to see the disconnect. We know that the Saudis define “production” as both oil produced at the wellhead and products supplied out of storage, which is akin to saying your monthly paycheck is your salary plus whatever you draw from savings, even if the latter is finite. Moreover, Abqaiq is a processing facility, one that removes corrosive hydrogen sulfide from raw crude and separates the crude from other condensates and gasses. While the Saudis can restore wellhead production, it’s doubtful they can process the crude into an exportable product with Abqaiq offline.

The government though is adamant about maintaining steady exports so while it’s unable to process light crude, it will draw down storage. To prolong inventories, Aramco has reduced crude inputs to their own downstream refineries. Domestic refineries consume ~2.6M bpd of crude, of which ~930K bpd are consumed by refineries wholly owned by Aramco with the remaining used by refineries operating under joint ventures. We anticipate Aramco starves its own plants first before pulling back on supplies for those co-owned with other partners.

While this action temporarily lowers inventory draws, it pushes the onus onto products. Petroleum products (i.e., diesel, gas, jet fuel, etc.) supplies will now fall, but the market at large isn’t focused on that. It’s looking at crude and for a fleeting moment there is no crude shortage. We believe that Aramco holds enough light crude to sustain pre-attack export levels for about a month, but by mid-October, inventories of Arab Light and Extra Light will run low. After inventories run out? A ~1M bpd product outage will be exacerbated by an additional ~1M bpd of light crude outage. At that stage, global inventories will tighten quickly. This naturally begs the question, why would the Saudis do this? Why wouldn’t they reveal the challenges they’re facing and sound the klaxon?

Strike A Pose, There’s Nothing To It

Perhaps a better way to understand Saudi Arabia’s messaging is to acknowledge that it has every reason to project confidence. If mortally struck by your enemy, would you openly advertise the full extent of the damage? Doubtful, which is why the official statements need to be filtered through the context of their situation. The Kingdom has multiple fronts to defend:

1) protect their reputation as the world’s reliable oil supplier, 2) mitigate the chances of OECD countries releasing their strategic petroleum reserves, 3) project national strength and stability, 4) bolster popular support and reaffirm government leadership, 5) preserve investor confidence in the upcoming Aramco IPO, and 6) project resolve and resilience in their oil operations to deter further attacks.

If the market is confusing or conflating the terms production, capacity, output and supplies, then so be it. It’s to the Saudi’s benefit. Having said that, the reality is much different as evidenced by what’s happening behind the scenes.

With the attack, the question now becomes how fast do inventories fall in the next few months as opposed to will they fall. Refineries in Asia will bear most of the brunt as they are the heaviest importers of Saudi’s light oil. After running down their stocks (ex., China’s own crude inventories fell close to 40M barrels in September), they’ll then reach out for short-haul imports first and eventually long-haul imports from the West. On the physical side, the rush seems to already be on as tanker tracking shows an increasing number of VLCCs headed for the gulf coast to load US oil. So even with recent US sanctions on Chinese tankers that spiked tanker rates, the market is still grabbing at oil and pricing in the added transportation costs. So someone somewhere knows what’s coming.

Russia, UAE and Iraq will certainly step-in to fill some of the gap and capture market share, but their ability to ramp is limited and any increased exports pale in comparison to the total outage. US production? Well as predicted, it’s flatlined. Just take a look at what’s happening to rig counts in the past few months. They’ve fallen significantly from 2.5-year highs.

With rig counts falling aggressively, we doubt there will be material growth heading into year-end. It’s more likely that US E&P companies say thank you for any oil price increase and bank the cash, appeasing weary investors as opposed to increasing expenditures to drill for more oil. For oil companies, they’re focused on investors given debt maturities beginning in 2020 and the collapse in investor sentiment. No need to provoke the ire of the group who holds lifesaving capital. None of this is priced in, however, because it’s difficult to buck the trend and predict US production stalling when your Excel lines have been largely up and to the right these past few years. Nonetheless, this is fracturing rock for oil with high decline rates and it’s capital intensive, but the capital markets are closed. We’ve said US production has reached an apogee, and the data is finally bearing that out.

High On Complacency

So why is the market so complacent? Well, arguably Abqaiq is a short-term outage, and eventually processing will be restored. Moreover, longer-term concerns surrounding supply and demand dominate the market. Specifically, the market is betting that the US administration is desperate for a deal with Iran given the lack of foreign policy successes, and once struck, 2M bpd of Iranian sanctioned crude will come racing back into the market.

We’re less sanguine about that prospect given that the Iranians want all sanctions removed before sitting down at the negotiating table, while the Trump administration wants to exert maximum pressure while negotiating. One would think that attacking Saudi Arabia so brashly means that the Iranian hard-liners have a stronger say over Iran’s course of action. Besides, if you had to negotiate, why not wait until after the US election to see who’s on the other side of the table, perhaps one with a more sympathetic ear?

On the demand side, the fear that a global recession could derail oil demand exists. While economic indicators have been weak worldwide (particularly manufacturing indices), global oil demand has still increased this year. In fact, here’s what global oil demand has looked like in the past 20 years, and the only time it dipped was in 2009 with the Great Recession. Are we in such dire straits today? While oil demand is on track to grow only 800K bpd this year, it is still growth, and inventories, adjusted for days of consumption (like any party, it’s not how much food you have on hand, it’s how many people are coming over) are at one of their lowest levels in years.

So overall this leaves the market short. Total liquids (crude and product) should decline globally in the coming weeks. Even before Abqaiq, we were forecasting global crude draws similar to Q4 2017 when OECD inventories of total liquids fell by ~120M barrels. Roughly, half of the draws would come from US storage and for crude take us to ~380M barrels before year-end. The last time US crude inventories approached even 400M barrels, WTI prices went above $70/barrel, more than 30% higher than today. Recall this is what we said in Q1:

“The same fundamental factors that led to the oil price spike in 2018 haven’t disappeared, they’ve only intensified. We’ve never thought that the majority of the Q4 fall was justified from a physical inventory perspective, and if we are correct, the next two quarters should bear that out as we recover. For oil bulls, it may seem like 2018 was a wasted year; another in an already long multi-year thesis. Yet we’ve never viewed it so. To us it was a confirmatory year because if massive oversupply still resulted in flat inventories, what becomes of inventories when the oversupply is removed? This time around, the recent price increases have less to do with financial wagering, and more to do with tighter inventories as refiners compete for the limited supplies. Put simply, the physical market is and will guide the financial one higher.

Now that was all before Abqaiq. In addition to the higher seasonal demand, the repercussions from Abqaiq will become clearer as the quarter continues. We anticipate product inventories to show the immediate effects from Abqaiq’s inability to process light crude. By reducing supplies to its refineries in a bid to preserve stocks, the Saudis will either have to import more products for their own needs and/or supply less to the market. The effects of a product's outage should show up in higher refinery crack spreads (i.e., the refiner margin for buying crude and turning it into products). Sure enough, crack spreads have begun to spike, which spurs refiners to run hard into year-end and pull crude along with it.

By mid-October, after Saudi light crude stocks run low, the crude impact will begin to ripple through the market. The light crude shortage should become apparent by November. While some complex refiners can substitute medium/heavy crude instead, simple hydroskimming/topping refineries would be unable to process heavier crude, so something has to give. Even if we were to assume Abqaiq was out for only a few months, we’re likely to witness global light inventories fall at a surprising rate and the prices of the light benchmarks (WTI & Brent) fly.

You simply cannot paper over an outage of that magnitude, especially one that coincides with heavy demand season. Going into 2020, we anticipate US production will stagnate, and US/Iranian (supplies) and US/China (demand) concerns to become the key overhang to oil markets, but by then our inventory backdrop should be quite different. It won’t just be lower, it may be historically so.

Post Script - IPO

Lastly, something curious happened after Abqaiq. The Saudis have pushed forward with their initial public offering (“IPO”) of Saudi Aramco. This on-again/off-again IPO even though oil prices fell back below $60/barrel and their main oil processing plant under repair. The media reports that the Saudis are looking for a $2T valuation for Aramco. Note that “T” stands for trillions, and we can guarantee you there’s no way such a valuation becomes remotely possible without a catalyst (read: higher oil prices).

We don’t think it’s a coincidence that the Saudis are aggressively advancing the IPO right now. They know exactly the severity of the outage and the likely consequences. Even a small initial domestic listing would allow them to generate excitement for a larger one when they ride the wave of growing investor demand as oil prices inflect. Watch the Saudis make lemonade out of 25 Iranian lemons.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.