My Latest Purchases And Plans - Tobacco And Energy Dividends Are Still Appealing

I took the opportunity and completely filled two large positions, adding several more and am looking at initiating new ones.

There are still some opportunities to be had in the market, if you know where to look.

During the past week, signs of improved trade relations have caused somewhat of a stabilization and improvement. Once again, most companies are trading high.

In my last more general article, titled "Here Are The Stocks I'm Buying In The Next Dip," I presented some of the stocks I was preparing to buy if a dip materialized. Now, a strong dip did not truly materialize, but the market has recovered somewhat in the light of positive trade news, with only a few sectors still presenting appealing buys.

In order to spread out my buys and also continuously invest/reinvest, I try to make it a habit to buy something every week or every second week or so. During the past three weeks, I've been an active buyer of several companies, and here I'm going to show you which ones they are and how they correlate to what I wrote in that last article.

Taking Advantage of Undervaluation

Because I trade from Sweden, the FX involved currently means that any company I buy that isn't traded in SEK better show significant undervaluation on several levels for me to even be remotely interested in purchasing company shares.

Those of you who follow my articles know a bit about my prerequisites and perspectives when it comes to picking stocks to invest in. My watch list includes a large number of stocks, but usually very few of these stocks are companies I consider buys at any one time.

My aim isn't "get-rich-quick." By Swedish metrics, I'm already pretty damn wealthy and financially independent to boot, so another zero in my net worth doesn't really matter to me any longer. My goal is patiently waiting and the purchasing of safe and consistent dividend-paying companies - primarily American, Canadian, German, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Finnish. The building of something that'll outlast me.

The reason for focusing on these countries is the ease of trading the stocks found therein. I'm not saying that other nations don't have excellent companies - they certainly do. My broker/s don't offer electronic trading with them, however, making purchasing British, Russian or French stocks a bit of an exercise and a costly one with a minimum position size of around $3,000-5,000 in order to offset the high trading fee. This is usually more than I'm comfortable investing in a single investment - with exceptions like Renault (OTC:RNSDF) and Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF).

All of Europe remains what I consider to be generally overvalued, and while opportunities exist in some euro-denominated countries, the euro is actually currently just as bad in terms of FX as the US dollar. Add to that that Germany has worse taxation regulations than the US in terms of what I have to do to get my withholding taxes back, in addition to the conservative overall dividend policies, and it should be pretty obvious why my current focus is the purchase of more Canadian and American stocks for my portfolio, with the USD actually having recovered somewhat towards the SEK.

The stocks which I found attractive and purchased

In my list in the recent article, I posited that the following companies might be attractive to purchase in the coming weeks. The bolded companies are those which I've invested in during the past 2-3 weeks.

Altria (MO)

British American Tobacco (BTI)

Energy Transfer (ET)

3M Company (MMM)

FedEx (FDX)

Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF)

In addition to the companies mentioned, I also purchased shares in:

MPLX LP (MPLX)

AGNC Investment Corp. 6.5% DPRP PFD (AGNCO)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Let's run through one by one, quick and dirty, to showcase my thinking.

Tobacco

I've had a position in Altria for a long time. I decided to double down on Altria at this valuation. I will be publishing an article on the stock shortly (already written), where I outline my thinking of the potential upside or rather lack of potential long-term downside.

Altria's valuation at this time has been extremely compelling.

The story is essentially a fear of incoming regulation and the company's declining core market of cigarettes. I come down on the long-term bullish side in the company and decided a long time ago that I wouldn't let nay-saying let me doubt the fundamental strength of the company. Tobacco isn't going anywhere, even in the unlikely case that vaping is - Altria, to me, is a buy. I go more into this in my Altria-specific article.

Altria's current valuation of around 10.5 times earnings means that the potential upside even trading at a historical discount is close to 20% annual returns long-term - and that's essentially the neutral case. Given the extremely appealing risk/reward ratio, I took the plunge and extended my exposure to a full position here.

I may buy more if the company's share price deteriorates further, but for now, I'm very happy with my position. As such, the stated goal in my article of maxed-out exposure for the time being has been reached.

BTI is a similar story to Altria - with different brands involved and a slightly different profile. The arguments for investing are essentially the same, however. As I wrote in my earlier article, simply returning to standard valuations will yield annual returns of up to 30%. Trading sideways isn't really a worry - you'd still be making money thanks to the dividend. While the company isn't materially as easy to forecast as Altria, at least looking at FactSet data, it's still a risk-reward play I consider excellent. I haven't published a company-specific article on it as of yet, so you'll have to make do with the current bull-oriented ones there. They go into excellent detail.

Let me add this.

Even trading flatly or negatively over the next few years, the dividend growth will at the very least guarantee you'll not be losing money on one of the world's most premier tobacco companies. What more could one ask for in terms of risk/reward?

Altria is the superior of the two. It's more predictable. That does not make BTI bad. In fact, in broader terms of the market, it's an excellent company.

It makes it easy to extend my position in this excellent company to a full "Half" allocation, with the potential for adding more. I may do so even over the next few days.

Energy

So in terms of my tobacco holdings, my private portfolio is now actually in very good shape at almost 2% exposure. I've reached some of my goals. Only Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is a company I really want more. For those of you reading my article where I go through September results, I said that I wanted to put upwards of (at the most) $8,000 to work. I'm happy to say that the amount of capital being invested during October will be in the upper range of the stated interval of that article, finally reducing my cash/liquid position somewhat.

The second undervalued sector, Energy, brought the following purchases.

I mention often that my exposure to energy in general is far too small. I'm trying to remedy that in steps, and purchases in this company is one of them. As I wrote in the article, I rely on minds more involved in the energy market to make certain I pick "good" candidates, but this MLP stands out in terms of valuation, growth prospects and M&As. With a continued discount of over 50%, the forward upside is considerable.

I don't expect a whole lot of dividend growth going forward here - that's not the point of this investment (nor the next one in the sector). The point is some potential upside in this sector, of which I currently have little to none.

Energy Transfer stands out from the rest because of its latest deals, the growth prospects going forward even at "Poor" crude prices, and the valuation, with a 24-28% CAGR five-year potential going forward. The current midstream/oil bear market is ongoing, but at these valuations, I'm not worried even if it were to continue for far longer. Much like with tobacco, people "need" oil. People need crude. Anyone who believes that the renewable revolution will be fast, or easy, represents someone I easily disregard - even if I personally hope for a quick renewable revolution.

Hence, Energy Transfer.

My position isn't "full" yet. I buy bite-sized chunks here (as I always do), but the purchase was done at solid valuation and increased my projected annualized income by a small amount.

MPLX on the other hand was a relatively small buy for a number of reasons. I was already long the company - and the extension was done both in my corporate and my private account - but the small forward uncertainty caused me to dial back my potential investment here a bit. The activist involvement poses a question, because even understanding what's happening, it's hard to see what way things "will" be going at this time. Because the proposal isn't likely to be adopted, I nonetheless invested, but I keep my exposure here at careful levels.

MPLX, activist investors notwithstanding, is a quality company, and investing at the current valuation means a discounted cost basis which stands up even to further deterioration, should it occur. It has an appealing asset mix, with a good cash flow and an excellent distribution history, and its relationship with MPC gives it some safety in terms of M&As.

MPLX is the fifth-largest MLP in NA, and its ambitions are to become involved in every part of the oil/gas chain. That's something I'm happy to invest in, even if the recent news makes me a bit more cautious.

Energy is one of my weaker points - and it's one I'm looking to strengthen. For a long time, I've been looking closer at more traditional companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) as well as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). Both of these are companies I may invest in going forward in order to diversify and "shore up" my energy investments. As of now, the energy part in my portfolio is unsatisfying, coming in at under 2%. There are Swedish/Scandinavian companies to look at here as well, and Norwegian ones - Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) and Equinor (EQNR) to name a few.

It's a sector I've mostly kept out of, but one I'm looking to get more into. In doing so and when doing so in the NA market, however, I rely on people who know much more about the space than I do.

Industrial/Logistics

I was lucky and decided to increase my 3M stake prior to the start of what I view as somewhat of a recovery here. My portfolio holding is now at a "Half" position - very favorable, considering it's an NA company and not one that's been on sale for that long.

Current valuations for the company still support somewhat of a buy thesis, but following recent growth, this thesis is weakened somewhat. 3M Company remains disconnected from the historically attributed market premium to the company's share price, but any premium is just that. A premium. We also needn't go farther back than 5-7 years to see that this company can be undervalued in terms of fair value as well.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Regardless of this, however, an average of 5-6% EPS growth per annum with decent growth potential offsets the risk of the current restructuring somewhat, and I consider the company's core operations ridiculously strong. 3M is an easy buy, and a 3.55% yield is still a damn decent yield, with a good potential for ~15% annual returns at merely a return to the market-attributed premium.

Wow. Just wow. Few companies seem more hated than FedEx right now. The TNT M&A and the company's troubles in its core segment all seem to have people running scared while at the same time seemingly forget some of the company's core market penetration and "safeties", not to mention the near sub-20% dividend payout and growth potential here. While the company hasn't outperformed the S&P 500 by much over the past 20 years, dividend growth rate is well above average at 18.2% per year.

Troubles? Sure, plenty. Troubles that will spell some sort of long-term issue for the company? To that, I say "Nah." I managed to buy a small collection of shares at a price below $140/share. While my own position here is in the red now, this is a company I want to load up on more - frequently - for the very long-term.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

It's certainly not a stock for everyone given the limited yield and industry headwinds, but to downright ignore the company at these valuations is, in my view, a damned mistake. We can see the tendencies in the history of the company stock price. Violent drops are not uncommon, but what follows them once the company once again improves?

I believe the current valuation of 10 times earnings will eventually be followed by a recovery to valuations of 17-18 times earnings, once (not if) the company gets its issues under control.

Other

I also made two buys which I didn't announce/plan beforehand.

Realizing that my corporate account lacked the proper exposure to this undervalued giant, I went ahead and purchased a full position in that investment account. Now, mind you, a full position in that account is about 1/5th of a full position in my private investment account in actual cash value. The cash flow into the corporate account is simply on a much smaller monthly basis.

On the other hand, my corporate account has a much more appealing dividend diversification in terms of payout dates and lacks the March/April-heavy payout structure otherwise typical of a Scandinavian investment account.

Valuation for SPG is obviously still appealing.

To the naysayers here I say - Its A-rated operations are fine despite the predicted retail troubles, and the company is more than well-positioned for future safety, if not explosive growth. That makes purchasing SPG at these valuations not only beneficial but what I would also consider one of the best risk/reward proposals of the year. My bullish stance on this company remains - buy it if you see it the same way.

My private account is filled to the gills with SPG (beyond a full position), and now my corporate is as well.

Here things get a bit more interesting.

One of my aims is to increase my cash-like/pref/bond positions in my portfolio, as I want to put capital to work, but not necessarily in stocks, which at times of market uncertainty can become volatile. Because I live in Sweden, the possibilities of doing so due to regulations are extremely limited.

I can't buy the ETFs and funds you might be familiar with. I'm not allowed to buy MINT. I can't touch SPTL. SCHZ? Forget it. My selection of funds and possibilities for cash-equivalent and attractive pref placements within these regions are very small. I've found a few, however.

Every month I put some cash into the Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF (IVDUCUSD). I also use the Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF (IVDTYUSD). They're decent, offering some yield and exposure, but I unfortunately lack the possibilities given to other investors. They're also traded in EUR.

This unfortunately also includes local preferred stock in Sweden. Our preferred stock (which in its number is extremely limited) is traded at ridiculous premiums to call, at unappealing yields, and once again, extremely limited numbers.

As such, I use NA preferred stock to some extent - and thus far, it's been very positive. Because of my limited experience in these stocks, I put my faith in those who in my view have the knowledge and who've also proven their method.

When it comes to prefs, my choice is Colorado Wealth Management Fund. This is not a shill for the investor or the related service - merely a statement of fact. This investor has been instrumental in picking the preferred stock I hold, all of which are currently in the green - and the history to back up the method is there.

So when the service/investor posted the article "Easy Money From AGNC's New Preferred Share," I went ahead and loaded up - as I've done due to similar articles.

I, of course, do my own due diligence with respect to the investments. The fact of the matter is, however, that as much as we all try to be multi-hyphenates, there are few things that beat a truly knowledgeable individual in a certain sector. Just as most of you could only remotely grasp the importance of a Swedish-only company such as Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), I try to know my limitations, and this is certainly one of them.

Now, my current pref/bond position is at barely 1.3% of total portfolio allocation. Liquid cash is still at 15.5%. It's a slow process. But initially, and beginning in 2019, my pref/bond position was zero.

As such, it's an improvement.

Why didn't I buy...

There was one company I said I'd look at, but haven't bought stock in as of yet. I have an already large position in Ocean Yield, but I haven't gone ahead and extended it to a full percentage of my total portfolio, as has been my plan during this year.

The reasoning is simple and can be found in my articles on the company. I'm waiting for further clarity regarding the FPSO question which, if not solved positively, will result in a dividend cut. Regardless of the long, long prior warning, I don't consider this fully priced in and believe the stock will fall should such a cut materialize.

My current cost basis is acceptable, and I don't feel as though I'm being left out not purchasing at these levels. Still, I do rate the company a "BUY" at today's valuation, particularly if you want exposure and currently have none.

I will be coming out with an update on the company after I contact the IR department to see where things are going in the next quarter.

Wrapping up

It's been a busy few weeks. I've put a considerable amount of capital to work - almost the entirety of the amount of the upper range which I guided for in my last portfolio review. My projected annual dividend has grown, slightly offset by FX, but more important to me, I'm continuing to reduce the impact of singular dividend stocks to the overall dividends received.

Why is this important?

Because of the original shape of my portfolio a few years back, I had almost a 10-12% allocation in certain Swedish companies. These are not exactly known, most of them, for dividend growth stability, instead focusing on company/fiscal safety and high payout ratios during "good times".

While this is commendable in certain respects, it means that those of us living off dividends or seeking to do so might experience volatile earnings shifts if profits go down. And I have.

In 2018/2019, the Swedish construction sector sagged. As a result, both of my holdings of Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) and NCC (OTC:NCCBF) cut their dividends - with a chainsaw. My cash loss for the year on the reduced dividend was more than $1,600, due to the position sizing. At the time, this approached an 8% dividend loss for the year.

For the next fiscal, I expect another core holding of mine, Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), which currently accounts for nearly 9.1% of my projected annual dividend income, to cut the dividend somewhat. It has to in order to follow the board's recommendation of 50% payout.

High dividend allocation to singular holdings is only acceptable if the dividend safety is high. Even if Swedbank is a quality bank, and I've no plans to ever cut the position, the fact is that even good companies may experience short-term volatility - and in Sweden, this means cutting dividends.

This is why my long-term ambitions include further diversification and one of the reasons I specifically target foreign stock investments.

From that respect, October and November are turning out to be record-breaking months. More dividends, more purchases, and more diversification.

Thank you for reading this update - let me know if you've any questions, advice or comments!

