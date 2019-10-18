Natural Gas Prices Poised To Move Higher Given A Colder Outlook And One That Could Persist Into November

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is being monitored as it's expected to move towards the northern Gulf Coast Friday/Friday night.

EIA inventory build of 104 BCF places stockpiles into a surplus versus the five-year average; withdrawals however could begin as early as the last week of October.

Investment Thesis

Confidence on cold impacting the central, southern, and eastern U.S. late October into November increases after forecast models turn colder and the longer-range ECMWF suggests the blocking pattern lingering into the early parts of November.

Despite a triple-digit inventory build and week/week increase in production, weather rules and stronger evidence of a colder late October potentially persisting into November drive prices higher on Thursday

On Thursday, the November contract settled higher about 0.70% or 1.5 cents ($0.015) to $2.318/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the December contract settled up 2.1 cents ($0.021) to $2.516/MMBtu, the January contract settled up 2.1 cents ($0.021) to $2.633/MMBtu, and the February contract settled up 2.3 cents ($0.023) to $2.598/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month November contract over the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished higher 1.22% to $19.87.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 4.09% and 2.73% at $14.01 and $12.40, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 4.17% and 2.87% at $136.55 and $30.03, respectively.

EIA inventory build of 104 BCF is the third triple-digit build in four weeks and places stockpiles for the first time this year in a surplus versus the five-year average

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 104 BCF for the week ending October 11. This fell within the trading range of 101-117 BCF, albeit on the lower end, and slightly less than consensus estimate of 106 BCF. The build of 104 BCF for the week ending October 11 is compared to the 82 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 81 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,519 BCF vs. 3,025 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,505 BCF. This now puts current levels at a surplus vs. the five-year average. Stocks are now 494 BCF higher than last year and 14 BCF higher than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of October 7-11.

Production increases week over week while demand remained unchanged in latest EIA supply/demand report

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon. The data showed that week/week total production increased 0.4 BCF/d, from 97.9 BCF/d to 98.3 BCF/d, for the week ending October 16. That puts the year/year at a surplus at 7.3 BCF/d (98.3 BCF/d vs. 91.0 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand remained unchanged week/week at 81.5 BCF/d for the week ending October 16, with the year/year up 2.5 BCF/d (81.5 BCF/d vs. 79.0 BCF/d).

Increases in marketed production and dry production led to the week/week supply increase. Decreases in U.S. power, industrial consumption, and exports to Mexico were offset by increases in residential/commercial consumption and LNG exports to keep week/week demand unchanged. Overall, the report was in favor of supply with the week/week increase. Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending October 16.

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending October 16.

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

Colder changes to the weather pattern across the central, southern, and eastern U.S. coming next week; cold expected to linger through late October into early November

Changes in our sensible weather will take place across much of the nation over the next seven days. This includes the pattern turning decisively colder (after a brief over the weekend into early next week) primarily over the central U.S. early to mid next week as a blocking pattern takes shape. This colder pattern will be punctuated by multiple reinforcing cold shots, each driven by an east-southeastward tracking storm system.

The next five days (or through early next week) will feature temperatures bouncing back to milder, more seasonable levels across the central and eastern U.S. as upper ridging quickly builds over the Rockies/Plains and translates eastward. Concurrently, another broad upper level trough/cyclonic flow will move into the western U.S. from the Gulf of Alaska reintroducing another round of cold temperatures over the region this weekend. This broad upper level trough will play a prominent role in the weather pattern in the medium range (6-16 day time frame) across the central and eventually the eastern U.S. as it's forecast to park over central Canada inducing perpetual, reinforcing cold shots into the central and eventually eastern U.S.

The first wave of cold and initial transition to colder temperatures across the central U.S. will take place Sunday through Wednesday of next week (or in the 4-6 day time period) as this upper level trough/broad cyclonic flow translates eastward. At the surface, the first in a series of storm systems (Sun.-Tues.) will track eastward across the northern U.S. and will help in ushering cooler air from Canada into the Lower 48.

On the heels of the first wave of cold will be a second reinforcing shot of cold (associated with another east-southeast tracking storm system) that will advect from Canada into the central U.S. Thursday through Sunday (7-10 day time frame). Figure 7 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 24-29) temperature pattern.

Right in behind that will be a third and potentially fourth storm system that will track near the U.S.-Canadian border. This will help to bring in additional reinforcing shots of cold air into the Lower 48 during the week of Monday, October 28 (11-16 day time frame). Figure 8 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (October 28-November 2) temperature pattern.

Overall, the weather pattern will turn colder, more fall-like for the final two weeks of October. The outlook in the 7-16 day time frame has trended colder over the past 24-48 hours adding additional heating demand. The long-range (46-day) ECMWF model has also trended colder in its latest update on Thursday evening in keeping the blocking pattern (cold air intrusion risks) in play through the first week of November. Figure 9 below is a map from the latest (Thursday's) ECMWF Weekly 46-day long-range model depicting the 11-18 day (October 28-November 4) temperature pattern.

Figure 10 below is a map from the latest (Thursday's) ECMWF Weekly 46-day long-range model depicting the 14-21 day (October 31-November 7) temperature pattern.

Monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen in the Gulf of Mexico; could become Nestor on Friday

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, currently located over the western Gulf of Mexico, could strengthen into a tropical or subtropical storm on Friday. This system is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast Friday and Friday night and then move over portions of the southeastern United States on Saturday. Figure 11 below is a map of Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen's projected track.

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite week/week increase in production supporting continued strong supply, and a weekly injection in the triple digits on Thursday, the weather remains the primary driver in prices.

Natural gas prices should increase some after forecast models turn colder adding additional heating demand in the 7-16 day outlook. Furthermore, there's stronger evidence that this blocking pattern will persist through late October and even potentially extend into the first week of November. Additionally, given the current outlook, natural gas withdrawals could begin as early as the last week of October.

Expect a price range between $2.20 and $2.45 over the next week for the front-month November futures contract. UNG will trade between $18.00 and $21.50.

Figure 12 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 12: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 13 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 13: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Figure 14 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 14: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

