Short And Sharp: Brexit - Please Are We There Yet?

The UK and European Union (EU) have today reached a Brexit deal, paving the way to a UK exit on 31 October. However, before you get your party hats out (or funeral suit, depending on your Brexit position), uncertainty still reigns -the deal needs to win the backing of the UK's fractious parliament on Saturday before it is officially passed.

The key features of the deal include a scrapping of the controversial Irish backstop and keeping Northern Ireland aligned to EU customs and tariffs rules. This agreement means customs checks will take place in the Irish sea, not at the Irish land border. It keeps Northern Ireland closer to the Irish Republic and the European Union, while permitting the rest of the UK to have a far more distant relationship with the EU. This is a harder Brexit than Theresa May's deal (which was rejected by UK parliament three times).

The response across Parliament has been mixed. Unsurprisingly, both Labour and Scottish National Party leaders, Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon, respectively, do not support the deal. Most importantly, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which props up the government has confirmed that it will vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Saturday's crucial vote.

Without the DUP's support, Saturday's vote will be very close. As it stands, Boris may be around 61 votes short of a majority, essentially requiring him to pick up support from both inside and outside his party in order to get his deal through Parliament. That means Boris must rely on a pool of MPs that range from having been expelled from his party, risk being expelled from the opposition party if they vote with Boris, have only ever supported a no-deal Brexit and will look to the DUP for guidance, and his own brother-and even that last one isn't a slam-dunk. He may have some wooing to do before Saturday.

Yet if the vote fails to pass, one has to assume that Boris will abide by the Benn Bill and request an extension till 31 January 2020. Boris will then be likely to play a convincing public relations game, blaming Remainers and the Labour party, and launching a strong bid for a general election. Current polls suggest the Conservatives would win a clear majority in an election, thereby no longer requiring the DUP to prop them up and theoretically permitting Boris to drive home any deal he favours.

If the vote passes then, assuming all the legal minutiae is cleared up in time, the UK will leave the EU on 31 October.

As always, the sterling is giving us the clearest indication of sentiment. The pound's jump this week had been propelled by twin jets - firstly, the prospect of an end to Brexit limbo and secondly, the fact that a deal reduces the likelihood of a Corbyn-led government at the next election, together with the spectre of nationalisation and aggressive corporate tax hikes. In the immediate aftermath of the deal announcement, the sterling extended its strong rally, rising to within a whisker of $1.30, before weakening back to around $1.28 as concerns about the DUP's lack of support took its toll.

Negative positioning suggests that, if the deal passes on Saturday, you could see another leg-up in the pound to around $1.35-$1.40. Yet, a return to the pre-referendum $1.50 remains unlikely. The endless negotiations and haze of uncertainty of the past three years have taken its toll on the UK economy and it will still likely endure some economic pain on leaving the EU, even with a deal.

If the deal fails on Saturday, the sterling may re-test lows of $1.20 and, looking beyond that, if a "no-deal Brexit" once again rears its ugly head, a level of $1.10 or below would be likely.

In the bond market, a deal on Saturday should see gilt yields rising. The UK Chancellor has already signalled a meaningful fiscal stimulus package is on its way, while the lifting of a key geopolitical risk would likely see global bond yields also rise - provided no further bad news on the U.S./China trade front materialises this weekend.

Yet, despite celebrations about avoidance of a no-deal Brexit, the cold hard reality of Brexit (even a soft one) will eventually hit and UK risk assets may suffer some renewed weakness. There is still significant uncertainty and potential potholes ahead - investors should be mindful of over-exuberance.

