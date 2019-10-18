FX Daily: Brexit Deal Done, But The Key Hurdle Is Parliament

By Petr Krpata, Chief EMEA FX and IR Strategist

Our base case is that the Brexit deal will fail to get approved this Saturday. This, coupled with the pound already trading at a premium vs. the euro, suggests some reversal in sterling's gains.

USD: Still a high bar for more pronounced dollar decline

The soft US manufacturing output yesterday further boosted the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month (our economists expect the Fed to then follow with an additional two cuts in December and January). While clearly not positive for the US dollar, this should have a limited negative effect on the currency if recent history is any guide. The Fed has taken a reactive, rather than pro-active, approach to the deteriorating US data with a limited pre-commitment to a meaningful easing cycle. If this stance prevails, US and global growth expectations are likely to remain muted and this will keep a degree of support for the still relatively high USD interest rate differential vs. the rest of G10 FX. In China, 3Q growth slowed to 6%, with material infrastructure investments offsetting the trade war effect. If there is limited progress on the trade war front, our economists expect the government to boost infrastructure spending further.

EUR: European FX pricing in Brexit deal

EUR/USD broke above the 1.1100 level in response to the Brexit deal announcement. However, our view that the deal will be narrowly rejected by Parliament this Saturday suggests that further gains will be limited. This should also be the case for central and eastern European FX, which reacted positively to the Brexit deal news. The currencies should reverse some of their gains early next week.

GBP: Deal done, but the key hurdle is Parliament

Although the UK and the EU have reached a Brexit deal, it remains uncertain if it can pass in Parliament, largely due to the DUP's rejection of the deal. Our base case is that a deal will likely fail to get approved this Saturday, albeit by a very small margin of possibly two to three votes. This, coupled with GBP already trading at a premium vs. EUR, suggests some reversal in sterling's gains. Our EUR/GBP short-term fair value model suggests that EUR/GBP is around 2% cheap, which suggests that EUR/GBP may head towards the 0.88 level should the deal not be passed over the weekend. Even if Parliament does not ratify the deal, we still believe the odds of a hard Brexit have decreased (vs. the state of affairs early last week) and so has the downside to sterling.

AUD: No November cut, but what next?

Better-than-expected Australian September unemployment data gave some relief to falling rate expectations. While a November rate cut has been mostly priced out, questions about the Reserve Bank of Australia's next steps remain open. Inflation (at 1.6%) and the unemployment rate at (5.2%) are still below the 2-3% and 4.5% targets indicated by the Bank, so speculation about the use of quantitative easing has mounted, given the already low policy rates (0.75%). As per “Australia: Is the RBA heading to QE?”, we think QE is unwarranted for the time being.

Content Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more.

Original post

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.