Bank Of America: Q3 Results Support Our 10-12% Annual Return Buy Case

At $30.17, the shares offer a 10-12% annual returnand the best risk/reward among large U.S. banks. We reiterate our Buy rating.

While the strength in Q3 results was consumer-led, there was also good progress in Global Banking and Global Markets.

Good cost control and buybacks mean that the bank's stable revenues led to an +13.8% year-on-year growth in EPS.

Net Interest Income was stable despite lower rates, thanks to cheap deposits and loan growth; FY19 guidance for 1% growth was confirmed.

Bank of America's 19Q3 results demonstrated its ability to maintain its current earnings, in line with our Buy case initiated in early October.

Introduction

Bank of America (BAC) reported its 19Q3 results yesterday, with shares closing another 1.5% higher for the day, taking the return during the 2 weeks since our initial Buy recommendation earlier this month to 8.5%.

As we will explain below, the Q3 results were in line with our investment case, and we continue to believe that BAC shares can deliver a 10-12% annual return in the medium term.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy recommendation was based on BAC being able to maintain its current level of earnings, and assumes the following:

Large U.S. retail banks are natural “GDP+” earnings growers, and BAC is one of the most competitive players in this group

BAC can maintain its current earnings, with a small decline in Net Interest Yield being offset by moderate loan growth and flat/down expenses.

Current earnings, at approx. 9.4% of market capitalisation, being deployed as approx. 2.4% in dividends, 2% for growth and 5% in buybacks

BAC can generate a Net Income growth of 0-2% p.a. which, combined with buybacks worth 5% p.a., deliver an EPS growth of 5-7% p.a.

An upward re-rating from the current 10.6x (on adjusted 2018 EPS) to 11.7x, adding 2% p.a. to share price appreciation

No imminent risk of a downturn in the U.S., and BAC is well-positioned for any downturn, thanks to its strong balance sheet

Based on the above, BAC shares offer a 10-12% annual return, from 2.4% in dividends and 7-9% share price appreciation (from 5-7% in EPS growth and 2% in share price appreciation from the upward re-rating).

Group Results Overview

BAC's 19Q3 results showed the its ability to grow earnings with a combination of stable revenues, good cost control and buybacks.

Highlights from BAC's Q3 financials are below - we focus on growth rates excluding the $2.1bn impairment charge the pending (June-2020) termination of its merchant services joint venture with First Data (as announced in July):

BAC 19Q3 Results – Key Figures (Reported Basis) NB. 19Q3 YTD "excluding JV impairment" figures are Blue Sky estimates. Source: BAC results supplement (19Q3).

During 19Q3, BAC's revenues grew 0.4% year-on-year, while expenses also grew 0.4%. Provisions were up 8.8% due to reserve releases in the prior year. Profit Before Tax was down 0.4%. Net income grew 4.3% year-on-year due to lower tax and, with share count having been reduced by 8.0% through buybacks, means that EPS grew +13.8% year-on-year.

BAC's Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") of 15.6% for 19Q3 was stable year-on-year, though still lower than JP Morgan’s (JPM) 18%. BAC's Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio was 11.4%, nearly 200 bps above the minimum required.

We look at BAC's revenue and expenses in more detail below.

Net Interest Revenues

BAC's Net Interest Revenue showed only a limited impact from the lower rates environment, growing 1.0% year-on-year during 19Q3, from a 3.7% increase in average total loans and a 4 bps drop in Net Yield on earning assets:

BAC Interest Revenue & Loans (19Q3) NB. FTE = Fully-Taxed Equivalent. Source: BAC results supplement (19Q3).

BAC's loan growth continued to be solid. The 3.7% growth in total loans i n 19Q3 came after the sale of $9bn of non-core consumer real estate loans, which reduced growth by approx. 100 bps. Excluding loans in run-off, loans in business segments grew a strong +6.0% year-on-year, led by growth in Consumer Banking and Global Banking.

Looking at the last 5 quarters, BAC has maintained a stable Net Interest Income, despite the falling rates outlook, as it continued to able to offset lower interest income on assets by cheap deposits and loan growth:

BAC Net Interest Income & Net Interest Yield (Last 5 Quarters) Source: BAC results presentation (19Q3).

Management explicitly reaffirmed the existing guidance for an 1% growth in Net Interest Income for full-year 2019, even with another rate cut in Q4. As BAC's CFO again explained, the impact of lower rates on income is partially offset by the lower rate on its long-term debt and on its Global Markets funding, as well as by growth in loans and in deposits:

“On our Q2 earnings call, we reviewed our expectation that Net Interest Income could grow roughly 1% for the full year of 2019 over 2018. That expectation has not changed, despite the lower long-end rates and the expectation for another short-end rate cut in Q4 … In addition, given the decline in long-end rates over the past couple of quarters, reinvestment rates on securities and mortgages is expected to dilute current portfolio yields. However, LIBOR rates have reduced the cost of our long-term debt and the funding of our Global Markets business. This, plus loan and deposit growth, are expected to partially offset the headwinds.” Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (19Q3 earnings call)

BAC has a good record in loan growth. Since 2016, after much of the impact of pre-crisis loans has subsided, BAC been able to grow its loan book steadily, and its Net Interest Income even faster (helped by the up cycle in rates):

BAC Loan Growth vs. Net Interest Income Growth (2013-19Q3A) Source: BAC results supplements.

Non-Interest Revenues

BAC also showed a stable performance in Non-interest revenues, which were down 0.4% year-on-year for Q3 and down 1.7% for year-to-date. Growth would have been positive if not for the decline in “other income”, which included an equity investment gain in the prior year:

BAC Non-Interest Revenues (FTE Basis) (19Q3) Source: BAC results supplement (19Q3).

Investment Banking Income grew strongly (up 4.7% YTD), benefiting from the “hundreds of bankers” that have been hired over last few years, including a focus during Q3 to extend coverage in the U.S. to match BAC's extensive existing commercial banking coverage.

Other revenues lines were flat or slightly down.

In Card Income, BAC is growing more slowly than some peers (down 0.4% year-to-date), due to a decision in 2018 to prioritize profits by managing down promotional balances.

In Investment & Brokerage Services, management confirmed that there would be little impact from the recent move to zero commissions among online brokers, as BAC already charged 0% on 87% of the trades from its clients, including all trades on the Merrill Edge and self-directed platform.

Expenses

BAC showed good cost control during Q3. Excluding the First Data joint venture impairment, expenses only grew 0.4% year-on-year in Q3, roughly in line with revenues; the Efficiency Ratio was flat at 57.3%:

BAC Non-Interest Expenses (FTE Basis) (19Q3) Source: BAC results supplement (19Q3).

Once again, growth in Compensation & Benefits was kept low, allowing more investments in branches (Occupancy & Equipment), technology (Information Processing and Communications) and Marketing. Within compensation costs, BAC has been hiring in some areas (e.g. sales) while making savings in others.

Segmental Results

As with JP Morgan's Q3 results (reviewed here), the strength of BAC's results was led by consumer-facing segments, in Consumer Banking and Global Wealth & Investment Management ("GWIM"):

BAC Net Revenue & Profit Before Tax by Segment (19Q3) Source: BAC results supplement (19Q3).

Consumer Banking saw year-o-date revenues grew 5.1% year-on-year and Profit Before Tax ("PBT") grew 12.1%; GWIM also grew PBT by 9.3%.

Global Banking's PBT was flat year-to-date despite revenues growing 3.4%, due to investments in more “technology spend and client-facing associates”.

Global Markets' revenues and PBT were both down year-on-year, largely due to an equity investment gain in the prior year. Key revenue lines in Global Markets, from FICC and Equities in Sales & Trading to Investment Banking Fees, were all stable or higher year-on-year.

Near-Term Recession Risk

BAC continues to see stable credit costs and a strong U.S. economy, for both consumers and businesses, echoing views voiced by JPM earlier in the week. Net Charge-Offs have remained at stable levels in the last 5 quarters:

BAC Consumer & Commercial Net Charge-Offs (Last 5 Quarters) Source: BAC results presentation (19Q3).

BAC also used insights from its role in handling 15% of outgoing U.S. consumer payments and as the #1 commercial lender (including for small businesses) to support its positive outlook. As BAC's CEO stated on the call:

“Consumer payments year-to-date are up 6% compared to the same period in 2018 through the nine months. For the third quarter that pace was as solid or slightly increased from earlier in the year. This means the U.S. consumer continues to benefit by strong employment prospects. Our total commercial loans grew 6% compared to the third quarter of 2018 with good middle market utilization rates. And, importantly, our small business segment also grew 6% … This solid activity means that commercial customers continue to fare well. These are tangible examples that the U.S. economy is still in solid shape, despite the worries and concerns about trade wars, capital investment slowdowns or other global macro conditions.” Brian Moynihan, BAC CEO (19Q3 earnings call)

Returning Capital to Shareholders

BAC has continued to distribute most or all of its net income, helped by its strong CET1 ratio (11.4% at 19Q3, nearly 200 bps more than required). A total of $9.3bn was distributed in Q3, including $7.6bn in buybacks and $1.7bn in dividends, exceeding the reported net income of $7.3bn in 19Q2.

Valuation

At $30.17, BAC shares trade on 1.6x Price / Tangible Book Value ("TBV") (TBV per share was $19.26 in 19Q3) and 11.6x P/E (on 2018 EPS of $2.61) (10.6x if we adjust for the lower share count post buybacks).

It has a dividend yield of 2.4% ($0.72 per share), and the permission to repurchase $30bn of shares (net of share-based compensation) during 19Q3-20Q2. Less the $7.6bn already repurchased in Q3, the balance is equivalent to 7.9% of current market capitalisation.

In P/E terms, BAC is cheaper than “quality” names such as U.S. Bancorp (USB) and JPM, slightly cheaper than Wells Fargo (WFC), and only <1x more expensive than Citigroup (C):

BAC Price / 19Q3 TBV vs. Peers Source: Company filings. BAC Price / 2018 Earnings vs. Peers Source: Company filings.

Conclusion

BAC's solid 19Q3 financials are in line with our Buy case.

We continue to expect an 10-12% annual return for investors, from 2.4% in dividends, approx, 5-7% in share price appreciation from EPS growth (from 0-2% in Net Income growth and in 5% buybacks), and 2% in upward re-rating.

At $30.17, BAC is the second cheapest among large U.S. banks, and less than 1x more expensive than Citi, in P/E terms.

We believe BAC offers the most attractive risk/reward among large U.S. banks, and reiterate our Buy recommendation.

