Rumored Apollo Bid Continues To Undervalue Tech Data

With the stock up almost 50% since our initiation piece a little over a year ago, the valuation has improved, but only slightly from 8.2x earnings to 9.8x.

Any deal should require at least an Ingram takeover price at 12x earnings, or at 7.5x EBITDA, which implies $144-147.

At a 6.8x EBITDA multiple, and at just over 10x earnings, it appears a low ball offer. Peers trade much higher today on average.

Apollo has reportedly bid $130 in cash per share for Tech Data (TECD). The news story came from Reuters earlier this week, with sources identified as “people familiar.” Neither the company nor Apollo have made any comments. With the stock at $125, and knowing that Apollo is very unlikely to show their best price in initial negotiations, I am not a seller.

With comps trading at an average of 7.7x EBITDA, and 11x earnings, $130 looks to be even lower than were public peers are trading TODAY. Apollo is hoping to steal this, lever it up, and then eventually re-list it at a premium multiple. Considering that TECD has the best EPS growth track record in the industry, it should fetch a premium price, not sell for a discount.

Here is an update of comps as of yesterday:

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

At $125, TECD’s current trading level, it continues to trade at a 15% discount to its peers on an EV/EBITDA basis, and 7% cheaper on a P/E basis.

At $130, TECD would still be at a 13% discount on an EV/EBITDA basis. With Ingram Micro getting purchased for 12x earnings, Tech Data is a 15% discount to the most relevant P/E takeout multiple, but at least closer to the peer average. Still, any takeout should be at a premium to comp trading levels, especially when you're buying the best run company in the industry.

When Tech Data purchased Avnet’s Technology Solutions business, they paid 8.1x EBITDA. That seems a fair price for that business, with perhaps an Ingram multiple on the rest of the business (the consumer distribution business is considered lower value added, so tend to trade at a slight discount).

Overall, that would imply roughly a 7.5x EBITDA multiple for Tech Data.

In that case, at 7.5x EBITDA, TECD would be worth $146 per share.

Apollo Investment Case

Even if Apollo pays $146, they could generate 20% IRR’s, assuming just 2% revenue growth per year, and 3.5% EBITDA growth per year.

Source: Author spreadsheet and estimates, company financials

This may be hard to read, but a couple points:

I assume they borrow for 50% of the $146 purchase price. In effect Apollo would put up $73 per share. That would imply leverage of 3.9x debt/EBITDA at closing, a reasonable level. The company can pay down this debt almost fully in 5 years, as this is a huge cash flow generator.

Here are my exit estimates, even assuming they can relist or sell this at 7.5x EBITDA in 5 years.

Source: Author spreadsheet

By borrowing for half of the purchase price, Apollo could pay $73 per share, and then sell this fully de-levered (to 0.83x Debt/EBITDA) and collect $180 per share in value in five years. That would imply a 19.8% IRR, what I suspect private equity firms are looking for.

Admittedly this is a pretty simple model, I didn’t factor in working capital or a potential recession. But through the cycle 2% top line growth seems pretty conservative. Incredibly, management at TECD has managed to compound EPS at 11% per year since 2005. ROIC's are quite impressive at 13% on a trailing twelve month basis.

Conclusion

I am not a seller at $125, although admittedly Apollo could walk away from this deal. There is a strong likelihood that the board at Tech Data will have to entertain this offer, as well as shop the company for a competing offer.

There is a good chance the board turns down this offer, which I believe is an appropriate response given the implied valuation, and the stock falls.

But, there have always been both strategic and financial buyers of these type businesses in the past, given their secular growth in the tech arena as well as high free cash flow business models. Even Berkshire owns a component distributor, a company called TTI. Watch this video.

If this deal does not materialize, other buyers may show up. I still like the risk reward without a deal. In 2-3 years, the company could easily be throwing off $14 in EPS. At a normalized 10-12x multiple of earnings, that implies a valuation of $140 to $168 per share.

With leverage back to where management wants it (under 1.0x on a debt/EBITDA basis), they have free reign on a lot of cash to allocate to buybacks, tuck in acquisitions, or growth businesses. Management has done an excellent job acquiring businesses in the past.

The downside case is likely $110 without a deal, perhaps $105. I am not necessarily recommending investors put on a new position at $125. Below $120, the downside would be $10-15, and the upside $10-25 near term. That price makes more sense to me. For the long term holder, this works in either a buyout scenario or as a standalone investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TECD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.