Sanmina Could Be Primed For An Extended Rally Off A Multi-Year Pennant Breakout

Few may still remember but the electronics manufacturing services [EMS] industry was one of the hottest sectors during the 1990s. Rather than building out their own manufacturing capacities, many technology companies outsourced the manufacturing process to EMS firms in order to maximize on the y2k upgrade cycle. Sanmina (SANM) was right in the middle of this boom and saw its shares gain by as much as 5000% in the years leading up to the dotcom bubble of 2000. While today's Sanmina may never see even a fraction of those bubble gains, a multi-year pennant formation approaching its apex could initiate a sustained rally if SANM broke out on the bullish side.

Technical Picture

As the weekly chart below shows, SANM is close to the breakout point for a multi-year pennant formation which extends from July 2017 highs. It is also slightly above its 200 week moving average (red line) after straddling both sides since early 2018. With reactions at both the pennant support and resistance (purple lines) while ignoring moving averages, it should be clear SANM has been mainly following this pennant pattern.

(SANM weekly chart with pennant support and resistance (purple lines) drawn. 50 and 200 week moving averages represented by green and red lines, respectively.)

The daily chart below more clearly defines the support and resistance lines. Currently daily closes above $33 or below $29 could mark a breakout in either direction. Traders should look for higher relative volume breakouts and confirmation by maintaining several daily closes outside of the pennant formation. Since this pennant doesn't reach a crossover apex until around early 2020, SANM may trade in a tight range for several more weeks.

(SANM daily chart with pennant support and resistance (purple lines) drawn. 50 and 200 day moving averages represented by green and red lines, respectively.)

Bullish Case

Technically, SANM has remained in a flatline ever since the bursting of the dotcom bubble. For essentially 18 years, the stock has traded on both sides of $20 by ten dollars on average. This extended basing pattern could provide more fuel for an extended rally should a bullish breakout occur.

Fundamentals

Sanmina has been well managed. Its mere survival when other technology peers failed after the dotcom bubble bursting should be a testament of its conservative management. Despite fierce competition from Asian peers ever since China entered the WTO, Sanmina has managed to grow revenues and non-GAAP EPS during the past decade as the chart below shows.

(Data from SANM's annual reports. TTM data also from SANM's Q3 2019 earnings report.)

In addition, management has also reduced long term corporate debt as well as the diluted share count. While manufacturing gross margin is low in the high single digits, Sanmina's earnings and balance sheet are clean. With non-GAAP EPS estimates at $3.37 and $3.56 for this year and 2020 respectively, SANM trades at around 9x earnings. Compared to mature, more highly leveraged, and cyclically dependent sectors trading at 20-30x earnings currently, SANM is arguable cheap.

(Data from SANM's annual reports. TTM data also from SANM's Q3 2019 earnings report.)

China Exposure

While many US technology companies have migrated their manufacturing to China in the past two decades, SANM has kept its China exposure fairly low. As the table below shows, on a percentage basis the company has reduced its China based revenues in the past decade while maintaining a very minimal asset exposure in the country.

2009 2018 China Revenues $1,140.00 $1,200.00 China Revenues / Total Percentage 22.00% 16.80% China Assets $81.50 $74.40 China Assets / Total Percentage 13.30% 11.60%

(Data from SANM's 2009 and 2018 annual reports. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

At such a low exposure to China, its manufacturing capacity in China could easily be shifted to supply non-US markets. More importantly with almost 90% manufacturing capacity outside of China, Sanmina could possibly take advantage of US firms migrating their manufacturing out of China as tensions with the US intensify. In other words, the factor that limited Sanmina's business in the past 18 years could slowly reverse in the company's favor.

Bearish Case

As a contract manufacturer, Sanmina is inherently dependent on the state of the global economy. After the last major global downturn post 2008 Financial Crisis, Sanmina saw a 28.1% revenue decline in its fiscal 2009. Although the company is less exposed to the technology sector today, most of the company's industry clients are cyclically dependent.

As mentioned, the EMS sector has been historically a low margin business. Competition today is much fiercer than in the 1990s when Sanmina thrived. The emergence of Asian competition such as the much larger Foxconn of Taiwan has limited Sanmina's revenue growth. With margins already low, a global economic downturn would almost certainly send the company into operating losses. The last adjusted operating loss Sanmina posted was in 2009 during the last US recession.

Final Thoughts

The potential structural change in US and China relations could potentially benefit Sanmina in the intermediate term. The continued and gradual manufacturing shift out of China could even buffer Sanmina's business even in the event of a global downturn. If Sanmina can maintain margins even during a cyclical downturn by capitalizing on US companies shifting manufacturing back to North America, the company could preserve most of its current level of earnings. In this scenario SANM would be much cheaper than most stocks trading in the US. On a valuation basis, SANM could be prime for multiple expansion.

With a clear pennant formation, traders can limit time and dollar risk by waiting for SANM stock to break out of the pennant on either side. Barring a major global economic downturn, there are both fundamental and valuation arguments bulls can make should SANM breakout on the upside. If SANM breaks down below pennant support, it could signal the lack of investor confidence the company could weather the next cyclical downturn and as a result its stock could continue to linger marginally around $20 as it has for the past decade plus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.